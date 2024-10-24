Unforgettable Rapids And Wildlife Await At Costa Rica's Most Underrated Adventure Destination

If launching down a lashing river running between dense jungle thickets and swimming in the mists that converge at the bottom of tropical waterfalls sounds like your idea of an adventure, head to Costa Rica's Rio Pacuare. The small Central American nation is packed with thrilling adventure activities, all set in the midst of virgin forests and pristine natural scenes.

Book a tour with a seasoned guide from the capital city, San Jose. You'll set out early to reach the river in time for peak conditions, traveling from the capital to the rafting launch point at San Martin. A one-day excursion, with all equipment, transport, and packed meals included, will run you approximately 51,131 CRC, or $99 USD. Raft-packing is also a popular option here, with multi-day tours tackling tougher rapids but rewarding adventurous travelers with a view of the dense rainforests from their riverside campground.