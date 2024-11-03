Stroll The California Coastal Trail To Discover This Oceanfront Park With Sweeping Island Views
With stunning mountain views and countless beaches to explore, Santa Barbara, California, is a seaside gem. Located on the Central Coast, this breathtaking city is a quintessential California destination. In fact, Santa Barbara is part of the California Coastal Trail (CCT). This trail system allows individuals to discover The Golden State's gorgeous geographical features and beyond. In Santa Barbara, the six-mile section of the CCT includes several must-see spots such as Shoreline Park. Stroll the CCT and Shoreline Park's walking paths and you will be met with panoramic ocean scenery. You might even be able to catch a glimpse of the Channel Islands, a beautiful national park known as America's Galapagos Islands.
Moreover, several Tripadvisor users say that Shoreline Park is a great place for dolphin and whale sightings. "A great place to relax, unwind and take in the coastal beauty," one Yelp reviewer said of the 15-acre site. That said, Shoreline Park can be found between Thousand Steps Beach and Leadbetter Beach, both of which are considered to be some of the absolute best beaches Santa Barbara has to offer. Note that Shoreline Park features a staircase that leads to both.
In addition to this and its spectacular vistas, Shoreline Park has restrooms, parking, grassy areas for picnics, a playground, and barbecue grills. Dogs are welcome so they, too, can enjoy the oceanfront. However, Shoreline Park is far from the only place on the CCT and in Santa Barbara that is worth seeing. To experience more, consider a sightseeing bike tour of Santa Barbara.
Explore Shoreline Park and other Santa Barbara destinations with an e-bike tour
Santa Barbara is an incredibly bike-friendly city, and without a doubt, one of the best ways to become acquainted with the American Riviera is via this mode of transportation. With that in mind, Viator offers a sightseeing bike tour of Santa Barbara. It takes visitors to this coastal paradise's top destinations. Stops on the tour include Stearns Wharf, a scenic pier dating back to 1872, Butterfly Beach in Montecito, known for its unforgettable sunsets, and the striking Santa Barbara Waterfront. Like Shoreline Park, all three are part of the California Coastal Trail.
"The bike tour of Santa Barbara was educational and allowed us to see many historic areas we would not have seen on our own," a reviewer wrote. The excursion can last anywhere from two to three hours. It begins and ends at Cuso's Bikes, located on downtown Santa Barbara's famed State Street. If you need to fuel up before your adventure, there are several eateries on the same street including Joe's Cafe and the Andersen's Danish Bakery & Restaurant.
The sightseeing bike tour of Santa Barbara is ideal for ages 12 and up. As Santa Barbara has pleasant temperatures throughout the year, there is arguably never a bad time to visit. However, take note that summer is Santa Barbara's busiest season. If you're looking to add more to your itinerary during your time on the Central Coast, check out Solvang. This little fairy-tale town with the lively feel of Denmark is located less than an hour away from Santa Barbara.