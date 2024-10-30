One Of Oahu's Most Photographed Landmarks Is An Iconic And Massive Historic Symbol

One of Hawaii's most enduring legends long prophesized that a bright light would appear in the sky to signal the birth of a great unifying chief. When Halley's comet passed Hawaii in 1758, a young boy named Kamehameha was born soon after to a local chief, and he was believed to be the potential leader who would bring peace to the islands. After years of conflict, Kamehameha united the majority of the Hawaiian archipelago under his control as an adult, fulfilling the prophecy.

By 1810, Kamehameha had created a unified Hawaiian kingdom that maintained autonomy from the ongoing aggressions of European explorers for the remainder of his reign. Today, Kamehameha is often referred to as Hawaii's greatest historical leader, and on June 11 — Kamehameha Day — locals celebrate the revered leader by draping leis over the statues that commemorate him around the country.

Located in front of the beautiful historic Hawaii State Supreme Court building, the Kamehameha statue in Downtown Honolulu is a sight to be seen. The brass statue portrays the renowned leader draped in a gold cape and sash, holding a large spear. Interestingly, it's not actually the original Kamehameha statue. The first one was lost at sea when it was sent to Hawaii from Europe. The second and current statue was inaugurated in 1883.

