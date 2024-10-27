The 'Birthplace Of California' Is A Historic State Park Brimming With Food And Entertainment

California has many amazing state parks. One is Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, not only the largest but also known for being the best stargazing destination in America. Another is the lush Humboldt Redwoods State Park, considered to be the highest-rated state park in the country. However, Old Town San Diego State Park is in a league of its own because it is a living and breathing, open-air museum that chronicles the history of the people who shaped the city's distinctive culture.

One of the best ways to experience Old Town San Diego is through the Tequila, Tacos & Tombstones: Old Town Food & Drink Walking Tour. Starting at Cafe Coyote and ending at Fiesta de Reyes, this 2.5-hour tour takes visitors to renowned Mexican restaurants in Old Town for signature dishes, tequila cocktails, and mariachi music. The friendly, knowledgeable guide will share Old Town's colorful history — and there may be a ghost sighting or two! The tour will take you through the area's most iconic attractions, such as the haunted Whaley House and the El Campo Santo Cemetery. At the cemetery, white crosses are drawn on the street to mark the graves destroyed when a streetcar line went through the burial ground. The tour is a fun way to spend the afternoon and get the lay of the land. After the tour, you can attend special events in town or return to a favorite Mexican restaurant for round two!

