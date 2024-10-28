Big Island's 'Secret Coffee' Mill Is Just As Mouth-Watering As Its World-Famous Sister, Kona

Hawaii's unique climate and rich volcanic soil create the perfect conditions for growing coffee, which was first planted there in the early 19th century. In fact, Hawaii is one of the best American destinations for coffee lovers, as it is the only state in the U.S. that can grow coffee commercially on a large scale. While Ka'ū is a little-known and underrated spot for a beach vacation located near the Island of Hawaii's southeastern coast, its lush landscape is also home to acres of coffee fields that yield beans rivaling the famed Kona coffee.

Coffee trees were first planted in Ka'ū in 1894, but only in the early 2000s did the local coffee industry begin to see success. Over the last quarter century, Ka'u Coffee Mill has produced award-winning coffee known for its rich, full-bodied flavor, and the full-service mill even hosts an annual Coffee Festival every June.

Today, the Ka'u Coffee Mill can be visited, hosting guided 20-minute tours for free Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. From the coffee tree fields to the wet and dry mills to the warehouse and then the retail room, you'll learn all about the history of coffee production in Hawaii. You'll be guided through the entire process, "Seed to Cup" (as the tour is called), and then conclude the tour with a tasting. Besides coffee, the mill also offers delicious macadamia nut treats. This truly unique, only-in-Hawaii experience is an eye-opening look at the industry of Hawaii's second-largest crop and its complex agricultural, geological, and cultural history.

