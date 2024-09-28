The Best And Most Recognizable 'Emily In Paris' Filming Locations You Can Visit Across Europe
The Olympics and Paralympics may be over, but America's obsession with all things Paris continues to be fueled by the newly released Season 4 of the hit Netflix series "Emily in Paris." In addition to showcasing some of the most glamorous and Instagrammable locations around the city, this season took us to other stunning French destinations like Claude Monet's home in Giverny and the alpine town of Megève. We even got to visit Rome, Italy.
While there are many things that Hollywood gets wrong about visiting Paris, the city nevertheless features a remarkable number of attractions. In an interview with Tudum, Netflix's official fan site, show creator Darren Star said that in terms of location, "This season just goes way above and beyond." So if you're looking to visit the best and most recognizable "Emily in Paris" filming locations across Europe, you're in luck: You have plenty to choose from. Just make sure to avoid this common and pricey mistake when taking the metro in Paris as you explore the town.
We selected these points of interest based on accessibility, variety, and how compelling they are aside from being featured on "Emily in Paris." Therefore, even if you are traveling with companions who are not fans of the show, these sites are still worth seeing. More notes on methodology can be found at the end of this article.
Pont Alexandre III
The Pont Alexandre III is Paris' most famous bridge, and it was the location of Antoine Lambert's perfume ad in Season 1. You might also remember it from noteworthy films like "Midnight in Paris," or during coverage of the Paris Olympics' triathlon, marathon swimming, and cycling road events. The bridge was constructed at the end of the 19th century and features many architectural gems, including various bronze and copper sculptures, four candelabras, and 32 iconic lamp posts.
Pont Alexandre III stretches across the Seine, connecting the 7th and 8th arrondissements. Give yourself an hour to walk across it during the day or night to appreciate its architecture and its incredible views of the city.
Le Château de Sonnay
Camille's family estate, known as "Le Domaine de Lalisse" in the show, is a real-life castle that was built in the mid-14th century. Visit it by driving about three hours south of Paris to the Loire Valley. That's right: You won't be driving east to Champagne, which is where the château is depicted in the show.
True to form, though, the estate does feature an operating vineyard, and once you arrive, you can enjoy a bottle of award-winning wine. Still, don't get your hopes up for a dip in the pool: That scene was shot at another location. Allot for an hour or two to visit this beautiful and historic castle.
Clover Gordes
In Season 3, Emily and Gabriel dined flirtatiously over a French meal at a gorgeous fine-dining restaurant in Provence. Surrounded by the vibrant greenery of the Luberon region, Clover Gordes exists in real life, and you can visit it for an exquisite meal.
"Emily in Paris" aside, this is an experience worth pursuing. Jean-François Piège, who has been awarded two Michelin stars, is the mastermind behind the restaurant's menu, which is geared toward celebrating the merits of local produce. It is open daily for lunch and dinner service, and we suggest allotting two hours for a leisurely meal.
Château de Montpoupon
Three hours southwest of Paris lies Château de Montpoupon, a castle featured in Season 3 as the backdrop for Emily and Alfie's romantic hot-air balloon ride. One medieval keep is most of what remains of the original castle, the rest having met its end during the Hundred Years' War. The castle's current version, which was built during the Renaissance period, possesses an impressive and photogenic exterior. Its inside is equally attractive and replete with historical artifacts.
From the elaborate dining room with a fully set table to the well-stocked kitchen with traditional cheese-making appliances and over 150 copper pots, you can explore Château de Montpoupon at your leisure. You can also roam around the stables and the tack rooms.
Trevi Fountain
Season 4 takes us to another romantic European city: Rome, Italy. Here, the Trevi Fountain stands testament to the magnificent architectural trends of the 18th century. This Baroque-style fountain was originally designed by architect Gian Lorenzo Bernini, but what you see today is largely a product of Nicola Salvi's subsequent redesign. You may recognize this fountain from other shows and movies like "Roman Holiday" and "The Lizzie McGuire Movie."
Visit the fountain and make a wish at any time. To avoid crowds and rose vendors, you may want to visit at dawn or close to midnight. Google "Trevi Fountain live cam" for perspective on what crowds will look like.
Atelier des Lumières
Emily endured the thoroughly awkward experience of being Camille and Gabriel's third wheel at the Atelier des Lumières in Season 1, but there is no denying how incredible this digital art space is. Established in 2018, the Atelier des Lumières is located in the 11th arrondissement in what was once a steel foundry. The center hosts immersive and interactive exhibitions that turn walls into towering floor-to-ceiling artscapes. With music to boot, you will feel as if you have stepped into another world.
Not all exhibitions play every day. You can see available time slots and save money by booking online. We highly recommend spending a few hours here, especially if you plan to see more than one exhibit.
