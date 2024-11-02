Escape To A Quiet Romantic Retreat Nestled In New England's Rolling Hills

Do luxurious resorts with sprawling spas and wellness-focused experiences evoke feelings of rest, relaxation, and romance for you? Then Lenox is your spot — it's home to several. The stately Canyon Ranch, winner of two Michelin keys, offers curated packages (including one focused solely on spa services), health-conscious meals, and access to different wellness activities, two pools, and its 100,000-square-foot spa and fitness facility.

Nearby Miraval, a posh resort that frequently appears on top-rated wellness stays lists, is also all-inclusive (the elevated farm-to-table kind) with another jaw-dropping 29,000-square-foot spa, sleek accommodations, and a slew of complimentary activities ranging from yoga to guided meditation. For those on a more modest budget, Lenox also has well-reviewed bed-and-breakfasts like the Cornell Inn and 33 Main.

And if you happen to visit Lenox in the summer, there is one special place you should note (pun intended): Tanglewood. This local outdoor music venue hosts the renowned Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO) every summer to massive audiences of over 350,000 people. Additional concerts, ranging from contemporary to classical music, also take place indoors at Tanglewood throughout the year, but the BSO is what most visitors come to see.

