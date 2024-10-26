A Breathtaking Yet Under-The-Radar Seaside City Is Nicknamed The 'Naples Of Japan' For A Reason
Some places in the world are so unique you'd think there can't possibly be anywhere else like it. Of course, there are so many remarkable destinations, but you'd be surprised by how certain places can actually have a similar look and feel to somewhere else, even if they're on the other side of the globe. These "sister cities" exist all over the world, and there are two cities that are surprisingly alike despite their very different location and culture: Naples, Italy, and Kagoshima, Japan.
Kagoshima is located in Kyushu, one of the main islands on the southern tip of Japan. Despite the size of the island, getting to Kagoshima from Tokyo typically requires a high-speed train or flight since it would take over 15 hours to travel between these two cities by car. However, once you arrive, there is lots of public transportation to help you get around without needing a car. Besides, the trip will be well worth the effort. Kagoshima is an excellent destination almost any time of the year, especially if you're looking to go during the spring bloom or to peek at the fall foliage in Japan.
The climate, surrounding natural features, and even some of the attractions in Kagoshima strangely mirror those in Naples, Italy. Although Naples isn't recommended for everyone, visiting its sister city might be an attractive vacation option for people who enjoy good food, the great outdoors, and access to both the sea and mountain ranges.
Similarities between Kagoshima and Naples
One of the main reasons Kagoshima is so similar to Naples is because of its two active volcanoes that can be seen in the distance from the city. Mount Sakurajima and Mount Kirishima, much like Mount Vesuvius in Italy, are major sites (although some would argue that a visit to Vesuvius and nearby Pompeii is a tourist trap). The volcanoes in both cities cause problems for inhabitants, especially when there is extra seismic and volcanic activity. Moreover, Kagoshima is located on Kagoshima Bay, much like Naples is in the Bay of Naples. The area around Kagoshima is known for its beaches, the nearby Kirishima-Kinkowan National Park, and the Kirishima Mountain range — all of which are must-visits. The weather tends to be warm and fairly temperate throughout the year, much like the weather in the Campania region of Italy.
But being close to an active volcano can also have some surprising perks. Because of the volcanic activity, Kagoshima is home to a number of Japanese thermal baths ("onsen") that locals and tourists alike can enjoy. Naples (and Campania in general) also has a reputation for having lots of natural hot springs that are perfect for a day of relaxation. In fact, you can find 2,730 hot springs in Kagoshima! It's also unique for its sand steam baths — which involve burying yourself in the sand and enjoying the underground heat from the geothermal beach. A difference that Kagoshima does have with Naples — besides language, culture, and location — is that the city is a bit smaller, with only about 600,000 citizens, while the population of Naples is around 910,000 as of 2022 just in its city center.
Other things to do in Kagoshima
If you go to Kagoshima, you can get a little slice of Naples by visiting the tiny street named Napoli Dori (and you can also visit Via Kagoshima in Naples), but there's more to Kagoshima than just being a sister city. Getting outside and enjoying the weather is obviously a popular thing to do here, especially at Senganen Garden, a Japanese landscape garden where you can get a spectacular view of the volcanoes and Kagoshima Bay. You can also learn a lot about the culture and history of Kagoshima at Reimeikan Museum, which is the former site of the old Tsurumaru Castle and contains a giant diorama of the city from the Showa Period of Japan.
And like many places in Japan (and Italy, for that matter), Kagoshima is well known for its local food traditions. The local cuisine is called Satsuma, particularly known for its use of black pork (which comes from a specific hybrid type of regional pig), mandarin, and, of course, seafood. Kagoshima also has its own style of ramen, which usually includes its signature pork bone broth, seaweed, dried mushrooms, dried sardines, and other toppings. Its most famous drink is called shochu, which is a strong liquor made from sweet potatoes that is similar to vodka and is a must-try when in Kagoshima.