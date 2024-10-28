The World's Largest Furniture Company Runs A One-Of-A-Kind Hotel In Its European Hometown
Sweden is no stranger to international jet setters with its delightful local customs like fika, vast archipelagos with quiet, car-free islands, and frequent ranking as one of the world's happiest countries (with 41 days of PTO, the longest vacation period of any country, who wouldn't be happy?). However, perhaps Sweden is known a bit more ubiquitously as the birthplace of minimalist furniture and design store IKEA, beloved by every undergrad student and thrifty city dweller alike.
The brand's iconic, crinkly blue shopping bag has even been emulated by high-fashion brands like Balenciaga and many simply visit the food court for a plate of tiny Swedish meatballs enveloped by mashed potatoes, peas, and locally loved lingonberry jam. But did you know that in rural Sweden is the world's only IKEA hotel and museum? Lovers of self-assembled furniture, pack your Allen wrenches and head to Älmhult.
A sensible stay at the one-and-only IKEA Hotell
The compact Swedish town of Älmhult in the Småland province (which means exactly what you think it does) is home to the IKEA Hotell. The first IKEA showroom was originally built in Älmhult in 1958. In August of 1964, founder Ingvar Kamprad opened Motell IKEA (the former name), complete with only 25 rooms, a swimming pool, and a restaurant. Over the years, the location has transformed into the IKEA Hotell it is today, with 10 times the number of guest rooms, while still maintaining original touches like the limestone flooring and an open fireplace in its on-site restaurant.
As to be expected, the common spaces and rooms at the hotel are adorned with IKEA furniture you know and love. While the rooms are sleek and simplistic by nature, they're also extremely modest in price. A standard double room costs around 1,195 to 1,595 Swedish Kronas per night (approximately $110 to $150). With the room rate, you'll also get a free buffet breakfast (replete with plant-based meatballs and the works).
As IKEA prides itself on good value, the extras don't stop there. You'll get free EV charging, parking, Wi-Fi, and access to the gym, sauna, and laundry room. During your stay, don't forget to head over to the lobby bar and have a cocktail with a side of those famous meatballs or sit down for a meal at Grillen, the hotel's restaurant that boasts a somewhat unconventional hot dog bar (think mushroom and elk hot dogs). And just two minutes down the road, you'll find the IKEA Museum, where you can learn all about the history of IKEA through the years, including its brightest ideas and biggest flops.
Making the journey to Älmhult
The IKEA Hotell is arguably in a lesser-known, somewhat hard-to-reach area of Sweden (upon first impression). But for international guests, the journey can be decently simple and incorporated into a larger Scandinavian trip. You can fly into Copenhagen, the capital and largest city of neighboring Denmark, and take a two-hour train ride from the airport. From the train station, the hotel and museum are less than an eight-minute walk.
But if you're road-tripping through Denmark or other parts of Sweden, especially during more temperate seasons like spring and summer, plotting a stop in Älmhult is fairly feasible. While visiting Swedish Lapland (one of the best places to spot the Northern Lights) might be a bit too out of the way to weave into the itinerary, other southern regions in Sweden, like nearby Skåne, shouldn't be overlooked. Make your way to the charming city of Malmö or Ystad, an idyllic coastal town that is also home to the popular TV detective Wallander.