Escape To A Quiet Romantic Retreat Nestled In New England's Rolling Hills
To experience the very best of New England, there is one particular spot in Massachusetts you can't miss. Boston might come to mind with its iconic Freedom Trail and the Boston Common, a 50-acre green space that also happens to be America's oldest public park. But we're talking about the Berkshires — a county known for its lush landscape of rolling hills located about 120 miles west of Boston.
Several mountain ranges envelop the Berkshires, with most summits standing at 2,000 feet tall or higher, creating endless opportunities for all-season activities like skiing, hiking, and biking. This serene backdrop is also perfect for an idyllic romantic getaway. Home to dozens of charming towns packed with upscale restaurants, vibrant museums, one-of-a-kind shopping, and luxury resorts, the Berkshires bring in travelers seeking a quiet respite. But one Berkshire town stands out from the rest when looking for a tranquil hiatus, and that's Lenox.
Luxuriate at world-class spas and hotels
Do luxurious resorts with sprawling spas and wellness-focused experiences evoke feelings of rest, relaxation, and romance for you? Then Lenox is your spot — it's home to several. The stately Canyon Ranch, winner of two Michelin keys, offers curated packages (including one focused solely on spa services), health-conscious meals, and access to different wellness activities, two pools, and its 100,000-square-foot spa and fitness facility.
Nearby Miraval, a posh resort that frequently appears on top-rated wellness stays lists, is also all-inclusive (the elevated farm-to-table kind) with another jaw-dropping 29,000-square-foot spa, sleek accommodations, and a slew of complimentary activities ranging from yoga to guided meditation. For those on a more modest budget, Lenox also has well-reviewed bed-and-breakfasts like the Cornell Inn and 33 Main.
And if you happen to visit Lenox in the summer, there is one special place you should note (pun intended): Tanglewood. This local outdoor music venue hosts the renowned Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO) every summer to massive audiences of over 350,000 people. Additional concerts, ranging from contemporary to classical music, also take place indoors at Tanglewood throughout the year, but the BSO is what most visitors come to see.
A stone's throw from Stockbridge
Another cozy, small but mighty Berkshires mountain town, Stockbridge, needs to make its way onto your itinerary. Don't bother queuing up a Spotify playlist for this drive — the ride hovers around 10 minutes from Lenox. The arts scene in Stockbridge is not one to miss. Norman Rockwell, the famed American painter and illustrator, made his home later in life in this quaint town, which is featured throughout his works. The Norman Rockwell Museum, founded in 1969, boasts 998 original pieces from Rockwell, the largest collection in existence. The museum is open daily (except Wednesday), May 2 through November 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Museum admission will run you $25 per person. It's an additional $5 to tour Rockwell's studio.
After spending the morning gazing at famous artwork, slow down for a romantic afternoon stroll through floral-lined paths at the Berkshire Botanical Garden. Sprawling across 24 acres, the garden has been welcoming visitors to its grounds for the last 90 years. Get lost admiring the 3,000 species and varieties of plants. The garden is open from April 29 through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $18 for adults. In October, admission is pay as you wish.