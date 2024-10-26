The Most Inspiring Artists' Homes You Can Tour In Europe, According To Rick Steves

It's not just the way that the great artists see the world that's so inspiring — it's also the world they see. How important that is to their work becomes all the more vivid when visiting their homes and studios, often sculpted as much as the art created there to support the creative process. For travel icon, Rick Steves, who ranks artists' homes among his favorite destinations, they bring something more. "There's something about these special places that conjures the strange magic of creative work," he writes. That's why Steves, and so many others, feel fortunate that many of these artists' homes are now open to the public.

The granddaddy of them all, Opera del Duomo, is just across from the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore in Florence, the most walkable city in the world. Better known as "the Duomo," the church remains one of the greatest architectural masterpieces of the world, employing a who's who of Renaissance masters to make it so. The Opera served as the workshop where these masterpieces came to life. Indeed, this was where Michelangelo carved "David". Today, it primarily attracts visitors for the museum inside, filled to the brim with 750 works of art by Michelangelo, Donatello, Brunelleschi, Ghiberti, and more. Plus, more than 700 years since opening, it also still functions as a workshop, as Steves notes. "Through the open doorway, you can see today's masters sculpting replacement statues and restoring old ones to keep the cathedral's art in good repair."

