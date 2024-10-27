One Of Rome's Most Historic Attractions Is Actually A Tourist Trap, According To Rick Steves
If you're a history buff looking for the perfect vacation city, Rome is a given. You've got the Colosseum, where gladiators fought; the Roman Forum, full of government buildings and temples; and Palatine Hill, one of the most ancient spots in the city. There is so much to see and experience that it's important to weed out the tourist traps (which is especially necessary to fit in the best things to do with only one day in Rome). According to travel pro Rick Steves, one spot to skip is the ancient Mamertine Prison, which allegedly once held the apostles Peter and Paul — although there is no conclusive proof that they were actually there.
On his website, Steves explains, "Any artifacts have been removed and today it's run by a tour bus company ... for a cheesy 'multimedia' walk-through." Similarly, one reviewer on TripAdvisor says, "Feel like this is a blatant cash grab to tourists." However, there were some very famous prisoners held here, and if you want to visit anyway, it's in a pretty convenient spot.
All about the Mamertine Prison
The Mamertine Prison is easy to get to if you're visiting the Colosseum, as it's a 15-minute walk. You can also easily access it through the back exit of the Roman Forum. However, that doesn't make it worth your time. If this historical site is on your bucket list, you should know what you're being charged for.
The Mamertine Prison, aka the Carcere Mamertino, is the oldest prison in Rome. It was built by King Anco Marzio, in the 7th century B.C. Vercingetorix, who ruled the Gauls, was held here in 46 B.C., as was Jugurtha, the King of Numidia, in 104 B.C. The structure that's there now may look more impressive than it was because the church of San Giuseppe dei Falegnami is built on top of it. Today, you can see some of the facade and two cells with an upper and lower level. The upper portion contains an altar to Saint Peter, while the lower Tullianum is where prisoners were lowered down through a hole in the floor to be executed. It's around $11 for a ticket, and you can get them online or at the door.
If you want to skip this experience altogether, there are much better things to do in Rome. You can visit the most famous cat sanctuary at the Torre Argentina, which features several temple ruins and the site of Julius Caesar's murder, just a mile away from the Colosseum. If biblical history is what drew you to the Mamertine Prison, you can check out the Vatican, as well as some beautiful must-see Roman churches like St. Peter's, Santa Maria del Popolo, or the Pantheon. If you do visit religious sites, keep in mind that your knees and shoulders must be covered when visiting churches in Rome.