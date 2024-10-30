A Short Climb Up The Aventine Hill In Rome Is A Unique Garden With Panoramic Views

Legend has it that St. Dominic would preach near an orange tree in the Basilica of St. Sabina, and the trees along the main path in the center of the symmetrical park were planted in his honor. In fact, if you look at the park through a window in the Basilica, you can see what is said to be that tree. The park itself is less than a 15-minute walk from the Circus Maximus metro station and is open all year. However, the hours change depending on the month. There are benches all over, and the main path takes you directly to the overlook spot. An Instagram post from @tourguidemitra and @rometravelers shows an optical illusion as you walk up. The dome of St. Peter's Basilica looks gigantic from far away, then gradually gets smaller and fades into the distance as you approach.

Long ago, monks of the Dominican Order gardened here, and while you're not permitted to pick the oranges, you can enjoy the peace and calm of the area. Many locals pack a picnic lunch and celebrate milestones among the trees, and you can do the same. Rome is a bustling modern city, even with all the history, and this is a quiet spot where you can experience a beautiful sunset view that rivals any other. On your way, it's worth wandering around the Circus Maximus, which was once the site of horse and chariot races. You could also stop by the Bocca della Verità (or Mouth of Truth) that you may remember from the classic film "Roman Holiday." While there are many romantic destinations in Rome, the Giardino degli Aranci is also a pretty perfect spot for a proposal.

