Art Lovers Flock To The Small Town That Put West Virginia's Creative Scene On The Map

The traditional art scenes is changing, with a gradual shift away from mainstream platforms like large, centralized galleries or museums, particularly as social media offers wider distribution of localized art and creators. The phenomenon is a growing trend worldwide, with small art communities becoming more prevalent across the U.S. and Europe. What better way to discover the history and cultural heritage of a place than through the eyes and imagination of its local visionaries? One such treasure trove of creativity and artistic expression is the underrated little artsy town of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, listed in John Villani's 100 Best Art Towns In America guide.

Nestled between Cacapon Mountain and Sleepy Creek Mountain in the state's eastern panhandle, Berkeley Springs is historically best known for its thermal springs, which have attracted visitors from across the country for their healing properties. The charming town's historic architecture and mountainside location offer plenty of reasons to pay it a visit, drawing a diverse array of tourists. Adding to its appeal, Berkeley Springs became recognized for its burgeoning art scene in the late 1970s, after the Morgan Arts Council (MAC), was established there. The town's Ice House—an old cold storage building—is the town's central artistic hub, operating as a community center. Hailed as West Virginia's first art community, Berkeley Springs has grown into a thriving art hub, celebrating local art in its many forms, from film to fine art and sculpture. The town regularly hosts exhibits, festivals, studio tours, and concerts to showcase the best of local creatives.

