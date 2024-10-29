One Of Michigan's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Peninsula Paradise Of Art Festivals And Shipwreck Dives
St. Ignace is an under-the-radar small town tucked away along Lake Huron on the north side of Michigan's Upper Peninsula. It's more than just an access point to the prime summer getaway of Mackinac Island — with its historical significance and many attractions. It's a destination in its own right, ideal for history buffs, festival lovers, and scuba divers.
St. Ignace is considered one of the oldest European settlements in America. The area's original inhabitants were the migratory tribes of Wyandot, Ojibwe, and Ottawa. In 1671, the French priest Jacques Marquette founded St. Ignace when he established a Jesuit mission to convert the local population to Catholicism. The town flourished and became the heart of New France and a vital fur-trading hub. When the British defeated the French after the Seven Years' War, the town focused its commercial activities on fishing and logging. Many of the town's attractions document and display the history and cultures of Native Americans, the French, and the British, making St. Ignace one of the most popular excursions for heritage tourism.
Experience history through museums and festivals
The Museum of Ojibawa Culture offers glimpses into the history and cultures of the land's original inhabitants. Located on the site of Father Marquette's residence and mission, its indoor and outdoor exhibitions display an extensive collection of Native American arts and crafts. It also has artifacts documenting the Ojibawa people's first encounters with the French missionaries. The museum is next to Father Marquette's gravesite, surrounded by a garden with a fountain and a statue of Marquette himself.
The museum hosts annual festivals to highlight the history and culture of Michigan's Upper Peninsula. In May, St. Ignace's Annual Native American Festival celebrates indigenous history, culture, and traditions. Visitors can enjoy a parade, a drum and dance performance, and unique handcrafted goods made by members of the local tribe. St. Ignace Heritage Days is another annual family event on the museum grounds in August. Visitors can get a taste of life in the 1760s by crafting birch bark baskets and hand drums. It is a free, two-day event where you can enjoy historical reenactments, taste Native American food, and attend a workshop on indigenous healing practices.
Arts & Crafts Dockside happens annually over Labor Day weekend. Over 100 booths along the Huron Boardwalk at the St. Ignace Public Marina offer local artisans' creations. It's the perfect place to pick up handmade souvenirs and early Christmas gifts!
Dive into St. Ignace's history
Over the years, many ships wrecked in the Straits of Mackinac due to unfavorable weather conditions. As a result, underwater views offer another fascinating glimpse into the history of St. Ignace and the surrounding area. The Strait of Mackinac Shipwreck Preserve is a 148-square-mile area in the connecting waters of the Upper and Lower Peninsula. There are 14 marked shipwrecks in the preserve for divers to explore. In 1965, the Cedarville was carrying 14,411 tons of limestone to Gary, Indiana, when it crashed into another ship in the thick fog. The sunken ship lies on its starboard side, allowing divers to see the cabin, the deck equipment, and the fatal blow that sunk the boat.
St. Ignace Scuba is a local dive shop that provides charters to the preserve from mid-May to mid-September. Pack your dive certification and all your gear for cold water diving. Alternatively, you can stay dry and observe some of the wrecks through Glass Bottom Boat Shipwreck Tours.
After exploring the wrecks, head to Kiwanis Beach, a 200-foot sandy beach shore near downtown St. Ignace. Have a picnic with a fantastic view of the strait and the dreamy Mackinac Island, where cars are banned. Check out the Wawatam Lighthouse, perched at the edge of the dock and built on the remnants of the historic railroad terminus. It's one of the final working lighthouses erected on U.S. waters, navigating ships on dark summer nights and guiding snowmobiles on the frozen lakes. Before leaving, don't forget to snap a photo from Castle Rock, a lookout that provides panoramic views of the surrounding area. The lookout has been a beloved tourist attraction since 1929. If you're still looking for more destinations to add to your Michigan vacation, the state has many hidden gems, like Belle Isle, America's oldest aquarium, and the underrated Dutch town of Holland.