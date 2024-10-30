A Secret Clothing-Optional Beach In California Is Only Easily Accessible At Low Tide
From the purple sand beach in rugged Big Sur to the balmy, palm-tree lined beaches of San Diego, California's coastline is full of unmatched beauty. It's also got some more remote, hidden beaches that you can only access safely during a low tide; plus, it has some beaches where clothing is considered optional. If you're looking for both, Hole in The Wall Beach along California's Central Coast makes the cut.
It's important to note that technically, it's not legal to be naked in California state parks, and Hole in The Wall Beach is one of the handful of beaches along the coast that are a part of the Coast Dairies State Park. So someone could call in a complaint, and you could be facing an uncomfortable conversation with a park ranger or a police officer. However, there are some beaches where nudity is more accepted and even expected (if it's warm), and Hole in The Wall Beach is one of those.
A big part of what makes Hole in The Wall Beach so special is how you get there. You first have to get to Panther Beach, which is near the small town of Davenport, about a 15-minute drive north from Santa Cruz. It's along California's iconic Highway 1, so it's a perfect road trip spot. It's a bit of a scramble down a narrow trail, so take it slow. Once you're on Panther Beach, look to the south for a massive stone arch. That is the only access point to Hole in The Wall Beach. And you can only get through that arch safely during a low tide.
Things to know about Hole in The Wall Beach
As you plan your Hole in The Wall Beach getaway, check the weather and the tide schedule. If there's been heavy waves and storms, it's best to give this one a miss. Once you do make it down to the arch at Panther Beach, watch how the waves are breaking on the beach for a little while to gauge the best time to go through; you don't want to get hit by a wave. You also want to make sure you keep an eye on the time once you're through; you definitely don't want to get stuck on the wrong side of the arch as the tide comes in.
The parking for Panther Beach is unmarked. If you can, go with a local or someone who's been there before. Otherwise, keep an eye out for cars parked along the west side of the road just about eight miles north of Santa Cruz. If you reach Bonny Doon Beach, you've gone too far.
If this is your first visit to a nude beach, remember not to stare, and remember that you don't have lose your clothes if you don't want to. Admittedly, you might not want to since it can be chilly along the Central Coast through much of the year. Even in summer, highs may not exceed the mid 70s. But there's still enough warm days for this hidden spot to be a fun destination, especially for those who enjoy the feel of the sun on their bare skin. But even if you don't get naked, you're still likely to fall in love with the seclusion and beauty of these beaches.