One Of The Best Destinations In Sacramento For Kids Is An Underrated Small-Scale Amusement Park
Sacramento, California, is the Golden State's capital and home to the airport that ranks number one for stress-free travel. However, what you might not realize is that the city is an incredibly kid-friendly destination. With this in mind, there's one underrated place in Sacramento that little ones will adore: Funderland Amusement Park. It's located within William Land Regional Park, less than 10 minutes away from downtown Sacramento. Funderland Amusement Park is two-acre property that opened in 1946. Due to its small-scale size, there are only 10 rides available, with many ideal for children as young as 2.
They include a carousel, Crazy TeaCups, which like Disneyland's Mad Tea Party, spins passengers in circles, and Backroads Buggies, where kids can take the wheel. In addition, there's a kiddie coaster, the Flying Dragon, the Squirrelly Whirl, a flying swing ride, and Wild Stagecoach, a ride that moves in a swift circular motion before changing direction and going backward. All three are perfect for mini thrill-seekers. Note that adults are welcome to join along on all these rides.
"My extended family had a great time with our kids here! The kids' ages are 2, 3, and 6. Each child had a lot of fun!," wrote a Yelp reviewer. "We had a blast and can't wait to come back. My kids went on rides multiple times without having to wait at all sometimes. They were sad when we left," wrote another. This all to say that Funderland Amusement Park should not be missed on your next family vacation to Sacramento.
What to know before you go to Funderland Amusement Park
Rather than visitors paying per ride, Funderland Amusement Park charges an admission fee, available to purchase online, for children, adults, and seniors. Thus, for one price, visitors are granted unlimited access to all rides. If your child is under 34 inches tall, you do not pay their admission fee. That said, Funderland Amusement Park's operating days and hours vary based on the season. Before you visit, make sure to check the calendar on the website. Also keep in mind that parking is complimentary and dogs (except service dogs) are prohibited.
There's another factor to take into account when visiting Funderland Amusement Park. "Different rides have different age and height restrictions so look on the website in advance and plan accordingly," one Yelp reviewer wrote. For instance, the Squirrelly Whirl is off limits to those who are under 41 inches tall, and children under the age of 3 are not allowed on the Wild Stagecoach. Likewise, pregnant individuals are barred from riding Backroads Buggies, Crazy TeaCups, amongst others. The same can be said about those with hard casts. If these are the case, Funderland Amusement Park's FAQ states that these visitors will be granted senior pricing, which is the cheapest admission fee available.
Aside from rides, Funderland Amusement Park also has a jungle gym, face painting, and a concession stand with cotton candy and other yummy delights. However, outside food is allowed. If interested, Funderland Amusement Park offers a birthday party package. The park has six different party areas within the park where your child could celebrate their big day.
More kid-friendly things to do in Sacramento, California
Funderland Amusement Park is one of many attractions that should be on your radar in Sacramento, especially if you have children. Like Funderland Amusement Park, Fairytale Town is located in William Land Regional Park. It features themed playgrounds, such as a slide in the shape of shoe (a nod to the nursery rhyme, "There was an old woman who lived in a shoe"), gardens, and more. Children can also view rabbits, pigs, goats, and other animals.
The Sacramento Zoo, home to African lions, red kangaroos, emus, and much more is also nearby. Plus, there are several kid-friendly museums in Sacramento. The California State Railroad Museum is ranked as the best thing to do in the city on Tripadvisor. There, kids and adults will enjoy seeing vintage locomotives and intricate model-train displays. Visitors can also take train rides.
If you're in Sacramento during the summer or early fall and want to beat the heat, head to Wake Island Waterpark, one California's biggest, most impressive waterparks. For other family fun, check out California's agriculture-themed amusement park in Gilroy.