An Overlooked Town Full Of Charm Offers A Unique Glimpse At Hawaii's History
Oahu is most famous for Waikiki Beach and North Shore. However, Hawaii's most populated island has some lesser-known gems. While you are checking items off the long list of amazing experiences you can only have in Oahu, be sure to also visit Waipahu, just a 20-minute drive from Honolulu. Close to Honolulu International Airport, Pearl Harbor, and South Shore beaches, Waipahu is an underrated town that played an important role in the island's history.
The small town of Waipahu reflects a century of history in Hawaii. The town was named by native Hawaiians for its freshwater spring. In 1897, Waipahu's fertile grounds became the place where the Oahu Sugar Company opened for business. For nearly 100 years, until its closure in 1995, Waipahu was a sugarcane plantation town where laborers from around the world were employed. Today, Hawaii's sugar industry is reexamined at Hawaii's Plantation Village, a living history museum and garden that recreates plantation structures, buildings, and homes to tell the story of plantation workers.
What to do in Waipahu
Hawaii's Plantation Village depicts how workers lived and labored in Waipahu at the height of sugar production on the island. Take a guided tour to learn how Hawaii became a multicultural melting pot and how sugar became its main export during the 20th century. "This is a true hidden gem, and I can't believe I never heard about it after living here for decades," wrote a reviewer on Tripadvisor. "The story about the old Hawaii plantation days and how it started is just amazing. You can learn a lot about how all the people who immigrated to Hawaii helped build its unique multinational culture."
Waipahu is also popular for the Waikele Premium Outlets, home to numerous brand-name stores. The outlets are a budget-friendly alternative to the designer boutiques found at Honolulu's Ala Moana, the world's largest open-air shopping mall. For those who prefer Oahu's outdoor delights, golf courses and beaches are within a short drive of Waipahu. The Ted Makalena Golf Course and Waikele Country Club are convenient public courses, and nearby Puʻuloa Beach Park is a wide, family-friendly stretch of sand, with views of Honolulu and Diamond Head.
Where to eat in Waipahu
On a visit to Waipahu, don't miss some of the town's institutions for authentic island food. Tanioka's Seafood and Catering is an unassuming, no-frills stop that locals love for ultra-fresh poke bowls and bento boxes. Although there is likely to be a line come lunch time, if you wait, you will be rewarded with some of Hawaii's most delicious specialties.
Just a few steps away is Highway Inn, a casual diner that has been open since 1947. The menu reflects traditional Hawaiian cuisine with Kama'āina favorites. Try the Highway Inn Tasting Plate for a generous sampler of Hawaii's iconic dishes, including lau lau, kālua pig, chicken long rice, poi, and more. "There's a reason they've been in business since 1947. If you want to enjoy authentic Polynesian/Hawaiian food in a relaxed atmosphere with reasonable prices, this is your place," wrote a reviewer on Tripadvisor. After Waipahu, just 15 minutes by car is Kapolei, another underrated city in Oahu to check out.