Avoid Acadia National Park Crowds At This Stunning Yet Lesser-Visited Peninsula

One of the best ways to see everything that the Schoodic Peninsula has to offer is to take a car. This quiet area of Acadia has a single, one-way road called the Schoodic Loop Road. During the busiest months, this route may have a little traffic on it, but if you avoid beautiful summer afternoons, you should be able to take your time and enjoy incredible views of the coast. For an even more beautiful experience in the wild, consider pulling over and enjoying the many turnouts. Make sure not to miss an unmarked gravel road that turns off about 2.5 miles from the picnic area where the road starts — this will take you all the way up Schoodic Head. From the top, you'll see unbelievable views of the woods and sea below.

If you prefer to explore the natural world on foot, there are plenty of beautiful hikes in Acadia National Park, and the Schoodic Peninsula is no exception. For a relatively relaxing and simple hike, you can walk through the woods on Alder Trail. This trip takes less than an hour, and in the warm weather is often populated by butterflies. For a more challenging woodsy trek, try making your way up Schoodic Head on foot on East Trail. If you're up for some scrambling, this is the perfect one to try in spring, since it's often lined with wildflowers. If you truly want to immerse yourself in nature, though, consider the relatively short Sundew Trail. You might hear the crashing of waves through the thick pine forest, but if you run into many other people, they'll probably be quiet so as not to frighten off the birds that this region is known for.

