Hidden Under A Limestone Cliff In France Is A Picturesque Village Full Of Cobbled Streets

The first thing that will catch your eye as you stroll through the charming pathways of La Roque-Gageac is the troglodyte fortress, as the castle remains are embedded into the surrounding cliffs. Adventurous visitors can climb the cliffside staircase to explore the fortress ruins, which are open to the public most days from February to mid-November. One of the village's hidden gems is the Château de Tarde, a stunning manor that honors one of the oldest families in La Roque-Gageac by bearing their family name.

Not only does La Roque-Gageac boast breathtaking scenery, but it also features a beautiful exotic garden showcasing a diverse array of Mediterranean and tropical plants. For those looking for adventure, water sports and activities are the way to go, with equipment available for rent for canoeing or kayaking along the serene Dordogne River.

Visitors can even book a stay in a real-life castle at Château de La Malartrie. With its stunning views and rich history, this castle can host up to 15 people, making it an ideal spot for a unique getaway. Guided tours of the village are also available, as well as boat tours that allow you to experience the beauty of La Roque-Gageac from the water. While making reservations for the countless activities you'll partake in, consider ways to save on fees and taxes while visiting France.

