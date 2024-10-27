Swim In Caribbean Colored Waters At This Underrated Michigan Lake Surrounded By Cute Towns

The western shore of lower Michigan is known for its beautiful sandy beaches, amazing lake views, and cute towns like windmill and tulip-filled Holland. Near the town of Frankfort, however, you'll find water on both sides: Lake Michigan on the west and the gin-clear waters of Crystal Lake to the east. With views often compared to the Caribbean Sea or Florida's panhandle beaches, Crystal Lake makes many visitors wonder if they're really in Michigan.

Crystal Lake is often overshadowed by flashier and larger Michigan destinations, such as Torch Lake, with its crystal-clear waters and sand beaches. But Crystal Lake stands out in its own right. It's one of the largest inland lakes in Michigan, and its teal-green water will make your Instagram followers swoon with envy. Surrounded by private homes, country clubs, and nature preserves, the lake is the heart of the local community. In addition to Frankfort to the west, the lake is bordered by the villages of Beulah and Benzonia to the east.

There are several public beaches where you can take a dip or enjoy the sun, but boating is the best way to experience the water. Fishing is popular on the lake, and there are several ramps if you bring your boat. It's also the perfect spot for refreshing summer swims, water skiing, wakeboarding, or just general lounging in the bright, clear water. You can rent equipment or take lessons from Crystal Lake Adventure Sports, which has locations in both Frankfort and Beulah.

