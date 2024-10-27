The 'Coolest Neighborhood In The World' Is A French Beauty Full Of Street Art And Creativity
When most travelers dream of France, their minds often wander to the romantic streets of Paris. From its grand boulevards, iconic sites, and sidewalk cafés in Paris' oldest district, Le Marais, the City of Light has long captivated the world. However, if you hop a train a few hours south, you'll discover Marseille — France's oldest and second-largest city that Rick Steves calls an overlooked gem. Marseille is seeping with diverse culture, amazing cuisine, and crystal-clear water; plus, it just so happens to be home to one of the "coolest neighborhoods in the world," according to Time Out.
Time Out's list of the coolest neighborhoods in the world is curated by interviewing a vast array of experts and editors. This year, a creative Marseille region was crowned the coolest of the cool. Located in the 6th arrondissement, Notre-Dame-du-Mont is an edgy, art-filled neighborhood known for its vibrant graffiti-lined streets, vintage boutiques, vinyl stores, and a thriving creative community. It's a place that is easy to feel inspired and is lit up at every corner.
Diving deeper into the art of Notre-Dame-du-Mont
Notre-Dame-du-Mont was once an artists' district in Marseille, so it's no surprise that the neighborhood hosts plenty of creative happenings. One of the town's main attractions is the church of Notre-Dame-du-Mont, where the neighborhood's name comes from. It boasts intricately decorated interiors and an impressive art collection. On Tuesdays, it's also home to live music shows where (if you're lucky) you'll catch famous organists performing in the afternoon.
Saunter over to Cours Julien, the beating heart of Notre-Dame-du-Mont, for some of the city's best treasures. Here, the streets are always bustling with people hanging with friends, playing music, and sipping wine. Stroll around to explore the city's open-air art gallery, where you'll find the most impressive collection of street art from famous artists like Space Invader and Mahn Kloix — Marseille's Office of Tourism even offers guided tours on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Make a pit stop at the famous graffiti-adorned staircases before hitting up a food truck, underground bar, or drag show. There's an air of creativity that's palpable here, as Notre-Dame-du-Mont is more than a mere destination; it's a cultural hub where creativity flourishes.
An evening out in Notre-Dame-du-Mont
After the sun sets, Notre-Dame-du-Mont really shines. Nightlife is one of the things that the coolest neighborhood in the world does particularly well (no shocker there). Being a port city, Marseille delivers a melting pot of delicious French, Mediterranean, and North African delicacies. Enjoy grilled fish platters and other exquisite Basque-influenced fare at Baskawaï, or dine al fresco with a shawarma plate and some creamy hummus at Matza. If you're looking for an excellent dining option that feels more typically French, Café la Muse and Paupiette (which boasts cuisine from France's food capital, Lyon) are two hotspots you won't want to miss.
After a few bites, you'll want to continue to quench your thirst, so head to Labo n Heure for a few expertly-crafted cocktails inside an impossibly chic space or pop by Morrison's if you prefer to grab a few beers in a pub ambiance. Finish off the evening with a comedy show at Garage Comedy (on Friday nights they do English-speaking shows) or hit the dance floor at Vice Versa, which has soul-, funk-, and disco-themed nights.