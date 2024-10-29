Ethereal Turquoise Water Fills This Spot Known As France's Under-The-Radar Grand Canyon

If you've ever dreamed of escaping to Provence, chances are a few images have sprung to mind. Rolling hills covered in the soft purple of lavender, ancient olive groves, and gorgeous Mediterranean pine forests are the quintessential icons of this popular region in southern France. But while the Côte d'Azur might well be a sun-drenched playground for the rich and famous, Provence is so much more than that, with spectacular, dramatic landscapes and incredible outdoor adventures for those willing to explore beyond the beach towns of the French Riviera and the joys of France's oldest city.

Advertisement

The Préalpes d'Azur Regional Natural Park starts just a few miles outside of Nice, and things get hilly quickly, up to the Mercantour Mountains and the Maritime Alps themselves. Unlike the lush countryside and picturesque vineyards of coastal Provence, inland Provence is far more rocky and barren. Heading west from here brings you to one of Provence's most under-the-radar sights, a stunning ravine on the Verdon River, which is France's version of the Grand Canyon.

The Verdon River, one of the rivers that flow down from the Alps, houses the largest and deepest canyon in France and all of Europe: Grand Canyon du Verdon, or the Verdon Gorge. Filled with ethereal turquoise water and set against a backdrop of towering white limestone cliffs, it is an arresting sight and an incredible destination for outdoor adventurers.

Advertisement