Ethereal Turquoise Water Fills This Spot Known As France's Under-The-Radar Grand Canyon
If you've ever dreamed of escaping to Provence, chances are a few images have sprung to mind. Rolling hills covered in the soft purple of lavender, ancient olive groves, and gorgeous Mediterranean pine forests are the quintessential icons of this popular region in southern France. But while the Côte d'Azur might well be a sun-drenched playground for the rich and famous, Provence is so much more than that, with spectacular, dramatic landscapes and incredible outdoor adventures for those willing to explore beyond the beach towns of the French Riviera and the joys of France's oldest city.
The Préalpes d'Azur Regional Natural Park starts just a few miles outside of Nice, and things get hilly quickly, up to the Mercantour Mountains and the Maritime Alps themselves. Unlike the lush countryside and picturesque vineyards of coastal Provence, inland Provence is far more rocky and barren. Heading west from here brings you to one of Provence's most under-the-radar sights, a stunning ravine on the Verdon River, which is France's version of the Grand Canyon.
The Verdon River, one of the rivers that flow down from the Alps, houses the largest and deepest canyon in France and all of Europe: Grand Canyon du Verdon, or the Verdon Gorge. Filled with ethereal turquoise water and set against a backdrop of towering white limestone cliffs, it is an arresting sight and an incredible destination for outdoor adventurers.
Soaring eagles and stunning hiking trails
Thanks to the minerals picked up as the river flows down from the mountains, which give the water a glittering blue color, the canyon is a stunning visual spectacle. Many visitors come here just for the photo opportunity. But getting the best out of the Verdon Gorge means getting up close and personal with the landscape and the wildlife that call it home. Birdwatchers, for example, will find this spot a paradise filled with majestic birds of prey and other smaller (but no less interesting) species. Four different vulture species can be seen inhabiting the crags, while snake eagles soar above the canyon, and hoopoes, rock doves, and shrikes are also regularly sighted along the gorge.
As you might expect from France's version of the Grand Canyon, the hiking trails around the Verdon Gorge are something else. You can follow breathtaking walking paths around the edge of the gorge with stunning views up and down the ravine or head down steeply descending routes that eventually arrive at the river below. The five-hour Sentier de l'Imbut route is one of the most popular for hikers who want to start at the top, head down to the water, and return. For the most adventurous, water hiking or canyoning routes literally immerse you in the river, while pack rafting combines the adventure of a hike with the adrenaline of paddling along the bottom of the gorge. Verdon is also often described as the "birthplace of modern sport climbing." For rock climbers, abseiling down the magnificent cliffs is one of the most thrilling experiences this amazing spot offers.
Tips for visiting the Verdon Gorge
A huge part of the charm of this under-the-radar natural wonder is how remote and secluded it is, which makes getting there something of a challenge. But the journey is itself part of the attraction. Driving is essential, with most people taking the A51 highway from Aix-en-Provence or the A8 from Nice. When you rent a car, make sure to choose the right car rental company by following Rick Steves' tips.
It is a good idea to take your time on the drive, as once you get off the highway, there are many delightful small towns and villages scattered around where you can make a stop. The scenery of the Verdon Natural Regional Park is worth enjoying as well.
There are plenty of great places to stay around the Verdon Gorge. The Hotel du Grand Canyon is probably the most popular thanks to its unbeatable position right on the lip of the cliffs, overlooking the Verdon River, but there are loads of other options. The Hotel Les Restanques De Moustiers, located just outside the exquisite village of Moustiers Sainte Marie (officially one of the most beautiful villages in France), is another lovely choice.