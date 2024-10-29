Take A Glass-Bottomed Boat Ride Across One Of Switzerland's Most Iconic Mountain Lakes

Crystal clear waters sound like something from a laid-back Caribbean vacation more than they do a mountain getaway, but it may not come as a surprise that you can find stunning views and clean waters in a beautiful, crisp, and clear lake in Switzerland. Lots of Swiss lakes seem like they're practically a storybook illustration brought to life, but there's one place in this Alpine country where the water is so clear, they've made a glass-bottomed boat ride one of the best things to do while you're there: the Blausee Nature Park near Bern, Switzerland.

Even though many people go to the Blausee every year, it certainly beats dealing with the crowds in the overrated city of Geneva. For just a few Swiss francs (between 7 and 13 depending on when you go, which is roughly between 8 and 15 U.S. dollars), you can enter this truly magnificent park where natural beauty is taken extremely seriously. So seriously, in fact, that the entry fee also includes a 15-minute ride on a glass-bottomed boat on Lake Blausee (or Blue Lake in English) so you can see all the way to the lake floor and spot the resident fish, plant life, and even a statue that was set at the bottom of the lake to honor a rather tragic local legend of a woman who is attributed for the lake being so blue (the color of her eyes, according to legend). The woman is said to have mourned her lover until the end of her days there.

