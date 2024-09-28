The Best And Most Recognizable 'Emily In Paris' Filming Locations You Can Visit Across Europe

The Olympics and Paralympics may be over, but America's obsession with all things Paris continues to be fueled by the newly released Season 4 of the hit Netflix series "Emily in Paris." In addition to showcasing some of the most glamorous and Instagrammable locations around the city, this season took us to other stunning French destinations like Claude Monet's home in Giverny and the alpine town of Megève. We even got to visit Rome, Italy.

While there are many things that Hollywood gets wrong about visiting Paris, the city nevertheless features a remarkable number of attractions. In an interview with Tudum, Netflix's official fan site, show creator Darren Star said that in terms of location, "This season just goes way above and beyond." So if you're looking to visit the best and most recognizable "Emily in Paris" filming locations across Europe, you're in luck: You have plenty to choose from. Just make sure to avoid this common and pricey mistake when taking the metro in Paris as you explore the town.

We selected these points of interest based on accessibility, variety, and how compelling they are aside from being featured on "Emily in Paris." Therefore, even if you are traveling with companions who are not fans of the show, these sites are still worth seeing. More notes on methodology can be found at the end of this article.

