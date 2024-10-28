The World's Largest Furniture Company Runs A One-Of-A-Kind Hotel In Its European Hometown

The compact Swedish town of Älmhult in the Småland province (which means exactly what you think it does) is home to the IKEA Hotell. The first IKEA showroom was originally built in Älmhult in 1958. In August of 1964, founder Ingvar Kamprad opened Motell IKEA (the former name), complete with only 25 rooms, a swimming pool, and a restaurant. Over the years, the location has transformed into the IKEA Hotell it is today, with 10 times the number of guest rooms, while still maintaining original touches like the limestone flooring and an open fireplace in its on-site restaurant.

As to be expected, the common spaces and rooms at the hotel are adorned with IKEA furniture you know and love. While the rooms are sleek and simplistic by nature, they're also extremely modest in price. A standard double room costs around 1,195 to 1,595 Swedish Kronas per night (approximately $110 to $150). With the room rate, you'll also get a free buffet breakfast (replete with plant-based meatballs and the works).

As IKEA prides itself on good value, the extras don't stop there. You'll get free EV charging, parking, Wi-Fi, and access to the gym, sauna, and laundry room. During your stay, don't forget to head over to the lobby bar and have a cocktail with a side of those famous meatballs or sit down for a meal at Grillen, the hotel's restaurant that boasts a somewhat unconventional hot dog bar (think mushroom and elk hot dogs). And just two minutes down the road, you'll find the IKEA Museum, where you can learn all about the history of IKEA through the years, including its brightest ideas and biggest flops.

