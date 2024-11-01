Local Art, Cider Houses, And Scenic Parks Make This Underrated Nebraska City A Must-Visit

For many art lovers, no journey is complete without getting a sense of the local scene. For artists themselves, visiting interesting natural places and seeing the work of other artists offers sources of inspiration. Pretty cities like Chicago and New Orleans are a dream for art lovers, but you don't have to head to a bustling urban center to feel inspired. The tiny Nebraskan city of Ashland, which has a population of less than 3,500, is becoming one of the state's most impressive art hubs. Its downtown Flora District is jam-packed with fabulous art galleries and studios promoting the finest artistic works Nebraska has to offer.

The Turtle Creek Gallery has quickly gained a reputation throughout the state for championing upcoming Nebraskan artists. Cooper's Studio & Gallery is another renowned local business that has original artwork, while the Willow Point Gallery & Museum tells the history of Ashland through the paintings of artist Gene Roncka. The art scene's success in Ashland is quickly turning it into a destination for quirky shopping and great food and drinks — especially cider. There are also beautiful outdoor spaces and experiences that make the visit worthwhile.