The Under-The-Radar Artsy California Town Near Vineyards That Needs To Be The Next Napa

Given that California is one of the most populated states in the country, it might not be surprising to learn that there are many hidden gems to discover in The Golden State. This includes Murphys in Calaveras County, located less than two hours away from Yosemite National Park and Sacramento. Founded in 1848, Murphys is famed for its gold mining history, and now, the picturesque small town has become a destination for art enthusiasts and wine lovers. Take, for instance, Art on Main, with works by local artists, or Joie de Vie, a charming studio displaying artist Janette Jones' nature-based paintings.

While Napa is known as the iconic wine city that transports you to Tuscany without a transatlantic flight, Calaveras County is an underrated destination in California. As such, Murphys is surrounded by a number of vineyards, and visiting Ironstone Vineyards is a must. The winery offers tastings, estate tours, and an onsite eatery, The Gold Leaf Bistro, which serves pizza, hot sandwiches, and more. Wine tastings and the restaurant are available from Thursday to Sunday. There's also Indian Rock Vineyards, offering wine tasting Wednesday through Sunday. California offers many wineries (including the lesser-known Paso Robles, one of the best wine regions in America), and Murphys is close to plenty of vineyards for connoisseurs to explore the area's fine grapes.