Terra Nera
Gabriel's restaurant has been known by three names in the series: Les Deux Compères, Chez Lavaux, and L'Esprit de Gigi. In real life, it is an Italian restaurant called Terra Nera. You can find it in the Latin Quarter in the 5th arrondissement, little more than a stone's throw away from Place de l'Estrapade, where scenes featuring the exterior of Emily's apartment were filmed. It is also near the Panthéon, the emblematic monument visible in the background during Emily's break up with her American boyfriend in Season 1.
As seen in the show, Terra Nera is nestled in a quaint neighborhood, which you can appreciate while sipping a coffee, dining on pasta, or savoring a panna cotta. It is open for lunch and dinner service, Monday through Saturday, except on public holidays.
Musée du Louvre
The Louvre is perhaps Paris' most famous museum, housing pieces like Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" and several sculptures by Michelangelo. Poised in the museum's courtyard is the Louvre's Pyramid. A controversial construction project of the 1980s, the Pyramid is now one of the museum's most recognizable symbols. Chances are, you'll work up an appetite walking around the massive museum. Emily, Camille, and Sylvie enjoyed lunch at Le Café Marly in Season 2, where you, too, can dine on dishes like avocado and tuna tartare and truffle raviolis with a prime view of the Pyramid.
Located in the 1st arrondissement, the museum is open most days of the year (except for Tuesdays). You will need several hours to fully see the Louvre. For a few quiet moments afterward, head to the Jardin du Palais Royal, the gardens where Emily and Mindy first bond. Also within ten minutes is Place de Valois, the location of Savoir's offices, or you can pop into the oldest, most delicious pastry shop in Paris for babas au rhum and coffee éclairs.
Palace of Versailles
By venturing 45 minutes or so west of Paris, you can see the Palace of Versailles, where Emily and Sylvie enjoyed a fashion show in Season 2. While the fashion show was located in the Hall of Mirrors, a gallery with 357 mirrors in addition to magnificent paintings, there are many other parts of the royal residence worth seeing, such as the gardens and the stables. This castle was originally a hunting lodge for King Louis XIII, but it evolved into a place for royalty to escape the stresses of society. It was even used as a place for governmental functions. Today, the palace hosts many exhibitions and events, including light shows, concerts, and ballets. Equestrian and modern pentathlon events were even held on the grounds during this past summer's Olympics.
The Palace of Versailles is open every day of the week except Monday, but the park and gardens are open daily and usually free to enter. You can purchase tickets on the palace's official website. Considering the palace's size, you might want to set aside an entire day to explore it, but Rick Steves recommends you avoid visiting Versailles on these days of the week.
Sacré-Cœur
In Season 3, Emily describes this church as "the most cinematic option" when helping Gabriel find a place to propose to Camille. Enter the basilica and ascend a staircase to reach the second-highest point in Paris, topped only by the Eiffel Tower. You can't miss the views inside the church, either; the Sacré-Cœur of Montmartre is home to many mosaics, including one of Jesus Christ that is larger than any other mosaic in France.
Head to the 18th arrondissement to visit the Sacré-Cœur of Montmartre. Entry is free, and you can visit any day of the year from 6:30 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. Plan on spending an hour here, and follow an audio tour for more information.
Claude Monet's home, Giverny
In Season 4, Camille finds refuge at Claude Monet's home in Giverny, Normandy. Specifically, we find her on a boat within the famous painter's water garden, featuring a serene, Japanese-inspired pond full of bridges, water lilies, willows, and bamboo.
To reach this relaxing garden, you will need to drive about an hour northwest of Paris. Before leaving the city, however, we recommend visiting Musée de l'Orangerie, where you can see many of the paintings that were inspired by Monet's gardens. It is best to purchase tickets to Monet's Gardens ahead of time using an online ticketing service. The gardens are open daily from late spring until early fall, and you can easily spend several hours here.
Megève
Megève is to France what Vail and Aspen are to Colorado: Ski resort towns that are gorgeous and brimming with adventure. In Season 4, we see the gang travel to Megève during the winter, but you can partake in many activities during the summer, too, like hiking and golfing.
If it is in your budget, you can stay in one of Les Fermes de Marie's chalets, just as Emily did. Megève is about six or seven hours southeast of Paris. It is deep in the Alps, in the neighborhood of Mont Blanc, and not far from Switzerland and Italy, so make it a trip worth remembering by exploring the various cuisines, landscapes, and cultures nearby!
St-Tropez
If beaches are more your vibe, head to St-Tropez in the south of France. This coastal destination is the perfect place to relax and indulge in nights out with friends at the clubs. The city was featured heavily in Season 2, and you can visit many of the same destinations as Emily. Book accommodations at the fancy Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, sit in wonder underneath the frescoes of Chapelle Saint-Pierre, and, if you are visiting during the warmer months, soak up some sun at Club Dauphin.
If the French Riviera is calling your name, consider visiting during June or September. The water will be warm, and crowds will be more manageable, so you won't have to fight as much for space on the beach or for seats at restaurants.
