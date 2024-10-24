Get Lost In The Stunning Foliage And Artsy Vibes Of A Quaint And Uncrowded Vermont Town
Chasing foliage in Vermont often means running high to low. That's because during fall, the Green Mountains, which give the state its name, see the astounding reds, yellows, and oranges first. From there, the Fruity Pebble-like leafage slides down the mountains to fill the valleys on either side. The colors begin to migrate from north to south, through scenic hikes and drives at Smugglers' Notch to the town of Brattleboro on the Massachusetts border. That turns Brattleboro, home to about 12,000 people, into a portal in and out of the Vermont foliage dreamscape. However, visitors simply passing through may miss out on one of the state's quirkiest communities.
It certainly embodies the hippie spirit that Vermont has become associated with since the 1960s, when the back-to-the-land movement brought many free-thinkers to the state — including Bernie Sanders. In Brattleboro, it blended that with traditional dairy farming to create events like the annual Strolling of the Heifers Parade, a town highlight for more than two decades. It's also a reflection of the natural landscape always close at hand in Brattleboro. To the east, the Connecticut River runs north to south forming the border with New Hampshire. To the west, the land begins climbing out of the valley into mountains, culminating at one of southern Vermont's highest peaks, Stratton Mountain, about 35 miles away. During mid-to-late October, all sides fill with bright vegetation.
Brattleboro town and foliage highlights
With essentially two main roads intersecting in the town center — Main Street and High Street — a Brattleboro tour is a pretty short one. But it does contain a number of worthwhile stops for an afternoon and evening. At the top of the list is the Latchis Theatre, built in 1938. A member of the League of Historic American Theatres, it impresses with murals of Greek mythology by Hungarian-American painter Louis Jambor. The artsy spirit continues in several galleries in the town center, including Gallery in the Woods, the Vermont Center for Photography, and the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center. After enjoying the arts, order upscale bistro bites at Peter Havens, farm-to-table at T.J. Buckley's, or vegetarian Israeli-fusion at Yalla.
As a small dot in a rural landscape, Brattleboro keeps foliage close by. Within the town itself, start at the 10 miles of trails in Retreat Farm, which pass through woodlands and meadows and wrap around ponds and pastures. Find more hiking six miles north of Brattleboro at Black Mountain Natural Area or the same distance south at Fort Dummer State Park. Car-based leaf peepers can access scenic byways crisscrossing Brattleboro. Go west to the Molly Stark Scenic Byway, which leads all the way to Bennington. Or head north and follow the Connecticut River along the Connecticut River Byway to America's most beautiful town. The best top-down view of foliage near Brattleboro is across the river at Mount Wantastiquet, which looks west to Stratton Mountain. For more autumn awe in Vermont, visit Stowe, "Fall's color capital."