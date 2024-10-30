Most Tourists Have Yet To Discover Colombia's Breathtaking 'White City'

Whitewashed walls and neat Andalusian streets stand stark against the verdant hills of the Valle de Pubenza in western Colombia. The Spanish-style architecture of the city of Popayán has been carefully preserved, second only to Cartagena (a city on Colombia's Caribbean coast) in its commitment to colonial construction. In Popayán, it's easy to see the influences that formed the country's modern personality. Visitors can wander along ivory lanes, peer inside grandiose cathedrals, view giant Indigenous artwork, and taste the flavors of West Africa. Colombia's multifaceted culture is woven together in this place — "the white city."

Advertisement

While it strays from the typical trail taken by travelers to Colombia, Popayán is still straightforward to access. Daily flights run to Popayán from Bogotá's international airport and buses run regularly from Cali. You can even catch a ride from the 'City of Eternal Spring,' if you're feeling adventurous enough to embark on an overnight bus. Colombia's climate is generally consistent: it rains or it storms. Travel south of the major cities during the summer for the best chance of bypassing the worst of the wet season.