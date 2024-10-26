The Artsy And Underrated Lakeside Town In Paraguay Known For Creativity And Strawberries
When it comes to off-the-beaten-path travel destinations in South America, few are as culturally rich and less frequented as the small country of Paraguay. This landlocked country is filled with natural beauty, historical significance, and a vibrant, welcoming community. While many visitors flock to the country's capital of Asunción, just over 12 miles away lies an underrated, artsy lakeside town perfect for those seeking an authentic Paraguayan experience. Situated at the banks of Lake Ypacaraí, Areguá is most famous for its association with the arts. Local artists and craftspeople create pottery and handmade goods while also showcasing their creativity through music and other expressive mediums. Visitors are sure to become inspired by Areguá's creative spirit and cultural vibrancy.
Alongside its artistic appeal, Areguá offers other attractions worth adding to your South American bucket list. The town is filled with visual delights like incredibly well-preserved colonial architecture and scenic cobblestone streets, reflecting its fascinating heritage. The town center hosts cultural events, art galleries, and exhibitions, further highlighting Areguá's vibrant creative soul. Areguá is a picturesque and tranquil alternative to Paraguay's bustling cities. A visit would not be complete without seeing the unique geological rock formations of Cerro Koi, offering spectacular views of the surrounding natural landscape.
Enjoy Areguá's strawberry festival and scenic lake
Areguá is a must-visit during the strawberry harvest season between July and September when the town hosts its annual Strawberry Expo. Known for its abundant production, the streets are filled with the scent of fresh strawberries during harvest season. These delicious berries are consumed fresh or are incorporated into jams, liquors, pastries, and even empanadas. Be sure to try an authentic pastafrola, an Italian-style tart that has been widely adopted by parts of South America. Expo Frutilla, as it is known locally, brings the streets alive with vendors selling strawberries throughout the season.
Lake Ypacaraí, immortalized by the song "Recuerdos de Ypacaraí" (or "Memories de Ypcaraí"), is another unmissable aspect of Areguá. Its significance cannot be understated, playing a vital recreational and agricultural role in the community. One of the best ways to explore Paraguay's largest lake is through an excursion with Trico Tours, which takes you to three notable sites: San Bernardino, Itaguá, and Areguá. While scenic and enjoyable to explore by boat, it's worth noting that swimming is not encouraged due to pollution concerns.
Discover local pottery, art, and crafts in Areguá
Similar to the often-overlooked Lake Titicaca in Peru, Areguá is an underrated destination. Visiting this village would make the ideal day-trip destination when exploring Paraguay, especially for those interested in art. Areguá is perhaps best known for its pottery and ceramics, with over 450 pottery workshops in town. Recognized as a UNESCO Cultural Heritage Site in 1997 and a Creative City in 2019, Areguá is one of Paraguay's most highly regarded pottery hubs. Many of the town's artists are skilled in art, music, dance, and writing. A visit to Centro Cultural del Lago, the region's cultural center, offers insight into Areguá's pottery history and artisan makers. You can also buy handmade items at stalls around town, perfect for colorful gifts and souvenirs.
Visit one of the town's many art galleries to enjoy further insight into the town's dedicated art preservation spaces. El Cántaro Almacén de Arte promotes work of local artists and uses the proceeds to fund community support projects. Alternatively, explore Areguá at your own pace with a self-guided tour via the Smart Guide app, perfect for discovering the town's artistic gems.