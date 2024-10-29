The 5 Best Farm Stays In Pennsylvania For A Harvest Season Vacation, According To Reviews
As the leaves change color and the days become shorter, fall invokes feelings of nostalgia, warmth, and abundance. Autumn is also associated with the harvest season. Although apple picking and making a hearty meal are a few ways one can delight in the harvest bounty, there is another option: a farm stay in Pennsylvania, which is home to one of the top destinations in the country for fall festivities. The agriculture industry is vital to The Keystone State and many of Pennsylvania's farms are family owned making a farm stay a great way to get in touch with nature while supporting the local economy.
A farm stay is a fantastic addition to your fall bucket list and allows guests of all ages to temporarily leave behind city life for a peaceful pace. Surrounded by greenery, you can immerse yourself in nature's beauty. Most importantly, you can acquire first-hand experience of how food gets from the farm to the table. Undoubtedly, being away from the hubbub of the world will allow you to further your connection with your loved ones. You may even find yourself reminiscing about the simple joys of childhood.
With that in mind, there are several farm stays offered throughout Pennsylvania that will have you tapping into your inner farmer. By scouring regional websites and reviews, Islands has narrowed down the five best in the state that are perfect for a harvest season vacation.
Landis Farm Guest House
The Landis Farm Guest House is located on a 70-acre farm in Manheim, Lancaster County, right in the heart of as Amish Country. The charming two-story home dates back to the 18th century and features two bedrooms and one bathroom. With quaint furnishings and decor, the Landis Farm Guest House exudes an effortless cottagecore aesthetic. Guests on the farm can milk cows, care for other animals, and try their hand at pond fishing, amongst other things. Moreover, little ones can enjoy tractor rides and have the opportunity to get up close and personal with miniature horses. In short, staying at the Landis Farm Guest House offers a picturesque harvest season getaway.
The Landis Farm Guest House, which is about two hours from Philadelphia, is highly rated on Vrbo and on Airbnb where it is considered a guest favorite. Many reviews commend Jeff and Deb, the farm's owners, and say that the Landis Farm Guest House is especially ideal for younger children. Others had much to stay about the scenery and the farm fun they were able to indulge in. "Deb invited us to the egg packing house and we got to observe how eggs were packed and even got to participate in the process (by pulling off feathers and oversized eggs and stacking empty egg crates on the machine)," wrote an Airbnb user.
Note that Wi-Fi is available. Pets are not allowed and a maximum of six people can be accommodated. Reservations for the Landis Farm Guest House can be made online.
Verdant View Farm
Lancaster County is also where you'll find Verdant View Farm, in a town aptly named Paradise. Here, guests have a choice of booking one of four rooms, located within a 19th century farmhouse, or a room within a three-bedroom cottage. Whatever lodging option they decide on, they can expect to participate in activities such as milking cows in the morning, exploring the farm, spending time with the many animals that call Verdant View Farm home, and more. Another highlight is the fresh breakfast that is prepared Monday to Saturday. The meal is enjoyed with the company of others who are staying and working on the farm. If you have dietary restrictions, make sure to let Verdant View Farm know when you make your reservation.
On Tripadvisor, it has a 4.5 out of five rating. One individual wrote, "It was everything we wanted to experience between the animal interactions, morning chores, delicious breakfast and overall farm experience." Verdant View Farm also has a 4.7 out of five rating on Yelp. "The farm crew offers the opportunity to learn first hand how to properly milk a cow, feed a part of their herd, look for chicken eggs, and answer any questions," states a review.
Before you book your harvest season vacation at Verdant View Farm, keep in mind that all rooms vary in size but do have private bathrooms. Amenities include Wi-Fi and air conditioning. If you need more things to do during your time at Verdant View farm, the Strasburg Rail Road, one of the best train rides in Pennsylvania for unbelievably vibrant fall foliage views, is less than a mile away. Verdant View Farm is about an hour and a half away from Philadelphia.
