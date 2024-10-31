One Of The World's Smallest Cities Is An Underrated Family-Friendly Medieval Gem In Belgium

There is a tendency when traveling to seek out grandeur. We are often attracted to the tallest towers, the highest waterfalls, the longest rivers, or the largest glaciers on our adventures. But great travel experiences don't have to come from the biggest things. Sometimes, beauty is found in the smallest places. That's certainly the case with the city of Durbuy in Belgium.

Belgium itself is small but perfectly formed. One of Rick Steves' favorite places in Europe, it combines classic Old World traits with modern vibrancy and dynamism. Spots like Bruges and Ghent are famous for their medieval beauty. But Belgium also has plenty of underrated cities with Bruges' charm and no crowds. Durbuy is one of these delightful Belgian hideaways.

Self-described as "the smallest city in the world," Durbuy is a tiny, family-friendly treat. Just under two hours from Brussels by train or by car, Durbuy lies in the beautiful forested surroundings of the Ardennes, in Wallonia, Belgium's French-speaking southern half. With a population of around 300, Durbuy is certainly diminutive, and its cobbled streets and picturesque architecture make it an exquisite place to explore with children.

