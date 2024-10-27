A-List Celebrities Flock To This 5-Star Family-Friendly Luxury Resort In Italy For A Reason
In Southern Italy, Puglia is a region that charms many travelers, especially with its underrated beaches and historic towns. However, one of the region's most picturesque towns is not nearly as old as it looks — nor is it your average community.
Like any small town in Italy, it's easy to get lost on the streets of Borgo Egnazia, as they randomly wind their way around limestone houses and courtyards, meeting at a central plaza. But there are unusual landmarks to help you orient yourself, like the fully-equipped gym, spa, or one of the four luxurious pools trimmed with rows of pristine white sun loungers. Despite its old facade and design, which is inspired by the various architectural styles of the region, Borgo Egnazia is not a town, but actually Italy's most immersive luxury resort.
Opened in 2010 and set on 45 acres, Borgo Egnazia is a family-owned passion project designed to recreate a traditional Puglian village with a contemporary spin. In addition to the 63 traditional rooms in the main building (La Corte) and the 27 villas spread out amid the surrounding olive grove, the hotel's main area is "Il Borgo," where each guest stays in a 1- or 2-story townhouse in their own little corner of the village. Although the decor is consistent throughout, channeling the nostalgia of an ancient farmhouse, no two rooms or streets are exactly the same, and each corner you turn brings a new and unique perspective on this impeccably designed and innovative resort.
Amenities of a 5-star village at Borgo Egnazia
It took six years to build Borgo Egnazia from scratch, and the show-stopping amenities are an integral part of the master plan. Adjacent to the main building, the 2-level adults-only pool is a sprawling space with plenty of room to roam, while the family-friendly pool on the other end of the property is set in a quiet corner near the playground and a small petting zoo. Children are well taken care of here with the complimentary kids club, so while the kids are learning to make focaccia, parents can relax in the hammam and sauna by the indoor pool, or go for one of the full body or facial treatments at the Vair Spa.
There are multiple restaurants on-site, including the 2 Michelin-star Due Camini and the Cala Masciola beach club, which is just a short shuttle ride away from the hotel. However, there are also beach cruisers if you prefer to bike there — just make sure to take a minute to admire the green lawns of the 18-hole San Domenico golf course along the way.
In the peak season (June 1 to September 15), rooms at Borgo Egnazia start at a whopping approximately €1,300 per night, but that starting price drops significantly in the low season to approximately €400 per night.
A star-studded guestbook at Borgo Egnazia
In 2024, Borgo Egnazia took on the world stage as it welcomed world leaders for the annual G7 Summit with the Italian delegation leading the charge as host country, and even Pope Francis dropped in. It's an incredible scene to imagine all these politicians, and their enormous entourages, wandering through the postcard-perfect streets of a dreamlike Italian village, maybe even taking a gelato break in the plaza at some point.
Of course, this wasn't the first time Borgo Egnazia had household names checking in for a taste of provincial life. In 2012, Justin Timberlake tied the knot with Jessica Biel at the hotel and many of their closest celebrity friends, like Jimmy Fallon and Andy Samberg, were in attendance. The Beckhams are also huge fans of the property, staying at the hotel two years in a row, as they even posted a selfie of their bike ride to the beach club. And they're not the only celebrities who keep coming back. In 2021, Madonna chose to spend her 63rd birthday here, having already visited twice before.
While celebrity sightings are never guaranteed, and even with other phenomenal destinations not far from the shore, it's easy to understand why so many A-listers come back often to enjoy this private paradise.