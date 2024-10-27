A-List Celebrities Flock To This 5-Star Family-Friendly Luxury Resort In Italy For A Reason

In Southern Italy, Puglia is a region that charms many travelers, especially with its underrated beaches and historic towns. However, one of the region's most picturesque towns is not nearly as old as it looks — nor is it your average community.

Like any small town in Italy, it's easy to get lost on the streets of Borgo Egnazia, as they randomly wind their way around limestone houses and courtyards, meeting at a central plaza. But there are unusual landmarks to help you orient yourself, like the fully-equipped gym, spa, or one of the four luxurious pools trimmed with rows of pristine white sun loungers. Despite its old facade and design, which is inspired by the various architectural styles of the region, Borgo Egnazia is not a town, but actually Italy's most immersive luxury resort.

Opened in 2010 and set on 45 acres, Borgo Egnazia is a family-owned passion project designed to recreate a traditional Puglian village with a contemporary spin. In addition to the 63 traditional rooms in the main building (La Corte) and the 27 villas spread out amid the surrounding olive grove, the hotel's main area is "Il Borgo," where each guest stays in a 1- or 2-story townhouse in their own little corner of the village. Although the decor is consistent throughout, channeling the nostalgia of an ancient farmhouse, no two rooms or streets are exactly the same, and each corner you turn brings a new and unique perspective on this impeccably designed and innovative resort.

