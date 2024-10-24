Florence Is Home To One Of The World's Oldest Pharmacies Still Open To The Public

Florence, Italy, is an art-filled historic gem and the most walkable city in the world. From the art inside the Uffizi Gallery and the statue of David by Michelangelo to the 1345 Ponte Vecchio, in this city, you can immerse yourself in days gone by. There is plenty that's modern about Florence, but just a slight shift in your place or mindset will make you feel what it was like to be there centuries ago. That is certainly true if you happen to visit the Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella, one of the oldest pharmacies in the world. Whether you love skincare, perfumes, and elixirs, or you want to shop in the same spot as people did hundreds of years ago — the name may be a mouthful, but this is a spot in Florence that you cannot skip. You can even purchase a perfume created for the 16th-century queen of France.

The church that Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella is housed inside was taken over by the Dominican friars as a monastery in the early 13th century, where they made their own medicine and elixirs. It then became an infirmary in 1381, around the time of the plague. The pharmacy actually still sells the rose water essence that was once prescribed to clean plague-ridden houses (presently, it's reserved for skincare and aromatherapy). The location officially opened to the public in 1612. Nowadays, you can even order their products online or visit one of the many locations around the world, including Rome, Milan, Venice, Madrid, Valencia, New York, Miami, Boston, Los Angeles, Osaka, and Seoul. That said, it's absolutely worth visiting the original store, its tea room, and exhibition space in Florence.

