One Of Europe's Best Spa Towns Is In An Underrated Country Rick Steves Loves
When considering the best destinations in the world for spa and wellness vacations, a few countries spring to mind. You might think about the gloriously grand thermal baths of Budapest, the natural hot springs of Iceland, or the luxury spa resorts of California. One country that probably wouldn't spring to mind is Belgium. Known mostly for chocolate, European bureaucracy, and putting mayonnaise on french fries, this tiny country squashed between France, the Netherlands, and Germany isn't often featured on many wellness travel itineraries.
However, if you are looking for a touch of pampering and self-care, it might be worth giving Belgium a second look. This underrated country is home to one of the best spa towns in Europe, the place that literally gave its name to the concept, and it is one of Rick Steves' favorite places to visit in Europe.
Rick Steves describes Belgium as "one of Europe's best-kept secrets," largely due to its fascinating blend of northern and southern European influences. There are plenty of well-known spots, like the fairytale town of Bruges and the bustling metropolis of Brussels. However, Belgium is far more than just medieval charm, moules frites, and Manneken Pis. And the gorgeous little town of Spa is one of its under-the-radar highlights.
Hot springs, motor racing, and country walks in Spa
Spa is located in the east of the country near Liege, about two hours by train from Brussels. Its wonderful thermal springs got a spot on the map over 2,000 years ago, and it has been a popular destination for wellness tourists since the 16th century. Today, its major draw remains its healing waters, which pop up all over town in the form of natural springs called "pouhons." Visitors can immerse themselves in modern luxury in Les Thermes de Spa complex or take a look at something that evokes the town's 19th-century heyday at Pouhon Pierre le Grand.
The town has been designated one of the Great Spa Towns of Europe by UNESCO and certified as a Historic Thermal Town by the Council of Europe. It richly deserves its fame as an exceptional spa destination, but there's more to this lovely place than just wellness and bougie pampering. Spa offers a selection of fascinating museums, including the Musée de la Ville d'Eaux et du Cheval, housed in a former palace of the queen of Belgium. It's also the home of the Belgian Grand Prix, and it even boasts a historic casino that claims to be the oldest in the world.
Spa is nestled in the heart of the Ardennes region, making it a dream for outdoor explorers. The natural beauty of the lush valleys and rolling hills is best appreciated on a hike, and there are plenty of fabulous trails and marked paths winding their way through the forests and peat bogs that surround the town.
Chocolate, fairytale towns, and two-wheeled adventures
As Rick Steves suggests, it is worth exploring the rest of Belgium's underrated charms while you are here. It is a small country with an accessible, well-connected train network. Getting around is a breeze, and it's easy to plan your itinerary so you can explore many parts of the country in a single trip.
The main attractions of Belgium are its capital, Brussels, and its most famous town, Bruges. The picturesque medieval beauty of Bruges is straight out of a children's storybook, with impeccably preserved medieval walls, quaint cobbled streets, and shimmering canals everywhere you turn. Brussels is a far more modern and metropolitan prospect. The 17th-century Grande Place is the heart of the city, with its imposing Gothic Hotel de Ville, and it has some exceptional museums and galleries, from the Royal Museum of Fine Arts of Belgium to the space-age Atomium.
According to Steves, there's plenty to see beyond Bruges and Brussels as well. Ghent is another wonderful medieval city, similar to Bruges, but with fewer crowds and a more lively, student-led atmosphere. Antwerp offers an opportunity to gorge on some of the best chocolate in the world at Dominique Persoone's Chocolate Line or get underground in De Ruien, a remarkable network of historic sewers and subterranean tunnels. Belgium is also one of the easiest countries in the world to explore on two wheels, with flat terrain and a brilliant and well-maintained network of cycle routes.