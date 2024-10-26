The Lush Quarry Park In Singapore So Breathtaking It's Best Known As 'Little Guilin'
Singapore's incredible blend of cultures makes for a unique travel destination for foodies, photographers, and nature enthusiasts. Singapore is also one of the world's safest cities for a solo trip (along with Taiwan). In addition to its famous hawker markets offering mouthwatering food, white sand beaches perfect for glamping, and the iconic Singapore Sling cocktail, Singapore also boasts outstanding green spaces within the city that no other metropolis can rival.
Bukit Batok Town Park, also known as "Little Guilin," is a 42-hectare oasis in this cosmopolitan hub. Similar to its namesake, which is located in China, Little Guilin is a stunning nature park with limestone karsts and emerald green water. Bukit Batok combines two Malay words and translates to "coughing hills." It's a nod to its past as a granite quarry in the 1950s, as the noise from the excavations made it sound like the hills were coughing. In the 1980s, the government shut down the quarry when the granite extraction became an ecological threat. It was then abandoned. Over time, the quarry filled with rainwater, turning into a small lake. In 1984, the area was developed into the Singaporean park that exists today.
Combined with Bukit Batok Nature Park, Little Guilin is part of a 77-acre paradise for urban dwellers to get a respite from city life. The nature park is easily accessible by public transportation. It's only a mere five-minute walk from the Bukit Gombak MRT station.
Get lost in the urban oasis of Little Guilin
Little Guilin is a pleasant park within the city that is perfect for scenic walks and runs. There are paved paths with breathtaking views of quarry pools and limestone cliffs. If you want a challenge, hike up Bukit Batok Hill, and you will be rewarded with a panoramic view of the area. The park is the ideal place to relax — there are many spots where you can meditate or do yoga in tranquil surroundings. It's also the perfect spot for hanging out with friends and family. Besides playgrounds, there are stone benches and picnic tables throughout the park. Pack a picnic or bring meats to grill — but be sure to apply for a barbecue permit through the National Parks website beforehand.
Though smaller in scale than Thailand's unforgettable Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park, Bukit Batok Town Park is also a sanctuary for birdwatchers, botanists, and animal lovers. Bring a binocular and head to the park early in the morning or at dusk to see if you can catch a glimpse of the grey-headed fish eagle or the straw-headed bulbul, renowned for its musical call. You can find many tropical fruit trees indigenous to the region, like rambutan, mango, breadfruit, and even the infamous durian, known for its pungent odor. The Malayan Colugo, also known as the flying lemur, is known to appear in Little Guilin. Keep an eye out for the reddish brown mammals with big beady eyes that glide between trees.