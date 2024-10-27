The 'Coolest Neighborhood In The World' Is A French Beauty Full Of Street Art And Creativity

When most travelers dream of France, their minds often wander to the romantic streets of Paris. From its grand boulevards, iconic sites, and sidewalk cafés in Paris' oldest district, Le Marais, the City of Light has long captivated the world. However, if you hop a train a few hours south, you'll discover Marseille — France's oldest and second-largest city that Rick Steves calls an overlooked gem. Marseille is seeping with diverse culture, amazing cuisine, and crystal-clear water; plus, it just so happens to be home to one of the "coolest neighborhoods in the world," according to Time Out.

Time Out's list of the coolest neighborhoods in the world is curated by interviewing a vast array of experts and editors. This year, a creative Marseille region was crowned the coolest of the cool. Located in the 6th arrondissement, Notre-Dame-du-Mont is an edgy, art-filled neighborhood known for its vibrant graffiti-lined streets, vintage boutiques, vinyl stores, and a thriving creative community. It's a place that is easy to feel inspired and is lit up at every corner.