Avoid Salem Crowds At A Haunted B&B In Massachusetts For A Perfect Halloween Getaway

You wouldn't think a green Victorian-era home looming over a quiet street in Fall River could hold such a dark history. Decades before the Lizzie Borden House was turned into a bed and breakfast, it was the site where 32-year-old Lizzie Borden allegedly killed her stepmother and father with an axe on August 4, 1892. You can stay in the notorious home, which has been adorned with duplicates of the Borden family's furnishings and artifacts from the murder case to transport you back to the late 19th century.

There are four rooms and two suites to choose from. Each is outfitted with period-appropriate decor and named for the former occupants who lived in them. For an additional $20, you can add breakfast to your booking, which features menu items inspired by the Bordens' final meal. During your stay, you can also partake in various tours, like the daytime House Tour or the nighttime Ghost Tour. If you're particularly brave, you can book the two-hour Ghost Hunt. Running from 10 p.m. to midnight, the tour provides ghost-hunting gear and gives you free rein of the first floor and basement to reach out to the paranormal residents. Don't be surprised if you make contact — there have been plenty of ghostly encounters in the house over the years, from unexplained bumps in the night to full-bodied apparition sightings, but it's nothing to lose your head over.

