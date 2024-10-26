Located Just Steps From The Trevi Fountain Is A Hidden Glass-Domed Art Nouveau Palace

There's a reason why Rome is the perfect place to begin an Italian vacation — there are just so many things to see and experience. Among the Colosseum, Roman Forum, Saint Peter's Basilica, Trevi Fountain, and more, you certainly have your days filled to the brim with history and art. But there are also some lesser-known places that you might miss if you don't know where to look. For instance, if you go to the Trevi Fountain (which, some may claim, is a bit of a tourist trap), you only need to take a short walk to find the Palazzo Sciarra Colonna di Carbognano, a 16th-century palace that was renovated into a stunning, glass-domed gallery that is teeming with gorgeous Art Nouveau works.

Palazzo Sciarra Colonna di Carbognano is the home of Galleria Sciarra, named after the prominent family that renovated the palace in the 19th century. Although the palace is much older, most of the artwork was added during this time period. It is located on a street that is only slightly removed from the major pathways that tourists end up treading. The massive palace connects Via Marco Minghetti with Via del Corso and Via delle Vergini and is under a five-minute walk from the Trevi Fountain. You only need to walk west from the fountain and down Via delle Muratte to reach the courtyard, where you'll find the glass dome in the center, a stunning gateway, and gorgeous art that celebrates women and the various roles they play in the world.

