Michigan's Secret Gardens Feature A Canopy Walk, A Lake, And Miles Of Vibrant Hiking Trails
Michigan is a top contender for the most fantastic Midwestern sleeper destination. Travelers in the U.S. might be surprised to learn the often-overlooked state is home to remote national parks bursting with adventure, underrated beach towns, and under-the-radar scenic island paradises, to name just a few of its draws.
It would be wise for visitors to the state (and locals alike) to add Hidden Lake Gardens—a peaceful, 755-acre botanical garden and arboretum in Tipton, Michigan—to that list. An hour-and-a-half drive from Detroit, Hidden Lake Gardens offers visitors a verdant escape from the city with miles of hiking trails that wind through woodlands and meadows, a bonsai tree collection, and a conservatory containing three separate biomes. But its crown jewel has to be the 65-foot-tall canopy walk through the lush treetops of the gardens' woodland.
Families looking for an informative getaway that blends botanical education with outdoor adventure will be particularly pleased with Hidden Lake Gardens; the site hosts educational workshops and seasonal festivals perfect for piquing kids' interest in the natural world. The gardens make for a great excuse to get out of the city, whether you're looking for a quiet afternoon in nature or a place to explore Michigan's native plants and landscapes.
Walk amongst Hidden Lake Gardens' treetops and trails
Starting with star features, we have the Gardens' impressive and enchanting Reach for the Sky Canopy Walk. This structure, made of wooden beams and metal grates and cables, lets visitors get an up-close look at birds, leaves, and the treetop-level biodiversity and ecosystem of the forest at 65 feet in the air. The project was designed to provide educational and research opportunities (as well as tourism appeal) to the gardens, and it can be enjoyed year-round, given appropriate weather conditions are in effect.
For those who prefer to stay grounded, Hidden Lake Gardens boasts six miles of one-way paved roadway to explore the gardens by car and 12 miles of hiking trails to check things out at a slower pace. The Pine Tree, Hikers, and Sassafras trails are the most frequented and, as a result, receive the most attention from staff to keep them free of debris and downed trees, so those will be your best bets for easy strolling.
Explore the gardens' lush bonsai collection
At the heart of Hidden Lake Gardens lies the eponymous Hidden Lake, a small body of water bordered by a hiking path on one side and a road through the woods on another. The lake provides an excellent backdrop for a leisurely walk and a quiet spot to sit and reflect (and check out the changing foliage in fall).
In addition to the lake, visitors should be sure to check out both the Gardens' conifer collections, one of the site's main attractions. Collected and donated to the garden by John C. Harper, contains over 350 dwarf and rare conifers from around the country.
Hidden Lake Gardens' Bonsai Courtyard is another strong draw. Open from late April to early November, the courtyard showcases a stunning collection of bonsai trees that began in 1968 under the guidance of bonsai expert Jack Wikle. Visitors are encouraged to ask staff and volunteers questions while observing the intricate care and artistry put into the miniature trees, especially on Thursdays, when the collection undergoes routine care. These collections, alongside the lake and garden grounds, make Hidden Lake Gardens a horticultural treasure for plant enthusiasts and visitors alike.