Inside A Clothing Store In Rome Are The Best Hidden Views Of The Trevi Fountain
Whether you think Rome's famous Trevi Fountain is a tourist trap or a must-see attraction, there is no denying its popularity. It's such a draw that Rome is even considering charging a small fee for tourists to experience this landmark, as hordes of people are typically trying to get the perfect selfie and toss in a coin. If that sounds off-putting to you, there is another option for viewing the Trevi Fountain and that's through a window in nearby store: United Colors of Benetton.
According to an Instagram post from The Points Guy, you simply go into the store, which is opposite the front of the fountain. (It's across the street and slightly left of the center if you're facing the fountain.) Once inside, go to the back of the store, up the stairs to the second floor, and look out the window. You'll get a view of the whole thing, with a few people who know the same trick, rather than several thousand strangers.
Other people have noticed this special spot, with one person on TripAdvisor saying, "Straight opposite the centre of the fountain is the United Colours of Benetton shop. Go to the first floor and browse the kids clothes. Then have a look out window (wide open on the day I was there), and snap a few pics from an elevated position." (Note that "first floor" in the U.K. where the user is what we in the U.S. call the second floor.)
Things you need to know about visiting the Trevi Fountain
There are usually so many people at the Trevi Fountain that it can be hard to get a picture of anything other than the tops of people's heads. The view from the United Colors of Benetton window is a welcome change. It's also going to keep you away from the fountain's pickpockets. (According to a report from QuoteZone.co.uk, the Trevi Fountain is the worst spot in Rome for pickpockets.)
The fountain, featuring sculptures of the Titan Oceanus, hippocampi (half-fish/half-horses), tritons, and the goddesses of Abundance and Salubrity, was commissioned by Pope Clement XII and designed by Nicola Salva, who died before it was finished, so it was completed by Giuseppe Pannini in 1762. It's a place you should at least try to experience at least once in Rome.
That said, there are a few guidelines you need to follow when you visit the Trevi Fountain. You are not allowed to sit, eat, or drink at the fountain, and you absolutely cannot get into it. You can throw coins in the fountain, but you obviously cannot take them out. (The coins go to a charity to help the city's poor.) Speaking of the coins, if you do go down to the fountain itself toss one in, put your back to the fountain and toss it over your left shoulder with your right hand. It's said that one coin means you'll return to Rome, a second means you'll meet an attractive Italian, and a third means you'll marry that Italian. Hey, it's worth a shot! (That comes from the 1954 film "Three Coins in the Fountain.")
When you leave the Trevi Fountain, head to the Vicus Caprarius or City of Water nearby (about 350 feet away), which is an archaeological hidden gem.