An Overlooked Town Full Of Charm Offers A Unique Glimpse At Hawaii's History

Oahu is most famous for Waikiki Beach and North Shore. However, Hawaii's most populated island has some lesser-known gems. While you are checking items off the long list of amazing experiences you can only have in Oahu, be sure to also visit Waipahu, just a 20-minute drive from Honolulu. Close to Honolulu International Airport, Pearl Harbor, and South Shore beaches, Waipahu is an underrated town that played an important role in the island's history.

Advertisement

The small town of Waipahu reflects a century of history in Hawaii. The town was named by native Hawaiians for its freshwater spring. In 1897, Waipahu's fertile grounds became the place where the Oahu Sugar Company opened for business. For nearly 100 years, until its closure in 1995, Waipahu was a sugarcane plantation town where laborers from around the world were employed. Today, Hawaii's sugar industry is reexamined at Hawaii's Plantation Village, a living history museum and garden that recreates plantation structures, buildings, and homes to tell the story of plantation workers.