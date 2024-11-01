Local Art, Cider Houses, And Scenic Parks Make This Underrated Nebraska City A Must-Visit
For many art lovers, no journey is complete without getting a sense of the local scene. For artists themselves, visiting interesting natural places and seeing the work of other artists offers sources of inspiration. Pretty cities like Chicago and New Orleans are a dream for art lovers, but you don't have to head to a bustling urban center to feel inspired. The tiny Nebraskan city of Ashland, which has a population of less than 3,500, is becoming one of the state's most impressive art hubs. Its downtown Flora District is jam-packed with fabulous art galleries and studios promoting the finest artistic works Nebraska has to offer.
The Turtle Creek Gallery has quickly gained a reputation throughout the state for championing upcoming Nebraskan artists. Cooper's Studio & Gallery is another renowned local business that has original artwork, while the Willow Point Gallery & Museum tells the history of Ashland through the paintings of artist Gene Roncka. The art scene's success in Ashland is quickly turning it into a destination for quirky shopping and great food and drinks — especially cider. There are also beautiful outdoor spaces and experiences that make the visit worthwhile.
Cider tasting in Ashland
For adults who enjoy alcoholic beverages, no visit to Nebraska would be complete without sampling some of the area's famous hard cider. One of the state's most iconic places to visit is Glacial Till Cider House and Tasting Room in Ashland, making it a must-visit. Open from noon until the evening each day, it is a great place for lunch, with delicious gourmet dishes served in the rustic tasting room, as well as on the rooftop patio and bar.
If the taste of apple isn't really your thing, fear not — Glacial Till thinks outside the box when it comes to interesting cider varieties. Recent flavors have included blueberry pancake, key lime pie, caramel apple, and strawberry rhubarb, all of which are available in cans or bottles so you can take home a mouthwatering souvenir from Ashland. The cidery also features wines from its vineyard in Palmyra. For serious cider afficionados, check out the beautiful family-owned apple orchard in New York that is considered one of America's best.
Ashland offers beautiful Nebraskan nature
For nature lovers, Ashland is served by several campgrounds, as well as a wealth of outdoor attractions that you will not want to miss. For a fun slice of Nebraskan nature, head to Eugene T. Mahoney State Park. The park, which has a guest lodge, is the area's prime destination is famous for its enormous aquatic center and outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, horseback riding, and family-friendly sports like mini golf.
Meanwhile, the green and peaceful 163-acre Memphis State Recreation Area offers plenty of outdoor activities, a lot of room to camp, and a large boating lake. It is a perfect place to relax and unwind in the open air. Ashland also boasts the popular Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park, which features a range of animals, including bison, wolves, and a variety of rare birds. The safari park is ideal for day trips, especially with children, and has an informative onsite education center. Further afield, don't forget to check out the secret Nebraskan road that is one of the most beautiful in America.