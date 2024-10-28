One Of Europe's Best Spa Towns Is In An Underrated Country Rick Steves Loves

When considering the best destinations in the world for spa and wellness vacations, a few countries spring to mind. You might think about the gloriously grand thermal baths of Budapest, the natural hot springs of Iceland, or the luxury spa resorts of California. One country that probably wouldn't spring to mind is Belgium. Known mostly for chocolate, European bureaucracy, and putting mayonnaise on french fries, this tiny country squashed between France, the Netherlands, and Germany isn't often featured on many wellness travel itineraries.

However, if you are looking for a touch of pampering and self-care, it might be worth giving Belgium a second look. This underrated country is home to one of the best spa towns in Europe, the place that literally gave its name to the concept, and it is one of Rick Steves' favorite places to visit in Europe.

Rick Steves describes Belgium as "one of Europe's best-kept secrets," largely due to its fascinating blend of northern and southern European influences. There are plenty of well-known spots, like the fairytale town of Bruges and the bustling metropolis of Brussels. However, Belgium is far more than just medieval charm, moules frites, and Manneken Pis. And the gorgeous little town of Spa is one of its under-the-radar highlights.

