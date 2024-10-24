Florence Is Home To One Of The World's Oldest Pharmacies Still Open To The Public
Florence, Italy, is an art-filled historic gem and the most walkable city in the world. From the art inside the Uffizi Gallery and the statue of David by Michelangelo to the 1345 Ponte Vecchio, in this city, you can immerse yourself in days gone by. There is plenty that's modern about Florence, but just a slight shift in your place or mindset will make you feel what it was like to be there centuries ago. That is certainly true if you happen to visit the Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella, one of the oldest pharmacies in the world. Whether you love skincare, perfumes, and elixirs, or you want to shop in the same spot as people did hundreds of years ago — the name may be a mouthful, but this is a spot in Florence that you cannot skip. You can even purchase a perfume created for the 16th-century queen of France.
The church that Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella is housed inside was taken over by the Dominican friars as a monastery in the early 13th century, where they made their own medicine and elixirs. It then became an infirmary in 1381, around the time of the plague. The pharmacy actually still sells the rose water essence that was once prescribed to clean plague-ridden houses (presently, it's reserved for skincare and aromatherapy). The location officially opened to the public in 1612. Nowadays, you can even order their products online or visit one of the many locations around the world, including Rome, Milan, Venice, Madrid, Valencia, New York, Miami, Boston, Los Angeles, Osaka, and Seoul. That said, it's absolutely worth visiting the original store, its tea room, and exhibition space in Florence.
All about the Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica de Santa Maria Novella
The original Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella in Florence isn't just a shop — it's a work of art in and of itself, despite the unassuming exterior. Inside, you'll find Renaissance frescoes, elaborately decorated walls, and signature soaps under glass. It still sells Acqua della Regina, or Water of the Queen, a perfume created in 1533 for Queen Catherine de' Medici, who married the future king of France that same year at the age of 14. Another historic product is the Acqua di Santa Maria Novella elixir, which was once sold as an "anti-hysteria" remedy. There are gorgeous soaps, oils, perfumes, lotions, potpourri, and candles to explore. They even sell ancient preparations, including Sali Lavender and Acqua di Melissa, from a recipe dating back to 1690.
One reviewer on TripAdvisor mentioned that there could be a wait to get into this iconic and historic place, saying, "This is a fascinating place and despite the line out the front it is worth the wait. An interesting window on what Florence has been for so many centuries in the perfume industry." If you're going to be waiting outside, it's probably best to visit this lovely Italian city in spring or fall. Another reviewer mentioned the tea room in the back. "You must go for a cup of tea and some biscuits in the pharmacy's tea room (it also has an outdoor patio)! Try one of the many teas or liquors, so many wonderful flavors to choose from and a very relaxing environment in the middle of this architecturally gorgeous facility." When you go, make sure you know how to say, "Ha un profumo fantastico," which means "This smells amazing" in Italian.