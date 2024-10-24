Get Lost In The Stunning Foliage And Artsy Vibes Of A Quaint And Uncrowded Vermont Town

Chasing foliage in Vermont often means running high to low. That's because during fall, the Green Mountains, which give the state its name, see the astounding reds, yellows, and oranges first. From there, the Fruity Pebble-like leafage slides down the mountains to fill the valleys on either side. The colors begin to migrate from north to south, through scenic hikes and drives at Smugglers' Notch to the town of Brattleboro on the Massachusetts border. That turns Brattleboro, home to about 12,000 people, into a portal in and out of the Vermont foliage dreamscape. However, visitors simply passing through may miss out on one of the state's quirkiest communities.

It certainly embodies the hippie spirit that Vermont has become associated with since the 1960s, when the back-to-the-land movement brought many free-thinkers to the state — including Bernie Sanders. In Brattleboro, it blended that with traditional dairy farming to create events like the annual Strolling of the Heifers Parade, a town highlight for more than two decades. It's also a reflection of the natural landscape always close at hand in Brattleboro. To the east, the Connecticut River runs north to south forming the border with New Hampshire. To the west, the land begins climbing out of the valley into mountains, culminating at one of southern Vermont's highest peaks, Stratton Mountain, about 35 miles away. During mid-to-late October, all sides fill with bright vegetation.

