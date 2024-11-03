Stroll The California Coastal Trail To Discover This Oceanfront Park With Sweeping Island Views

With stunning mountain views and countless beaches to explore, Santa Barbara, California, is a seaside gem. Located on the Central Coast, this breathtaking city is a quintessential California destination. In fact, Santa Barbara is part of the California Coastal Trail (CCT). This trail system allows individuals to discover The Golden State's gorgeous geographical features and beyond. In Santa Barbara, the six-mile section of the CCT includes several must-see spots such as Shoreline Park. Stroll the CCT and Shoreline Park's walking paths and you will be met with panoramic ocean scenery. You might even be able to catch a glimpse of the Channel Islands, a beautiful national park known as America's Galapagos Islands.

Moreover, several Tripadvisor users say that Shoreline Park is a great place for dolphin and whale sightings. "A great place to relax, unwind and take in the coastal beauty," one Yelp reviewer said of the 15-acre site. That said, Shoreline Park can be found between Thousand Steps Beach and Leadbetter Beach, both of which are considered to be some of the absolute best beaches Santa Barbara has to offer. Note that Shoreline Park features a staircase that leads to both.

In addition to this and its spectacular vistas, Shoreline Park has restrooms, parking, grassy areas for picnics, a playground, and barbecue grills. Dogs are welcome so they, too, can enjoy the oceanfront. However, Shoreline Park is far from the only place on the CCT and in Santa Barbara that is worth seeing. To experience more, consider a sightseeing bike tour of Santa Barbara.

