One Of The World's Smallest Cities Is An Underrated Family-Friendly Medieval Gem In Belgium
There is a tendency when traveling to seek out grandeur. We are often attracted to the tallest towers, the highest waterfalls, the longest rivers, or the largest glaciers on our adventures. But great travel experiences don't have to come from the biggest things. Sometimes, beauty is found in the smallest places. That's certainly the case with the city of Durbuy in Belgium.
Belgium itself is small but perfectly formed. One of Rick Steves' favorite places in Europe, it combines classic Old World traits with modern vibrancy and dynamism. Spots like Bruges and Ghent are famous for their medieval beauty. But Belgium also has plenty of underrated cities with Bruges' charm and no crowds. Durbuy is one of these delightful Belgian hideaways.
Self-described as "the smallest city in the world," Durbuy is a tiny, family-friendly treat. Just under two hours from Brussels by train or by car, Durbuy lies in the beautiful forested surroundings of the Ardennes, in Wallonia, Belgium's French-speaking southern half. With a population of around 300, Durbuy is certainly diminutive, and its cobbled streets and picturesque architecture make it an exquisite place to explore with children.
Medieval charm and outdoor adventure
Durbuy owes its self-proclaimed status as the smallest city to a quirk of history, when in 1331, John I, Count of Luxembourg and King of Bohemia, granted it city status and privileges. Durbuy was an important strategic point during the medieval period, so fortifications, a castle, a variety of religious establishments, and other beautiful buildings were built there. These days, Durbuy's importance is largely as a tourist destination.
The best way to begin a day in Durbuy is to walk around the town center. The streets have barely changed since the 14th century, so it remains an enchanting place to visit. If walking isn't your thing, a quaint tourist train takes in the entire city in less than an hour, which is great for families with toddlers. Once you've soaked up all that medieval charm, head out to Topiary Park. This innovative sculpture park is home to an ever-changing lineup of around 250 figures created entirely from boxwood plants, making it the largest public topiary garden in Europe.
No trip to the Ardennes would be complete without some outdoor adventure, and Durbuy delivers plenty of it. From the adrenaline-packed thrills of kayaking, spelunking, abseiling, and the treetop zip lines at Adventure Valley, to the gentler delights of goat herding and cheesemaking at La Chèvrerie de Borlon, there's an awful lot to do in the great outdoors around this minuscule city.
Where to stay, where to eat, and how to get there
Getting to Durbuy is a fairly simple matter. Belgium might be "the best-kept secret in Europe", according to Rick Steves, but Brussels is a busy international hub. Most travelers to the country arrive in the capital by rail or plane. From Brussels you can take a train to Barvaux, changing in Liège, which takes around two hours. From Barvaux it is a five-minute taxi ride to the historic center of Durbuy. If you have your own car, the drive from Brussels is about an hour and 45 minutes via Namur. It is also possible to fly to Maastricht or Luxembourg, both of which are less than two hours drive away.
There are some excellent places to stay in Durbuy, from luxury hotels like Eau de Roche in the heart of the Old Town to rustic gîtes like Haie Himbe in the countryside. Durbuy is also a place to discover that Belgian cuisine is far more than waffles, chocolate, and french fries. There is Michelin-starred excellence at Le Grand Verre, and hyper-local fare — like trout with nettles or tartouille durbuysienne — at La Canette. Whatever you choose, you aren't likely to leave Durbuy with an empty belly.