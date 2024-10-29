One Of Michigan's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Peninsula Paradise Of Art Festivals And Shipwreck Dives

Over the years, many ships wrecked in the Straits of Mackinac due to unfavorable weather conditions. As a result, underwater views offer another fascinating glimpse into the history of St. Ignace and the surrounding area. The Strait of Mackinac Shipwreck Preserve is a 148-square-mile area in the connecting waters of the Upper and Lower Peninsula. There are 14 marked shipwrecks in the preserve for divers to explore. In 1965, the Cedarville was carrying 14,411 tons of limestone to Gary, Indiana, when it crashed into another ship in the thick fog. The sunken ship lies on its starboard side, allowing divers to see the cabin, the deck equipment, and the fatal blow that sunk the boat.

St. Ignace Scuba is a local dive shop that provides charters to the preserve from mid-May to mid-September. Pack your dive certification and all your gear for cold water diving. Alternatively, you can stay dry and observe some of the wrecks through Glass Bottom Boat Shipwreck Tours.

After exploring the wrecks, head to Kiwanis Beach, a 200-foot sandy beach shore near downtown St. Ignace. Have a picnic with a fantastic view of the strait and the dreamy Mackinac Island, where cars are banned. Check out the Wawatam Lighthouse, perched at the edge of the dock and built on the remnants of the historic railroad terminus. It's one of the final working lighthouses erected on U.S. waters, navigating ships on dark summer nights and guiding snowmobiles on the frozen lakes. Before leaving, don't forget to snap a photo from Castle Rock, a lookout that provides panoramic views of the surrounding area. The lookout has been a beloved tourist attraction since 1929. If you're still looking for more destinations to add to your Michigan vacation, the state has many hidden gems, like Belle Isle, America's oldest aquarium, and the underrated Dutch town of Holland.

