The Artsy And Underrated Lakeside Town In Paraguay Known For Creativity And Strawberries

When it comes to off-the-beaten-path travel destinations in South America, few are as culturally rich and less frequented as the small country of Paraguay. This landlocked country is filled with natural beauty, historical significance, and a vibrant, welcoming community. While many visitors flock to the country's capital of Asunción, just over 12 miles away lies an underrated, artsy lakeside town perfect for those seeking an authentic Paraguayan experience. Situated at the banks of Lake Ypacaraí, Areguá is most famous for its association with the arts. Local artists and craftspeople create pottery and handmade goods while also showcasing their creativity through music and other expressive mediums. Visitors are sure to become inspired by Areguá's creative spirit and cultural vibrancy.

Advertisement

Alongside its artistic appeal, Areguá offers other attractions worth adding to your South American bucket list. The town is filled with visual delights like incredibly well-preserved colonial architecture and scenic cobblestone streets, reflecting its fascinating heritage. The town center hosts cultural events, art galleries, and exhibitions, further highlighting Areguá's vibrant creative soul. Areguá is a picturesque and tranquil alternative to Paraguay's bustling cities. A visit would not be complete without seeing the unique geological rock formations of Cerro Koi, offering spectacular views of the surrounding natural landscape.