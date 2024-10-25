Inside A Clothing Store In Rome Are The Best Hidden Views Of The Trevi Fountain

Whether you think Rome's famous Trevi Fountain is a tourist trap or a must-see attraction, there is no denying its popularity. It's such a draw that Rome is even considering charging a small fee for tourists to experience this landmark, as hordes of people are typically trying to get the perfect selfie and toss in a coin. If that sounds off-putting to you, there is another option for viewing the Trevi Fountain and that's through a window in nearby store: United Colors of Benetton.

According to an Instagram post from The Points Guy, you simply go into the store, which is opposite the front of the fountain. (It's across the street and slightly left of the center if you're facing the fountain.) Once inside, go to the back of the store, up the stairs to the second floor, and look out the window. You'll get a view of the whole thing, with a few people who know the same trick, rather than several thousand strangers.

Other people have noticed this special spot, with one person on TripAdvisor saying, "Straight opposite the centre of the fountain is the United Colours of Benetton shop. Go to the first floor and browse the kids clothes. Then have a look out window (wide open on the day I was there), and snap a few pics from an elevated position." (Note that "first floor" in the U.K. where the user is what we in the U.S. call the second floor.)

