The Lush Quarry Park In Singapore So Breathtaking It's Best Known As 'Little Guilin'

Singapore's incredible blend of cultures makes for a unique travel destination for foodies, photographers, and nature enthusiasts. Singapore is also one of the world's safest cities for a solo trip (along with Taiwan). In addition to its famous hawker markets offering mouthwatering food, white sand beaches perfect for glamping, and the iconic Singapore Sling cocktail, Singapore also boasts outstanding green spaces within the city that no other metropolis can rival.

Advertisement

Bukit Batok Town Park, also known as "Little Guilin," is a 42-hectare oasis in this cosmopolitan hub. Similar to its namesake, which is located in China, Little Guilin is a stunning nature park with limestone karsts and emerald green water. Bukit Batok combines two Malay words and translates to "coughing hills." It's a nod to its past as a granite quarry in the 1950s, as the noise from the excavations made it sound like the hills were coughing. In the 1980s, the government shut down the quarry when the granite extraction became an ecological threat. It was then abandoned. Over time, the quarry filled with rainwater, turning into a small lake. In 1984, the area was developed into the Singaporean park that exists today.

Advertisement

Combined with Bukit Batok Nature Park, Little Guilin is part of a 77-acre paradise for urban dwellers to get a respite from city life. The nature park is easily accessible by public transportation. It's only a mere five-minute walk from the Bukit Gombak MRT station.