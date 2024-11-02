One Of The Best Destinations In Sacramento For Kids Is An Underrated Small-Scale Amusement Park

Sacramento, California, is the Golden State's capital and home to the airport that ranks number one for stress-free travel. However, what you might not realize is that the city is an incredibly kid-friendly destination. With this in mind, there's one underrated place in Sacramento that little ones will adore: Funderland Amusement Park. It's located within William Land Regional Park, less than 10 minutes away from downtown Sacramento. Funderland Amusement Park is two-acre property that opened in 1946. Due to its small-scale size, there are only 10 rides available, with many ideal for children as young as 2.

They include a carousel, Crazy TeaCups, which like Disneyland's Mad Tea Party, spins passengers in circles, and Backroads Buggies, where kids can take the wheel. In addition, there's a kiddie coaster, the Flying Dragon, the Squirrelly Whirl, a flying swing ride, and Wild Stagecoach, a ride that moves in a swift circular motion before changing direction and going backward. All three are perfect for mini thrill-seekers. Note that adults are welcome to join along on all these rides.

"My extended family had a great time with our kids here! The kids' ages are 2, 3, and 6. Each child had a lot of fun!," wrote a Yelp reviewer. "We had a blast and can't wait to come back. My kids went on rides multiple times without having to wait at all sometimes. They were sad when we left," wrote another. This all to say that Funderland Amusement Park should not be missed on your next family vacation to Sacramento.

