Big Island's 'Secret Coffee' Mill Is Just As Mouth-Watering As Its World-Famous Sister, Kona
Hawaii's unique climate and rich volcanic soil create the perfect conditions for growing coffee, which was first planted there in the early 19th century. In fact, Hawaii is one of the best American destinations for coffee lovers, as it is the only state in the U.S. that can grow coffee commercially on a large scale. While Ka'ū is a little-known and underrated spot for a beach vacation located near the Island of Hawaii's southeastern coast, its lush landscape is also home to acres of coffee fields that yield beans rivaling the famed Kona coffee.
Coffee trees were first planted in Ka'ū in 1894, but only in the early 2000s did the local coffee industry begin to see success. Over the last quarter century, Ka'u Coffee Mill has produced award-winning coffee known for its rich, full-bodied flavor, and the full-service mill even hosts an annual Coffee Festival every June.
Today, the Ka'u Coffee Mill can be visited, hosting guided 20-minute tours for free Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. From the coffee tree fields to the wet and dry mills to the warehouse and then the retail room, you'll learn all about the history of coffee production in Hawaii. You'll be guided through the entire process, "Seed to Cup" (as the tour is called), and then conclude the tour with a tasting. Besides coffee, the mill also offers delicious macadamia nut treats. This truly unique, only-in-Hawaii experience is an eye-opening look at the industry of Hawaii's second-largest crop and its complex agricultural, geological, and cultural history.
Touring Ka'ū on the Big Island
For the ultimate Hawaiian adventure, embark on a private island tour with Viator. This tour will cover the Big Island's most iconic highlights, from its diverse natural landscapes to the bounty of its land. You'll see Rainbow Falls, an 80-foot waterfall known for its abundant rainbows, located near the city of Hilo. Another stop will be at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, the spectacular UNESCO World Heritage Site encompassing two of the most active volcanos in the world — it is also one of the most dangerous parks in the world.
Later, you'll take a stroll on Punalu'u Beach, a black sand beach that is the result of lava flowing into the ocean. You might even spot some sun-seeking green sea turtles lining its shores. South Point Complex is the next stop, which is also the southernmost point in the United States. It's home to the famous Green Sands beach and a dramatic windswept coastline that is popular with cliff jumpers.
Finally, you'll end the tour on a sweet note by visiting Ka'u Coffee Mill on a guided tour and sampling a freshly brewed cup before getting a sweet treat at the local Punalu'u Bake Shop. This tour should be a must on your next trip to the Big Island. Viator reviewers raved about the excellent tour guides, all-encompassing itinerary, and action-packed overview of the island. This full-day guided tour can host up to five travelers, perfect for the whole family or a group of friends.