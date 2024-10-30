A Short Climb Up The Aventine Hill In Rome Is A Unique Garden With Panoramic Views
You can't walk more than a few feet in Rome without seeing something historic and lovely. There is so much to take in on a trip that you may miss some lesser-known treasures. If you've visited, you've likely seen the Colosseum, the Roman Forum, the Vatican, and St. Paul's Basilica, but you may have missed out on the far less-crowded, awe-inspiring Appian Way or the creepy and unsettling Museum of the Holy Souls in Purgatory. One unique and romantic destination is the gorgeous Giardino degli Aranci, which has a view of the city you cannot afford to miss. The name translates to "orange garden" due to the many fruitful trees in the area, and it sits on Aventine Hill close to the Colosseum and the Circus Maximus. From Giardino degli Aranci, you'll be treated to a view of St. Paul's Basilica and the Tiber River, which is particularly gorgeous at sunset.
Although this area dates back to the 10th century, the park was designed by Raffaele de Vico in 1932. It is also called the Parco Savello (or Savello Park), named after the Savelli family, who built a 13th-century fortress close to the Basilica of Santa Sabina. At this site, you can see the remains of the medieval walls, wander the area, and even bring a picnic to enjoy these beautiful surroundings.
All about the Giardino degli Aranci in Rome
Legend has it that St. Dominic would preach near an orange tree in the Basilica of St. Sabina, and the trees along the main path in the center of the symmetrical park were planted in his honor. In fact, if you look at the park through a window in the Basilica, you can see what is said to be that tree. The park itself is less than a 15-minute walk from the Circus Maximus metro station and is open all year. However, the hours change depending on the month. There are benches all over, and the main path takes you directly to the overlook spot. An Instagram post from @tourguidemitra and @rometravelers shows an optical illusion as you walk up. The dome of St. Peter's Basilica looks gigantic from far away, then gradually gets smaller and fades into the distance as you approach.
Long ago, monks of the Dominican Order gardened here, and while you're not permitted to pick the oranges, you can enjoy the peace and calm of the area. Many locals pack a picnic lunch and celebrate milestones among the trees, and you can do the same. Rome is a bustling modern city, even with all the history, and this is a quiet spot where you can experience a beautiful sunset view that rivals any other. On your way, it's worth wandering around the Circus Maximus, which was once the site of horse and chariot races. You could also stop by the Bocca della Verità (or Mouth of Truth) that you may remember from the classic film "Roman Holiday." While there are many romantic destinations in Rome, the Giardino degli Aranci is also a pretty perfect spot for a proposal.