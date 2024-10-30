One Of Oahu's Most Photographed Landmarks Is An Iconic And Massive Historic Symbol
The Hawaiian island of Oahu is famed for its pristine beaches, gorgeous coastline, and beautiful scenery, and one place that you can't miss is the bustling and breathtaking city of Honolulu, one of the world's safest cities. While Honolulu is known for its vibrant nightlife and nearby beaches, it's also a culturally rich city with tons of history. To learn about Hawaii's past, you must start in the streets of Honolulu.
Honolulu's downtown is renowned for its unique architecture, cool art galleries, and vibrant Chinatown (which is considered one of America's best). However, one landmark stands out more than any other and has become one of the island's most photographed historical sites — the iconic statue of Kamehameha in front of Ali'iōlani Hale (the Supreme Court building). The legendary diplomat and warrior who united the islands over 200 years ago is highly revered for his accomplishments in creating modern Hawaii as we know it.
The history of King Kamehameha
One of Hawaii's most enduring legends long prophesized that a bright light would appear in the sky to signal the birth of a great unifying chief. When Halley's comet passed Hawaii in 1758, a young boy named Kamehameha was born soon after to a local chief, and he was believed to be the potential leader who would bring peace to the islands. After years of conflict, Kamehameha united the majority of the Hawaiian archipelago under his control as an adult, fulfilling the prophecy.
By 1810, Kamehameha had created a unified Hawaiian kingdom that maintained autonomy from the ongoing aggressions of European explorers for the remainder of his reign. Today, Kamehameha is often referred to as Hawaii's greatest historical leader, and on June 11 — Kamehameha Day — locals celebrate the revered leader by draping leis over the statues that commemorate him around the country.
Located in front of the beautiful historic Hawaii State Supreme Court building, the Kamehameha statue in Downtown Honolulu is a sight to be seen. The brass statue portrays the renowned leader draped in a gold cape and sash, holding a large spear. Interestingly, it's not actually the original Kamehameha statue. The first one was lost at sea when it was sent to Hawaii from Europe. The second and current statue was inaugurated in 1883.
How to explore Oahu's past
One of the best ways to get to know Honolulu and its historic landmarks is with Viator's Honolulu Downtown Walking Tour. It begins at the Kamehameha statue where the knowledgable local guide gives a detailed historical lesson on the Polynesians, Austronesians, and Hawaiians who called the region home. You'll also learn about the great leader Kamehameha while standing next to the impressive statue and Hawaii's Supreme Court building.
From there, you'll see some of the city's most iconic buildings, starting with the epic Iolani Palace. The sprawling mansion was long home to the Hawaiian monarchy until it was overthrown at the end of the 19th century. Now, it's a historic landmark and is one of Honolulu's most emblematic buildings. Then, you'll stop by other important sights like the Hawaii State Capital, Honolulu City Hall, and the Hawaii State Library. The tour ends on the grounds of the Kawaiahao Church at the King Lunalilo Mausoleum. King Lunalilo was a popular 19th-century leader known as "The People's King" because he was Hawaii's first elected monarch. After exploring Honolulu and learning about important Hawaiian historical figures like King Kamehameha, it's time to explore the rest of the island, as there are some amazing experiences you can only have in Oahu.