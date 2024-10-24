Unforgettable Rapids And Wildlife Await At Costa Rica's Most Underrated Adventure Destination
If launching down a lashing river running between dense jungle thickets and swimming in the mists that converge at the bottom of tropical waterfalls sounds like your idea of an adventure, head to Costa Rica's Rio Pacuare. The small Central American nation is packed with thrilling adventure activities, all set in the midst of virgin forests and pristine natural scenes.
Book a tour with a seasoned guide from the capital city, San Jose. You'll set out early to reach the river in time for peak conditions, traveling from the capital to the rafting launch point at San Martin. A one-day excursion, with all equipment, transport, and packed meals included, will run you approximately 51,131 CRC, or $99 USD. Raft-packing is also a popular option here, with multi-day tours tackling tougher rapids but rewarding adventurous travelers with a view of the dense rainforests from their riverside campground.
Raft the Rio Pacuare for an adrenaline-inducing adventure in the Costa Rican rainforest
Navigating challenging rapids with high-paced precision and padding through the wet wind that whips from the small waterfalls that cascade along the river's edge, an adventure on the Pacuare River will have your heart rate fluctuating. The river flows for 67 miles from the Cuericí mountains to the Caribbean Sea, crossing some of Costa Rica's most beautiful inland territories.
The rapids range from Class II to Class V, though the one-day excursions stick to beginner-friendly patches of the snaking river. Spending around 4 hours on the water, you'll cover around 18 miles, traversing some 52 rapids. The typical single-day route will carry you through the mighty Pacuare River Gorge, easily distinguished by the crashing of the Huacas waterfall. Travelers tackling a multi-day excursion will stop off after an adventurous first day at Pacuare River Lodge, where a comfortable nights sleep in a tent with plenty of standing space and a refresh in the equipped on-site bathrooms will set you up for the second day stretch.
Spot Costa Rica's emblematic animals from the river's edge
Costa Rica's abundant wildlife, all situated within the boundaries of densely-packed national parks, is one of the country's key attractions. When you aren't battling the froth of the rapids or marveling at crashing falls, you can spy some of the nation's most iconic wildlife from the water top. Shrouded by jungle, the animals that slink between the ceiba trees often emerge to rest at the rivers edge. Swinging howler monkeys holler from the canopy and sloths inch along the tree boughs that overhang the banks. Coatis and anteaters are also commonly found meandering the forest floor. Big cats like jaguars, ocelots, and panthers do reside within the surrounding rainforest, but they're a rare sight.
Far more commonly spotted, and equally impressive, are the hundreds of tropical bird species that call Pacuare home. Keep an eye out for king fishers, herons, and egrets scouting out their next meal in the more tranquil river stretches, and for the technicolor parrots preforming aviation stunts above. Bright billed toucans are also a regular sight, typically perched high in the treetops, and prowling birds of prey like ospreys and hawks stalk above adventurers along the river.