Flint Hill Farm
Less than 30 minutes away from Allentown, one of Pennsylvania's largest cities, is the Flint Hill Farm Educational Center. The 27-acre site, located in Coopersburg, is a dairy farm and offers everything from cheesemaking classes to horseback riding. You can also stay overnight in a farmhouse dating back to 1850. There are three rooms, varying in size, available for booking. Guests are provided with a farm-to-table breakfast daily at 8:30 a.m. For an additional cost, they can opt for what is described as the "farm experience," which includes tasks like milking goats, collecting eggs, and more. Guests are also encouraged to hike the farm's many trails in the fall.
On Airbnb, Flint Hill Farm has a 4.81 rating out of five. Many reviews mention Kathy, Flint Hill Farm's owner. "My friend and I stayed at Kathy's farm for 4 nights and absolutely loved our time there. We took a horse care lesson, a cheese-making class and were able to spend a lot of time around the animals, learning and pitching in here and there." Another individual wrote, "Flint Hill Farms is the place to go when you want to escape the fast paced, high tech, dog eat dog world." Reservations for Flint Hill Farm can be made online.
Schantz Haus
Schantz Haus, in Davidsville, is ranked as the best farm stay in Pennsylvania on Tripadvisor. Located only about an hour and half from Pittsburgh, Schantz Haus, has a five out of five rating on the platform and on Airbnb, where it features a guest favorite badge. The large farm once belonged to Joseph Schantz, known for founding nearby Johnstown in 1800. The property also features a cemetery where Schantz and his descendants are buried. If you yearn for a harvest vacation with a side of history, this is the farm stay for you.
Schantz Haus features three rooms available for booking, all of which have private bathrooms. Like the other Pennsylvania farm stays mentioned in this article, guests are provided with breakfast, served in Schantz Haus's charming dining room. During their time on the farm, guests can expect to view everything from sheep to cattle . Guests can also choose to unwind in the common room, featuring seating, a TV, porch, and more.
"A wonderful stay in an old farmhouse on a working farm. Excellent breakfast. Terrific hosts. It was a treat to be there and the highlight from our recent trip to Pennsylvania. Added bonus: Max the Australian Shepherd escorted us around the farm," states a Tripadvisor review. On Airbnb, one individual wrote, "Staying on the farm was incredibly interesting. I loved seeing the animals every day and learning about the workings of the farm." Looking for more to do off the farm? There are several points of interest located less than 30 minutes away from Schantz Haus including the JAHA, the Johnstown Flood Museum, and the Flight 93 National Memorial.
Rocky Acre Farm Bed and Breakfast
Like the Landis Farm Guest House and Verdant View Farm, Rocky Acre Farm Bed and Breakfast is in Lancaster County. It's located in Mount Joy, about two hours away from Philadelphia. There is much to experience here. One Tripadvisor reviewer explained, "You can feed goats and calves, collect eggs, swing on the tire swing by the creek, kayak, build a fire in the fire pit, enjoy foosball, air hockey, ping pong, skee ball, bike riding, and even pickleball!" Other activities include a hayride, miniature horse rides, and more. In brief, it's a perfect harvest vacation spot for families with little ones.
Rocky Acre Farm Bed and Breakfast has various lodging options including a rustic-style two-bedroom apartment that accommodates six people, the farmer's suite, with a queen bed and a bunk bed, and the meadow's view room, featuring a king bed. Complimentary Wi-Fi is available. Breakfast is offered at 8:15 a.m. and can consist of everything from French toast to baked goods, and more. On Tripadvisor, Rocky Acre Farm Bed and Breakfast has a 4.5 out of five rating. Reservations for Rocky Acre Farm Bed and Breakfast can be made online.
There is much to explore nearby. The Lancaster Central Market is only about 30 minutes away. This historic site sells locally made goods and gifts. Hersheypark is another fun attraction and is just 35 minutes away. During the fall, the amusement park celebrates Hersheypark Halloween, suited for all ages.
Methodology
Regional websites were used to choose the above-mentioned Pennsylvania farm stays for a harvest season vacation. We narrowed down our list further through Airbnb, Vrbo, Yelp, and Tripadvisor reviews. Moreover, the farm stays mentioned in this article were selected for the many farm activities offered to appeal to all travelers and especially those with families. Their proximity to Pennsylvania's largest cities were also considered. This makes it easier for all travelers, especially those who do not live in the state or on the East Coast, to reach these farm stays.