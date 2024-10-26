A Breathtaking Yet Under-The-Radar Seaside City Is Nicknamed The 'Naples Of Japan' For A Reason

Some places in the world are so unique you'd think there can't possibly be anywhere else like it. Of course, there are so many remarkable destinations, but you'd be surprised by how certain places can actually have a similar look and feel to somewhere else, even if they're on the other side of the globe. These "sister cities" exist all over the world, and there are two cities that are surprisingly alike despite their very different location and culture: Naples, Italy, and Kagoshima, Japan.

Kagoshima is located in Kyushu, one of the main islands on the southern tip of Japan. Despite the size of the island, getting to Kagoshima from Tokyo typically requires a high-speed train or flight since it would take over 15 hours to travel between these two cities by car. However, once you arrive, there is lots of public transportation to help you get around without needing a car. Besides, the trip will be well worth the effort. Kagoshima is an excellent destination almost any time of the year, especially if you're looking to go during the spring bloom or to peek at the fall foliage in Japan.

The climate, surrounding natural features, and even some of the attractions in Kagoshima strangely mirror those in Naples, Italy. Although Naples isn't recommended for everyone, visiting its sister city might be an attractive vacation option for people who enjoy good food, the great outdoors, and access to both the sea and mountain ranges.