The Eiffel Tower
Even if you're traveling with folks who aren't "Emily in Paris" fans, odds are, they will want to get a closer look at the Eiffel Tower. A few major scenes in Season 3 were set here, but it can be seen throughout the rest of the series in background shots. Constructed at the end of the 19th century for the World's Fair and in commemoration of the French Revolution, the Eiffel Tower was the world's tallest building for 40 years. It remains the highest building in Paris, making a trip to its top well worth the views.
The Eiffel Tower is open daily. It may sound extravagant, but you will need to set aside up to four hours to truly do this attraction justice. Also, don't forget to check out this secret spot in the Eiffel Tower, per Rick Steves.
Finally, if you find yourself just across the Seine in the 16th arrondissement, make it a point to dine at Café de l'Homme. You may recognize the restaurant from a scene shared between Emily and Antoine one glitzy evening in Season 1, and it offers a unique vantage point from which to gaze at the Eiffel Tower, day or night.
Rue de l'Abreuvoir
If you are committed to meeting your daily steps goal even while on vacation, head to the Rue de l'Abreuvoir. You will be enchanted by this charming cobblestone street, where buildings and stone walls are covered in ivy. Start your day here before crowds of other like-minded tourists arrive, then head to the nearby Sacré-Cœur of Montmartre.
Conversely, dine at Maison Rose, where Emily and Mindy shared a meal in Season 1. Famous figures like Pablo Picasso and Albert Camus were no strangers to the restaurant. You will recognize Maison Rose by its pink exterior, but you may also identify it by the many tourists taking selfies in front of the building. Because of its popularity, we recommend making reservations for Maison Rose online.
Piscine Molitor
The Molitor is much more than a place to swim; it is a social club with roots that can be traced back to 1929. Between then and now, however, the pools have seen many iterations, including a period when there were no pools at all. It may be difficult to imagine, but this hangout spot was covered in street artists' graffiti for many years when the Molitor was shut between 1989 and 2014. You can still find traces of this graffiti throughout the property.
The Molitor's modern vibes, though, are brought to life by Mindy's song "Mon Soleil," which was the soundtrack to a scene set here in Season 3. It's a chic and artsy place to spend a day by the pool, rounded out by a hotel, restaurant, and bar. Not just anyone can access the pool, however; you'll need to meet specific criteria, such as being a hotel guest or a Club Molitor member.
Père Lachaise Cemetery
Luc's always giving us a reason to chuckle with his (admittedly exaggerated and stereotypical) Parisian manners. He has sentimental moments as well, such as when he gives Emily a tour of the Père Lachaise Cemetery. Here, you can visit the graves of numerous cultural icons like Jim Morrison, Oscar Wilde, Marcel Proust, Frédéric Chopin, Max Ernst, and Louis Ernest Ladurée.
Entering the cemetery is free, and you can do so any day of the week. Plan on spending about an hour here. As with any cemetery, you should be respectful and refrain from loitering, having a picnic, jogging, and drinking alcohol. Combine your visit to Père Lachaise Cemetery with an outing to the Atelier des Lumières, located just 10 minutes away.
Palais Garnier
Located in the 9th arrondissement, Palais Garnier is known for its elegant architecture, as well as the operas that have graced its theater. You may recognize it as the setting for the novel and musical, "The Phantom of the Opera."
You can book a self-guided or guided tour through this opera house to admire its marble double staircase, various ceiling paintings, library-museum, and more. If you want a more thorough experience, book a ticket to see a ballet, opera, or concert. Palais Garnier has somewhat irregular opening days and hours, so make sure to book your tour ahead of time.
Passage de Choiseul
If no vacation is complete for you without a dose of retail therapy, make your way to Passage de Choiseul, where Emily is seen birthday shopping in Season 2. Even if you aren't looking to spend money, check out this covered shopping passage for its historical significance. Located in the 2nd arrondissement, Passage de Choiseul is a blend of antique and modern; it demonstrates the architectural style of the 19th century but it also underwent major renovations in 2012 before opening to the public in 2013.
This passage, which features a glass roof and is home to both shops and restaurants, is a chic alternative to this hot spot tourists should avoid shopping at while in Paris. Because it is Paris' longest covered passageway, you can easily spend hours here.
Musée des Arts Décoratifs
The scene in Season 3 where Sylvie and Madeline wear the same dress — the same scene in which Pierre Cadault announces his union with JVMA — is utterly cringe-worthy. Even so, behind all that drama is a museum with fabulous exhibitions devoted to fashion and jewelry that is well worth a visit. Here, you will find decorative art from as long ago as the Middle Ages, housed in the Louvre's west wing.
Spend a few hours at this museum, which is open most days of the year, excluding Mondays. It is recommended that you book your ticket online. You can expect crowds at the temporary exhibitions, but the permanent collection typically offers a calmer atmosphere.
Methodology
In compiling this guide, we aimed to include a variety of locations, including shopping streets, museums, and gardens. We included typical tourist stops in Paris; they are typical for a good reason and often worth visiting, despite the crowds. We also included more low-key attractions in quieter neighborhoods. By reading tourists' blogs and reviews, we were able to select these attractions and give advice on the best times to visit them.