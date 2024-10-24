Europe's Oldest Shopping Mall Is An Italian Gem With Luxury Boutiques And Iconic Architecture
The Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan, Italy, is not only Europe's oldest shopping mall but the oldest active mall in the world. Opened in 1877, this shopping arcade served as a thoroughfare between the Duomo and Teatro alla Scala. It was named after the king of Italy at the time, Victor Emmanuel II.
The Renaissance-inspired architectural design was a feat of engineering with two intersecting glass-and-iron arcades culminating in the massive octagonal dome at the center. The Galleria's decorative details are also noteworthy, with four painted frescos, which were installed in 1910 and are allegories for the four continents of Africa, Asia, Europe, and America, each flanked by golden eagle sculptures. Elaborate mosaics are found below shoppers' feet, which symbolize the four major cities of what used to be the Kingdom of Italy: Milan, Rome, Florence, and Turin.
Due to its enclosed nature and the countless restaurants, shops, and even a hotel that line the arcade, the Galleria has been celebrated as "Milan's drawing room" for nearly 150 years. On your next trip to this Italian city, don't miss a stroll through this soaring passageway to admire its aesthetic details, as well as shop, eat, and even stay overnight underneath the iconic glass ceilings.
Where to eat and shop
Though Milan isn't always high on traveler's lists (Rick Steves even dubbed it "Italy's most underrated city"), it's certainly worth a visit as the country's capital of fashion. At the Galleria, style comes to the forefront. The city's most famous mall is home to the best-known Italian and international luxury brands, including Prada, Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Chanel, Saint Laurent, and Louis Vuitton. In fact, Prada opened its first-ever store in the Galleria in 1913.
However, there are also some smaller, lesser-known boutiques that celebrate traditional Italian craftsmanship and should be on any fashionista's radar. For example, Cadè Milan is a bespoke shop that has been selling men's shirts and ties since 1926. Borsalino, which has been designing iconic hats since 1857, also commands a prominent spot in the Galleria. And for exquisite leather gloves, stop by Piumelli, known for its artisan-made creations.
The Galleria is also home to several historic restaurants and cafes. Although it's best to avoid restaurants in high-rent areas, the Galleria's eateries are institutions for a reason. Biffi, opened in 1867 and known as one of the oldest restaurants in Milan, has been a popular gathering place for locals and tourists alike who flock to try its famous ossobuco and risotto alla Milanese. Another beloved establishment is Galleria Ristorante, a classic Italian restaurant praised by Tripadvisor reviewers for its excellent pizzas and prime location.
Where to stay near the Galleria
Shopping and dining devotees can even stay overnight inside the Galleria. The Galleria Vik Milano offers sleek, art-inspired accommodations tucked into the mall's upper levels. Some of the top suites even have direct windows and balconies so you can wake up overlooking the arcade. A Tripadvisor reviewer praised the location, saying, "Our room had huge doors that led to our own private balcony facing the interior of the Galleria with great views. The room was surprisingly quiet given that we were right there in the middle of the action." Rooms here start at around $500.
For a more traditional luxury hotel experience across the street from the Galleria, the Park Hyatt Milano faces the Galleria's entrance, and its interior lobby's glass dome echoes the Galleria's design. Voted as Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Best of the Best for 2024, the Park Hyatt offers a cocoon from the action with spacious rooms outfitted in comforting hues that boast spectacular city views. Rooms here start at $1,150.