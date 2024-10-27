Swim In Caribbean Colored Waters At This Underrated Michigan Lake Surrounded By Cute Towns
The western shore of lower Michigan is known for its beautiful sandy beaches, amazing lake views, and cute towns like windmill and tulip-filled Holland. Near the town of Frankfort, however, you'll find water on both sides: Lake Michigan on the west and the gin-clear waters of Crystal Lake to the east. With views often compared to the Caribbean Sea or Florida's panhandle beaches, Crystal Lake makes many visitors wonder if they're really in Michigan.
Crystal Lake is often overshadowed by flashier and larger Michigan destinations, such as Torch Lake, with its crystal-clear waters and sand beaches. But Crystal Lake stands out in its own right. It's one of the largest inland lakes in Michigan, and its teal-green water will make your Instagram followers swoon with envy. Surrounded by private homes, country clubs, and nature preserves, the lake is the heart of the local community. In addition to Frankfort to the west, the lake is bordered by the villages of Beulah and Benzonia to the east.
There are several public beaches where you can take a dip or enjoy the sun, but boating is the best way to experience the water. Fishing is popular on the lake, and there are several ramps if you bring your boat. It's also the perfect spot for refreshing summer swims, water skiing, wakeboarding, or just general lounging in the bright, clear water. You can rent equipment or take lessons from Crystal Lake Adventure Sports, which has locations in both Frankfort and Beulah.
Fresh, clear water and dazzling sand of Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake covers about 10,000 acres, making it the ninth-biggest inland lake in the state. The deepest spot in the lake is 175 feet, but most of the edges have shallow depths where the bottom can be seen — even as far down as 20 feet. In the late 1800s, there was a plan to connect it with several nearby lakes via a system of canals, but waves from Lake Michigan washed out a temporary dam. The project never materialized, but the lake lost a quarter of its volume (about 20 feet of water) in the process. The lake level is now controlled by an outlet dam that flows into the Betsie River.
One reason the lake has such clear water is its very small watershed. Without miles of rivers feeding into it, runoff is minimal. The watershed contains a diverse mix of ecosystems, including sand dunes, forests, wetlands, and small tributary streams and creeks. The lake itself is fringed by sandy beaches and ridges that afford beautiful views of the whole area.
In Beulah, the beach is the centerpiece of this little town, and there's a boat ramp for launching your vessel. U.S. Highway 31 takes you south to Benzonia, and then M-115 will take you west toward Frankfort. Along the way, you'll pass a DNR public boat launch and the Railroad Point Natural Area with hiking trails and lake views. North of Frankfort, you'll also find another public beach and the Crystal View Cafe, a great stop should you fancy lunch on the water.
Exploring the Michigan Coast along the M-22
The area surrounding Crystal Lake is well worth exploring. The lake lies on Highway M-22, which runs along the west coast of the Lower Peninsula. North of the lake, you'll find gorgeous views of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Along with lighthouse views and remote islands, there are beautiful lakeside resort towns along the coast, with welcoming sandy beaches everywhere you go. Just west of the lake, don't miss the Point Betsie Lighthouse and beach, one of the most stunning locations on the coast.
The village of Beulah is just over 30 miles west of Traverse City. It has an inviting lake-side downtown area and several dining and lodging options. But, if you're looking for a place to base your explorations of the region, you might consider looking into a lakeside vacation rental through Airbnb or VRBO. Beach houses line the lake and give you the best of both worlds: land-side access to cute towns and lakefront relaxation.
With the lakes and towns along the scenic M-22 drive are pleasant to visit year-round, the busy time of year is summer. The warm season in the Crystal Lake area runs from June through mid-September, with average daily highs usually above 70 degrees. Water temperatures in the lake during summer are in the 60s. Fall colors in the area are spectacular in October, and the lake is a popular spot for ice fishing during winter.