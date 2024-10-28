The Under-The-Radar Artsy California Town Near Vineyards That Needs To Be The Next Napa
Given that California is one of the most populated states in the country, it might not be surprising to learn that there are many hidden gems to discover in The Golden State. This includes Murphys in Calaveras County, located less than two hours away from Yosemite National Park and Sacramento. Founded in 1848, Murphys is famed for its gold mining history, and now, the picturesque small town has become a destination for art enthusiasts and wine lovers. Take, for instance, Art on Main, with works by local artists, or Joie de Vie, a charming studio displaying artist Janette Jones' nature-based paintings.
While Napa is known as the iconic wine city that transports you to Tuscany without a transatlantic flight, Calaveras County is an underrated destination in California. As such, Murphys is surrounded by a number of vineyards, and visiting Ironstone Vineyards is a must. The winery offers tastings, estate tours, and an onsite eatery, The Gold Leaf Bistro, which serves pizza, hot sandwiches, and more. Wine tastings and the restaurant are available from Thursday to Sunday. There's also Indian Rock Vineyards, offering wine tasting Wednesday through Sunday. California offers many wineries (including the lesser-known Paso Robles, one of the best wine regions in America), and Murphys is close to plenty of vineyards for connoisseurs to explore the area's fine grapes.
Discover tasting rooms around Murphys
When visiting Murphys, Main Street is where you will find much of the town's action. There are art galleries and various shops, such as Independent Mercantile, which sells home decor and kid's toys, and Books On Main. Ironstone Vineyards is ranked as the best thing to do in Murphys on Tripadvisor, and the stunning grounds are worth exploring. However, Murphys' Main Street has a wide selection of tasting rooms and wineries, as well. So many, in fact, that it'll be difficult to choose which ones you'll want to experience.
A popular spot is Lavender Ridge Vineyard, which offers Rhône-style wines like Grenache blanc and viognier with delicious cheese pairings. It also has a market selling lavender-scented body products, cheese, and charcuterie goods. Milliaire Winery offers tastings of their white and red varieties in a refurbished gas station. As another Main Street option, Hovey Winery features outdoor seating and serves red, white, and sparkling wine. Highly rated on Yelp, one reviewer writes, "This is the best tasting room in Murphys in my humble opinion! The best scenery, great wine, great servers you can't beat it."
If you need a good meal after your afternoon wine tasting, Main Street has several eateries. Grounds is ranked as the best restaurant on Tripadvisor. It's a two-minute walk from Milliaire Winery and Hovey Winery. The dinner menu comprises of entrées like chicken cordon bleu and forager mushroom risotto. Alchemy Cafe serves lunch and dinner with hearty dishes like eggplant parmigiano and meatloaf.
Where to stay in Murphys
In addition to the art, wine, and shopping, there are other attractions to explore in Murphys. Visitors can tour Mercer Caverns, which was founded in 1885; this spectacular underground site has cave formations such as stalagmites and crystals. You can also catch a show at Murphys Creek Theatre.
For accommodations, consider The Victoria Inn on Main Street. It features sophisticated rooms and suites such as the wisteria cottage, which has a king bed and a fireplace. The Murphys Historic Hotel on Main Street dates back to 1856 and offers guests the chance to book rooms that previously lodged important historical figures, like the Mark Twain Room, the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Room, and the Susan B. Anthony Room. The Murphys Historic Hotel also has a saloon and a restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. In addition, there are listings for Murphys available on Airbnb.
Keep in mind that Murphys is located less than three hours away from San Francisco and nearly seven hours away from Los Angeles. If you're traveling from the Southern California region, you could fly to Sacramento International Airport (SMF), rent a car, and make the two-hour drive to Murphys. For even more wine experiences near Murphys, check out Amador County, an underrated paradise that is overlooked for Napa Valley, which is only about an hour away from Murphys.