Washington's Most-Visited State Park Is A Rocky Coastal Paradise Full Of Beaches And Trails

There are many ways to explore this popular island escape near Seattle, but if you're interested in learning more about Deception Pass, visiting some beautiful places in the surrounding area, and getting a ride to the park from Seattle, you might want to consider booking a tour. One excellent choice for nature lovers looking to get the most out of their day trip to the park is the Skagit Valley Birding + Deception Pass Day Tour from Seattle from Evergreen Escapes, available through Viator.

This tour is available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, but to avoid crowds, you might want to choose one of the weekday options. This park is extremely popular, so even with a curated itinerary you might find yourself competing for the best views on a weekend. This tour, led by a local professional naturalist, will pick you up from any hotel in downtown Seattle. It takes you through the Skagit Wildlife area to see the flocks of migrating birds, including eagles and raptors that gather there. Then, you'll arrive at Deception Pass State Park, where your guide will help you look for fascinating marine life before setting you up with a picnic. After a three hour stay in the park, you'll swing by a few more nearby islands, hop a ferry across Puget Sound to admire the waves, and then get a ride back to the city just before dinner. If you ask your tour guide, they can drop you off at Big Mario's to get an NYC-style slice or the delightfully carnival-themed bar Unicorn for drinks.

