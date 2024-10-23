A Trail On Michigan's Breathtaking 'Thumb Coast' Is The Ultimate Antiquing Destination

If you're even a little bit familiar with Michigan, you'll know its lower peninsula resembles the shape of a mitten (hold out your left hand and you'll see it), with a thumb-shaped peninsula sticking off its southeastern edge. What you might not know is that the "Thumb Coast" is a particularly good place to experience a favorite Michigan pastime: antiquing. Forget the musty, overcrowded booths of a flea market (although there are some of those too); the antique malls along the shores of this Thumb offer everything from mint condition baseball cards to model trains, all while traveling along in a scenic beauty that will make you feel like you're on a vintage railroad ride.

From Detroit to Bay City, the region boasts cute Midwestern coastal towns with 19th century downtowns, where dealers have spent decades collecting popular culture and design items that they're pretty sure someone will appreciate — maybe it's you. Your trash-to-treasure hunt will move you from the carpometacarpal joint (that's the base of the thumb) to the distal phalanx (that's the tip of the thumb) — or, if you prefer, south to north — on this trail of vintage finds.