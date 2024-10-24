Europe's Oldest Shopping Mall Is An Italian Gem With Luxury Boutiques And Iconic Architecture

The Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan, Italy, is not only Europe's oldest shopping mall but the oldest active mall in the world. Opened in 1877, this shopping arcade served as a thoroughfare between the Duomo and Teatro alla Scala. It was named after the king of Italy at the time, Victor Emmanuel II.

The Renaissance-inspired architectural design was a feat of engineering with two intersecting glass-and-iron arcades culminating in the massive octagonal dome at the center. The Galleria's decorative details are also noteworthy, with four painted frescos, which were installed in 1910 and are allegories for the four continents of Africa, Asia, Europe, and America, each flanked by golden eagle sculptures. Elaborate mosaics are found below shoppers' feet, which symbolize the four major cities of what used to be the Kingdom of Italy: Milan, Rome, Florence, and Turin.

Due to its enclosed nature and the countless restaurants, shops, and even a hotel that line the arcade, the Galleria has been celebrated as "Milan's drawing room" for nearly 150 years. On your next trip to this Italian city, don't miss a stroll through this soaring passageway to admire its aesthetic details, as well as shop, eat, and even stay overnight underneath the iconic glass ceilings.

