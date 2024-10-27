Enjoy The Luxe Feel Of Italy's Lake Como Without The Crowds At An Under-The-Radar Alternative
There are dozens of reasons to go to Italy. It should come as no surprise that the country is fairly crowded most of the year, garnering nearly 86 million tourists annually, according to Statista. But surprisingly, there are still quite a few places you can go for an Italian vacation that other tourists largely ignore. If a lakeside summer getaway is what you're craving, you'll be pleased to know that there are many European lake destinations that are just as charming as Lake Como. And if you have your heart set on Italy, you can't do better than one of the country's most underrated lakes: Lake Iseo.
Just two hours from the supremely underrated city of Milan, Lake Iseo also sports some gorgeous lakeside views, delicious cuisine, plenty of historical sites and trails, and, of course, lots of natural beauty. And the best part? It doesn't suffer from over-tourism, even in the summer, so you're free to enjoy the warm weather without tons of other tourists around.
As Italy's sixth-largest lake, Iseo is slightly smaller than Lake Como but still dotted with several medieval towns that each have something different to offer, from bustling nightlife to sleepy fishing village life. Just as Bellagio is the pearl of Lake Como for its romantic vibe, you can also enjoy gorgeous towns like Lovere if you need a perfect place for romance. The town of Iseo is the best place for lots of shopping and nightlife, while Clusane and Solto Collina are perfect for people who love the great outdoors. No matter what you're going to Italy for, Lake Iseo is bound to be a beautiful, under-the-radar destination well worth your time.
Lake Iseo is the perfect place for outdoor activities
A lakeside vacation will always come with fun things to do outdoors. It just wouldn't be a lake retreat without boating, sailing, kayaking, canoeing, and windsurfing for people who enjoy a good thrill, and you can do all that at Lake Iseo. Plus there are plenty of places to swim and sunbathe with a beautiful view of the Italian countryside. Most of the beaches are free, so the hottest parts of the year will still see some crowds. Paratico, Sulzano, and Via per Rovato all have free beaches that are developed and include some places to eat or drink throughout the day. Other, more luxe places like the beach club Il Lido offer pools, playgrounds for families, umbrellas, and sunbeds.
There are dozens of beaches, as well as dozens of fine hotels nearby. Well-reviewed hotels in the area according to Tripadvisor include Relais I Due Roccoli, which has an incredible restaurant that unfortunately closes in the off-season; Romantik Hotel Relais Mirabella Iseo in Clusane sul Lago, offering tennis courts and sun terraces; and Hotel Araba Fenice in Pilzone, where you can get a balcony with a lake view. All three hotels have pools as well.
Other than spending the day lakeside, you can take a boat ride to Monte Isola, which is the largest lake island in Europe, where you can spend time on the mountain or walking around the village. There are also plenty of parks and nature reserves around the lake, including Tinazzo Gorge Park, where you can enjoy the wildlife and gaze at groves of beautiful olive trees. Or take a trip to the Torbiere del Sebino Nature Reserve, where you can hike one of the many trails along one of the most important wetlands in the region.
There are plenty of places to experience culture and food as well
Lake Iseo is not just for the outdoorsy types out there. When you're not swimming or sunbathing, you can also find tons of historical sites or cultural attractions on top of the many shopping and food experiences you can have in the different towns around the lake. Lake Iseo alone offers dozens of historical sites, and art lovers will admire the magnificent frescos at the Church of Santa Maria della Neve in the town of Pisogne or at the Monastero di San Pietro in Lamosa. The area surrounding Lake Iseo is also home to many museums and art galleries. In nearby Bergamo, visit the Civic Museum of Natural Sciences to see Earth sciences exhibits on minerals, geology, zoology, and paleontology. Google Reviews users praise the breadth of the museum's collections and its low ticket price but caution that most of the plaques are only in Italian. In Lovere, on the lake's north shores, check out the Accademia di Belle Arti Tadini. This 19th-century palace was once owned by an art-collecting count who shared his impressive collection with the public.
If you're a foodie, you can't go wrong with the many amazing restaurants (especially ones that specialize in fresh fish or classic Northern Italian dishes). You'll also find weekly markets where you can buy local food items as well as artisanal goods such as salami, olive oil, honey, spices, butter, and cheese. Franciacorta is a sparkling wine that the region is particularly known for. If you go south from the lake, you can take the Strada del Vino Franciacorta (Franciacorta Wine Road), a 50-mile road that allows you to visit several villages and wineries that specialize in this particular variety.