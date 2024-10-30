A Secret Clothing-Optional Beach In California Is Only Easily Accessible At Low Tide

From the purple sand beach in rugged Big Sur to the balmy, palm-tree lined beaches of San Diego, California's coastline is full of unmatched beauty. It's also got some more remote, hidden beaches that you can only access safely during a low tide; plus, it has some beaches where clothing is considered optional. If you're looking for both, Hole in The Wall Beach along California's Central Coast makes the cut.

It's important to note that technically, it's not legal to be naked in California state parks, and Hole in The Wall Beach is one of the handful of beaches along the coast that are a part of the Coast Dairies State Park. So someone could call in a complaint, and you could be facing an uncomfortable conversation with a park ranger or a police officer. However, there are some beaches where nudity is more accepted and even expected (if it's warm), and Hole in The Wall Beach is one of those.

A big part of what makes Hole in The Wall Beach so special is how you get there. You first have to get to Panther Beach, which is near the small town of Davenport, about a 15-minute drive north from Santa Cruz. It's along California's iconic Highway 1, so it's a perfect road trip spot. It's a bit of a scramble down a narrow trail, so take it slow. Once you're on Panther Beach, look to the south for a massive stone arch. That is the only access point to Hole in The Wall Beach. And you can only get through that arch safely during a low tide.

