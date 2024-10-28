The Midwest City That Ranks As America's Second Dirtiest (And It's Not Chicago)

There are many advantages that come with living the city life, from access to robust public transportation like New York City's subway system to fantastic children's museums where you can spend an afternoon with your family. Unfortunately, they can also be dirty. According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, around 90% of people living in cities are impacted by poor air quality.

Advertisement

Chicago may have some of the worst air pollution in the United States, but according to a new study by LawnStarter, which ranked hundreds of US cities on a range of different categories like air and water quality, greenhouse gases, sanitation, and how clean the people who actually live in these cities find them, The Windy City doesn't even crack the top 25 dirtiest. One Midwestern city did rank in the top five, however: Detroit, Michigan.

Coming in at number two, ten places above its neighbor Flint, Michigan, Detroit owes its low score primarily to the number of homes there that don't have complete functioning kitchens or plumbing. As noted by the LawnStarter study, nearly 80% of people from Detroit surveyed consider it dirtier than they would like. As massive as that statistic may be, it can't compare to the number one dirtiest city in the U.S.: San Bernardino, California. In San Bernardino, almost 94% of residents considered the city too dirty.

Advertisement