Avoid Salem Crowds At A Haunted B&B In Massachusetts For A Perfect Halloween Getaway
The Northeast U.S. comes alive in the autumn with some incredible fall foliage tours in New England. With its picturesque landscape and sleepy historic towns, this region is the perfect backdrop for a Halloween vacation. You can head to Sleepy Hollow, New York, if you're a fan of haunting literary tales, or settle into Massachusetts if you have a predilection for all things witchy (although the best time to visit Salem without hectic crowds is after Halloween). However, if braving the fall crowds sounds too terrifying and haunted hotels are up your dark alley, another New England destination is worth a visit.
In the heart of Fall River, Massachusetts, the historic Lizzie Borden House is a delightfully spooky spot to stay during your Halloween getaway. As the site of one of America's greatest unsolved murders, the former home of the alleged axe murderer Lizzie Borden now houses a macabre bed and breakfast that boasts decorated rooms, daily house tours, and nightly ghost tours. If you're a true crime fanatic or paranormal enthusiast, stay for a spell in Fall River for a haunting Halloween retreat.
Check in for a haunting stay at the Lizzie Borden House
You wouldn't think a green Victorian-era home looming over a quiet street in Fall River could hold such a dark history. Decades before the Lizzie Borden House was turned into a bed and breakfast, it was the site where 32-year-old Lizzie Borden allegedly killed her stepmother and father with an axe on August 4, 1892. You can stay in the notorious home, which has been adorned with duplicates of the Borden family's furnishings and artifacts from the murder case to transport you back to the late 19th century.
There are four rooms and two suites to choose from. Each is outfitted with period-appropriate decor and named for the former occupants who lived in them. For an additional $20, you can add breakfast to your booking, which features menu items inspired by the Bordens' final meal. During your stay, you can also partake in various tours, like the daytime House Tour or the nighttime Ghost Tour. If you're particularly brave, you can book the two-hour Ghost Hunt. Running from 10 p.m. to midnight, the tour provides ghost-hunting gear and gives you free rein of the first floor and basement to reach out to the paranormal residents. Don't be surprised if you make contact — there have been plenty of ghostly encounters in the house over the years, from unexplained bumps in the night to full-bodied apparition sightings, but it's nothing to lose your head over.
Haunted historic sites around Fall River
While you're in town, pay a visit to the Borden family's final resting place. Situated about 1.5 miles away from the bed and breakfast, the Oak Grove Cemetery is dotted with elaborate Gothic revival architecture and historic headstones. Marked simply with 'Lizabeth,' Lizzie's grave is tucked unassumingly into her family's burial plot. It gets so much foot traffic that the cemetery owners painted a path of white arrows to guide visitors to it. Across town, you can also see Maplecroft Mansion, the home Lizzie Borden occupied for 35 years after being acquitted of the murders.
If you're looking to liven the atmosphere a little, you can explore another historic site; the Lafayette Durfee House boasts a free colonial museum displaying clothing, weaponry, and artifacts from the American Revolution era. You can also visit Battleship Cove, a specialty museum that houses five National Historic Landmarks and Official Veterans Memorials and is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Afterwards, satisfy your hunger at the nearby Cove Restaurant and Marina, a seafood restaurant with bay views that are to die for. If you're still craving more haunted fun, check out the best cities with spooky legends for a Halloween vacation.