Take A Glass-Bottomed Boat Ride Across One Of Switzerland's Most Iconic Mountain Lakes
Crystal clear waters sound like something from a laid-back Caribbean vacation more than they do a mountain getaway, but it may not come as a surprise that you can find stunning views and clean waters in a beautiful, crisp, and clear lake in Switzerland. Lots of Swiss lakes seem like they're practically a storybook illustration brought to life, but there's one place in this Alpine country where the water is so clear, they've made a glass-bottomed boat ride one of the best things to do while you're there: the Blausee Nature Park near Bern, Switzerland.
Even though many people go to the Blausee every year, it certainly beats dealing with the crowds in the overrated city of Geneva. For just a few Swiss francs (between 7 and 13 depending on when you go, which is roughly between 8 and 15 U.S. dollars), you can enter this truly magnificent park where natural beauty is taken extremely seriously. So seriously, in fact, that the entry fee also includes a 15-minute ride on a glass-bottomed boat on Lake Blausee (or Blue Lake in English) so you can see all the way to the lake floor and spot the resident fish, plant life, and even a statue that was set at the bottom of the lake to honor a rather tragic local legend of a woman who is attributed for the lake being so blue (the color of her eyes, according to legend). The woman is said to have mourned her lover until the end of her days there.
Hiking, diving, and some friendly alpacas
The lake itself is quite small, which is why it only takes 15 minutes to tour it by boat. Fortunately, there's way more to see in the 20-hectare (just under 50 acres) nature park. If you're in the mood for some pampering, you can book a stay in the nearby hotel and spa, but if you're going to be in such a gorgeous, natural place, it's best to spend as much time in the great outdoors as possible. There are lots of pathways through the woods where you can hike to the Felsenzimmer and Wolfsschlucht gorges, and you can stop for lunch at one of the barbecue spots and let the kids play on the playground while you're there. In the summer, visitors can interact with the friendly alpacas and llamas that migrate there from Aeschi.
Naturally, summer and autumn are the most popular times to visit, but there is plenty to do in the winter as well. The coldest months of the year are perfect for ice swimming, which is apparently good for your heart health, blood circulation, and blood pressure, on top of many other theorized health benefits. Swimming is generally not allowed in Blausee at other times of the year, but this yearly event raises money for the Freude Herrscht Foundation. If you're a certified diver, you can also take advantage of the winter months to explore Lake Blausee (and get up close and personal with the stone sculpture of the fabled woman there). All in all, the Blausee Nature Park is an excellent place to unplug year-round.