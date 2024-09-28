Unbelievably Scenic Hikes And Drives Await At This Vermont State Park Coated In Fall Foliage
Vermont is no stranger to attracting the attention of leaf peepers from across the country. Known for its mild climate, vast expanses of nature — three quarters of the state is covered in forests — and quaint towns, Vermont is a fall getaway destination. One of the best places to spend some vacation days is at Smugglers' Notch State Park, famed for its breathtaking woodland and offering a plethora of outdoor activities, including hiking, camping, and taking long, leisurely drives through its epic natural surroundings. Whether you're looking for a fall escape with your loved one or with your family, why not witness the vibrant kaleidoscope of oranges, yellows, reds, and golds that come around with the fall season at one of Vermont's best parks?
Smugglers' Notch has a complicated history, and its name allegedly came from everything from hooch-running during Prohibition to trade between Canada and Vermont in the early 1800s during an embargo on British goods. Anyone interested in Vermont history should make a pitstop to the Shelburne Museum on their way to Smugglers' Notch.
Travelers can enjoy fall at Smugglers' Notch and its beautiful landscape. The pass that winds through the Green Mountains is sometimes shut during the winter period, making fall the best time to visit. The Smugglers' Notch road is as beautiful as it is thrilling, offering panoramic, tree-carpeted cliff views. If you're lucky, you can catch sightings of majestic peregrine falcons flying through the rocky silhouette. Access to the park is $4 for adults and $2 for children between 4 and 13, with children under 3 admitted for free.
Travel through forests on a scenic hike or via e-bike
An area of outstanding natural beauty, this New England gem thrives during the fall season. The park has seven main trails of varying levels of difficulty to enjoy, some of which shoot off in various directions. The Bingham Trail, accessed via Scenic Route 108, is a moderately difficult hike featuring spectacular views of Bingham Falls' scenic 40-foot cascade. While only 0.5 miles in length and taking about an hour to complete, the downward trail is tricky in parts and can be very slippery when it rains. As with all hikes, be sure to take the appropriate safety precautions and wear appropriate footwear.
The 1.5-mile Hell Brook Trail is another popular option. The route is steep and requires some scrambling, taking roughly three hours to complete. The views at the very top are spectacular and worth all the effort. For an easy hike that showcases the splendor of falls foliage without taking hours out of your day, consider Smugglers' Notch Boardwalk, a quarter-mile trail along the Long Trail. The boardwalk features plaques along the way as well as a visitor center and is run by volunteers, all offering information about the local area and its wildlife.
If hiking isn't for you, consider experiencing the forest of Smugglers' Notch via a Fall Foliage E-Bike Tour. Aimed at those 12 years old and over, the route begins at the Lamoille Valley Bike Tours E-Bike Center in the village of Johnson. Priced at $80 per person, the route covers 93 miles of ground and is an exciting way to immerse yourself in the colorful hues of fall. The fall special tour runs during weekdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Take a cruise through Smugglers' Notch Scenic Highway
Smugglers' Notch boasts its very own scenic highway — the first of its kind in Vermont — famed for its visually dramatic route through forests and views of the state's highest mountain, Mount Mansfield. The highway, also known as Scenic Route 108, is narrow and winding, journeying between Stowe and Cambridge. At points, the route shrinks to just a single lane. It is closed between mid-October and mid-May, due to seasonal conditions, so be sure to check your dates and driving conditions via a site like New England 511 before booking a fall foliage trip. Note that free parking is available in the state park.
Most travelers begin their drive in the historic town of Stowe, a picturesque ski town that calls itself the "Fall Color Capital" of North America. The route continues to Mount Mansfield and its surrounding forests. As you continue, you will be greeted by the awe-inspiring 1,000-foot cliffs before stopping at the Big Spring for a picnic. Nearby villages like Johnson (around a 25-minute drive away from Stowe) and Hyde Park (around 17 minutes away) make excellent pitstops.
If you're looking to spend a little more time in the area, consider camping and fully embracing the region's great outdoors. The area offers a range of accommodation options, from camping areas to cottages and cabins. Camping fees start at $20 for state residents and $28 for non-residents. You can make a reservation online up to 11 months in advance of your visit, with payment required in full upon booking.