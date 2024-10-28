The Underrated Pennsylvania College Town Bursting With Youthful Vibes And Charm
Pennsylvania has everything a traveler could want from a Mid-Atlantic Region destination. Home to the gorgeous mountain range of the Poconos and important historical sites like The Liberty Bell, there is no shortage of cultural attractions and scenic locations to explore, offering both leisure and educational insights. While many vacationers flock to the bustling city of Philadelphia or countryside city of Bradford in the hunt for fall foliage, there are some equally vibrant and lesser-known towns that may be worth considering for those wanting to beat the crowds. One of the oldest and most underrated in the state is the youthful college town of West Chester. Located in the heart of Brandywine Valley in southeastern Pennsylvania, West Chester boasts a cosmopolitan vibe, balancing small-town charm with city energy and amenities.
Once referred to as "one of the world's most perfect small towns" by The Philadelphia Inquirer, West Chester has a lot of unique selling points. Home to West Chester University, the town is lively and community-focused, catering for the likes of students. Modernity and history go hand in hand in West Chester's charming appeal. The town's characterful 19th century architecture blends with its thriving arts scene, creating a picturesque and accessible destination to visit. Events like the West Chester Film Festival highlight the area's cultural vibrancy, while local celebrations, such as Super Sunday showcase the community's culinary excellence and cultural spirit.
Explore West Chester's buzzy downtown and savor its culinary scene
Located less than an hour away from Philadelphia, West Chester is an ideal day-trip destination. The town is a joy to explore year-round, with plenty of boutiques and eateries. Bookmarks offers books and gifts, while Creep Records is perfect for browsing vinyl and Éclat Chocolate serves handmade chocolate treats crafted using traditional methods. There's something for every budget and shopper.
From May to September each year, the Gay Street Open-Air Market — an initiative introduced during the pandemic — transforms downtown, closing streets to cars on weekends for leisurely shopping and outdoor dining. Visitors can enjoy free parking after 5 p.m. and extended shopping hours monthly thanks to the First Friday initiative. On the first Friday of each month, shops stay open late and special promotions abound. Chester County History Center also offers walking tours on a range of subjects, showcasing the fascinating heritage of the town. Tours range from historical crime tours to festive holiday-themed strolls, providing a glimpse into West Chester's rich heritage.
Foodies will be drawn to West Chester's thriving and ever-expanding culinary landscape. With over 65 food and drink establishments, there's something for every taste and palate. One fun way to explore the town's restaurants is through TAPS, a weekly happy hour event held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day to Labor Day, featuring discounts on food and drinks from participating businesses. For night owls, the town's nightlife features comedy clubs, bustling pubs, quirky bars, and live music venues.
Celebrate West Chester's festivals and explore its museums
West Chester is known for its lively festivals, including the popular West Chester Film Festival, which showcases short films from around the world. World Music Day is another highlight, with musical performances taking over the town for a day of non-stop entertainment. The West Chester Turkey Trot, a newly founded 5K race around Thanksgiving, invites locals and visitors to join in the festive fun.
For outdoor enthusiasts, Stroud Preserve offers miles of hiking trails just a five-minute drive from downtown Gay Street. This former farmland is now a scenic spot for recreational activities, including hiking, watersports, and even deer hunting. The Marsh Creek State Park is another fantastic opportunity for nature lovers, providing opportunities for fishing, paddleboarding, and other water activities. Birdwatchers can explore Brandywine Creek State Park, just 30 minutes out of town, known for its excellent bird watching.
The historic town boasts several fascinating museums. The American Helicopter Museum & Education Center offers interactive exhibits on aviation, including a tribute to Amelia Earhart. Another must-see is the West Chester Railroad, which offers scenic train rides and special events during the holidays. Visitors can join Santa on the Santa Express on dates in November and December for a festive journey through the Chester Creek Valley. Art enthusiasts will enjoy the Chester County Art Association, a nonprofit showcasing local artists' works and offering classes and workshops to inspire creativity.