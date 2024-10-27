Enjoy The Luxe Feel Of Italy's Lake Como Without The Crowds At An Under-The-Radar Alternative

There are dozens of reasons to go to Italy. It should come as no surprise that the country is fairly crowded most of the year, garnering nearly 86 million tourists annually, according to Statista. But surprisingly, there are still quite a few places you can go for an Italian vacation that other tourists largely ignore. If a lakeside summer getaway is what you're craving, you'll be pleased to know that there are many European lake destinations that are just as charming as Lake Como. And if you have your heart set on Italy, you can't do better than one of the country's most underrated lakes: Lake Iseo.

Just two hours from the supremely underrated city of Milan, Lake Iseo also sports some gorgeous lakeside views, delicious cuisine, plenty of historical sites and trails, and, of course, lots of natural beauty. And the best part? It doesn't suffer from over-tourism, even in the summer, so you're free to enjoy the warm weather without tons of other tourists around.

As Italy's sixth-largest lake, Iseo is slightly smaller than Lake Como but still dotted with several medieval towns that each have something different to offer, from bustling nightlife to sleepy fishing village life. Just as Bellagio is the pearl of Lake Como for its romantic vibe, you can also enjoy gorgeous towns like Lovere if you need a perfect place for romance. The town of Iseo is the best place for lots of shopping and nightlife, while Clusane and Solto Collina are perfect for people who love the great outdoors. No matter what you're going to Italy for, Lake Iseo is bound to be a beautiful, under-the-radar destination well worth your time.

