Michigan's Secret Gardens Feature A Canopy Walk, A Lake, And Miles Of Vibrant Hiking Trails

Michigan is a top contender for the most fantastic Midwestern sleeper destination. Travelers in the U.S. might be surprised to learn the often-overlooked state is home to remote national parks bursting with adventure, underrated beach towns, and under-the-radar scenic island paradises, to name just a few of its draws.

Advertisement

It would be wise for visitors to the state (and locals alike) to add Hidden Lake Gardens—a peaceful, 755-acre botanical garden and arboretum in Tipton, Michigan—to that list. An hour-and-a-half drive from Detroit, Hidden Lake Gardens offers visitors a verdant escape from the city with miles of hiking trails that wind through woodlands and meadows, a bonsai tree collection, and a conservatory containing three separate biomes. But its crown jewel has to be the 65-foot-tall canopy walk through the lush treetops of the gardens' woodland.

Families looking for an informative getaway that blends botanical education with outdoor adventure will be particularly pleased with Hidden Lake Gardens; the site hosts educational workshops and seasonal festivals perfect for piquing kids' interest in the natural world. The gardens make for a great excuse to get out of the city, whether you're looking for a quiet afternoon in nature or a place to explore Michigan's native plants and landscapes.

Advertisement