The Underrated Pennsylvania College Town Bursting With Youthful Vibes And Charm

Pennsylvania has everything a traveler could want from a Mid-Atlantic Region destination. Home to the gorgeous mountain range of the Poconos and important historical sites like The Liberty Bell, there is no shortage of cultural attractions and scenic locations to explore, offering both leisure and educational insights. While many vacationers flock to the bustling city of Philadelphia or countryside city of Bradford in the hunt for fall foliage, there are some equally vibrant and lesser-known towns that may be worth considering for those wanting to beat the crowds. One of the oldest and most underrated in the state is the youthful college town of West Chester. Located in the heart of Brandywine Valley in southeastern Pennsylvania, West Chester boasts a cosmopolitan vibe, balancing small-town charm with city energy and amenities.

Once referred to as "one of the world's most perfect small towns" by The Philadelphia Inquirer, West Chester has a lot of unique selling points. Home to West Chester University, the town is lively and community-focused, catering for the likes of students. Modernity and history go hand in hand in West Chester's charming appeal. The town's characterful 19th century architecture blends with its thriving arts scene, creating a picturesque and accessible destination to visit. Events like the West Chester Film Festival highlight the area's cultural vibrancy, while local celebrations, such as Super Sunday showcase the community's culinary excellence and cultural spirit.