Washington's Most-Visited State Park Is A Rocky Coastal Paradise Full Of Beaches And Trails
Towering cliffs overlooking the sea. Misty forests filled with dappled light and birdsong. A pair of islands connected by a set of green bridges. This is Washington state's Deception Pass State Park. As hard as it might be to believe, this natural oasis is not far from the crowded destination city of Seattle. As you peer into tide pools, take a kayak out on chilly Bowman Bay, or hike through the hemlock forests to Lighthouse Point, you might have a hard time believing you're only an hour and a half drive from the hustle and bustle of Pike Place Market.
Whether you prefer to book a tour or forge your own path through the region, you can be sure that you'll find something to love on these rocky forested islands. Even though it's so close to the city, this entire area is full of captivating natural beauty, so you're bound to find your perfect escape into nature in the most-visited state park in Washington. You can walk along the water spotting seals and whales emerging from the waves and end your evening by hiking up to an overlook and admiring one of Washington's glorious coastal sunsets.
Book a tour to Deception Pass from Seattle
There are many ways to explore this popular island escape near Seattle, but if you're interested in learning more about Deception Pass, visiting some beautiful places in the surrounding area, and getting a ride to the park from Seattle, you might want to consider booking a tour. One excellent choice for nature lovers looking to get the most out of their day trip to the park is the Skagit Valley Birding + Deception Pass Day Tour from Seattle from Evergreen Escapes, available through Viator.
This tour is available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, but to avoid crowds, you might want to choose one of the weekday options. This park is extremely popular, so even with a curated itinerary you might find yourself competing for the best views on a weekend. This tour, led by a local professional naturalist, will pick you up from any hotel in downtown Seattle. It takes you through the Skagit Wildlife area to see the flocks of migrating birds, including eagles and raptors that gather there. Then, you'll arrive at Deception Pass State Park, where your guide will help you look for fascinating marine life before setting you up with a picnic. After a three hour stay in the park, you'll swing by a few more nearby islands, hop a ferry across Puget Sound to admire the waves, and then get a ride back to the city just before dinner. If you ask your tour guide, they can drop you off at Big Mario's to get an NYC-style slice or the delightfully carnival-themed bar Unicorn for drinks.