The Most Haunted City In Europe Offers The Opportunity To Take A Ghost Home As A Souvenir

If you want to go ghost hunting for Halloween this year, you'll want to check out the most haunted destinations in the world. For those looking for ghoulish travel experiences, one European city arguably stands out over them all. York in Northern England was once ranked by the Ghost Research Foundation International as the most haunted city in Europe with over 500 recorded hauntings.

Rick Steves claims Great Britain is the best place in Europe for ghostly walks and great scares, and York is a must-see for those hoping to witness the paranormal and experience the eerie city filled with haunting stories. York is roughly 74 miles northeast of Manchester, and a great time to visit is during Ghost Week from the end of October to early November. This event is celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2024, and during the festival, visitors can experience the city's haunted streets by hunting for ghosts and enjoying a variety of themed events.