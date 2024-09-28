Unbelievably Scenic Hikes And Drives Await At This Vermont State Park Coated In Fall Foliage

Vermont is no stranger to attracting the attention of leaf peepers from across the country. Known for its mild climate, vast expanses of nature — three quarters of the state is covered in forests — and quaint towns, Vermont is a fall getaway destination. One of the best places to spend some vacation days is at Smugglers' Notch State Park, famed for its breathtaking woodland and offering a plethora of outdoor activities, including hiking, camping, and taking long, leisurely drives through its epic natural surroundings. Whether you're looking for a fall escape with your loved one or with your family, why not witness the vibrant kaleidoscope of oranges, yellows, reds, and golds that come around with the fall season at one of Vermont's best parks?

Smugglers' Notch has a complicated history, and its name allegedly came from everything from hooch-running during Prohibition to trade between Canada and Vermont in the early 1800s during an embargo on British goods. Anyone interested in Vermont history should make a pitstop to the Shelburne Museum on their way to Smugglers' Notch.

Travelers can enjoy fall at Smugglers' Notch and its beautiful landscape. The pass that winds through the Green Mountains is sometimes shut during the winter period, making fall the best time to visit. The Smugglers' Notch road is as beautiful as it is thrilling, offering panoramic, tree-carpeted cliff views. If you're lucky, you can catch sightings of majestic peregrine falcons flying through the rocky silhouette. Access to the park is $4 for adults and $2 for children between 4 and 13, with children under 3 admitted for free.

