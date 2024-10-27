The 'Birthplace Of California' Is A Historic State Park Brimming With Food And Entertainment
California has many amazing state parks. One is Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, not only the largest but also known for being the best stargazing destination in America. Another is the lush Humboldt Redwoods State Park, considered to be the highest-rated state park in the country. However, Old Town San Diego State Park is in a league of its own because it is a living and breathing, open-air museum that chronicles the history of the people who shaped the city's distinctive culture.
One of the best ways to experience Old Town San Diego is through the Tequila, Tacos & Tombstones: Old Town Food & Drink Walking Tour. Starting at Cafe Coyote and ending at Fiesta de Reyes, this 2.5-hour tour takes visitors to renowned Mexican restaurants in Old Town for signature dishes, tequila cocktails, and mariachi music. The friendly, knowledgeable guide will share Old Town's colorful history — and there may be a ghost sighting or two! The tour will take you through the area's most iconic attractions, such as the haunted Whaley House and the El Campo Santo Cemetery. At the cemetery, white crosses are drawn on the street to mark the graves destroyed when a streetcar line went through the burial ground. The tour is a fun way to spend the afternoon and get the lay of the land. After the tour, you can attend special events in town or return to a favorite Mexican restaurant for round two!
Step back in time in Old Town San Diego
Old Town San Diego is a paradise for history lovers. First, it was the home of the Kumeyaay people. Later, in 1769, the Spanish established a mission. In 1821, when Mexico became independent from Spain, people moved to the area and adobe homes – reddish-brown structures made from sun-dried bricks — became a defining feature of Old Town. However, the population declined due to natural disasters and a smallpox epidemic in the later 1800s. The town's restoration began in 1907, starting with Casa de Estudillo. Then, in 1968, the area was designated a state park. Since then, the restored and reconstructed buildings have been converted into museums, restaurants, and retail shops.
Get a feel of the early residents' daily lives through preserved structures, museum exhibitions, and live demonstrations. The reconstructed Robinson-Rose House, across from Old Town Plaza, was the heart of the town's commerce. Today, it's a visitor center that displays a diorama that recreates the town from 1892. The McCoy House Interpretive Center documents the history of the region, with information about the Kumeyaay people and the subsequent Spanish, Mexican, and American settlers. Built on the first Spanish presidio remnants, the Junípero Serra Museum is a Spanish revival building from the 1920s. Its exhibitions offer fascinating glimpses of San Diego's history.
At Blackhawk Livery Stable, you can experience the prominent trades in Old Town, such as blacksmithing and woodworking. The Colorado House was a hotel built in the 1850s. Although it was burned down in 1871, California State Parks reconstructed it in 1992. It now houses the Wells Fargo Museum, exhibiting banking artifacts, including an armed stagecoach and a functional telegram machine.