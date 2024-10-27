One Of Rome's Most Historic Attractions Is Actually A Tourist Trap, According To Rick Steves

The Mamertine Prison is easy to get to if you're visiting the Colosseum, as it's a 15-minute walk. You can also easily access it through the back exit of the Roman Forum. However, that doesn't make it worth your time. If this historical site is on your bucket list, you should know what you're being charged for.

The Mamertine Prison, aka the Carcere Mamertino, is the oldest prison in Rome. It was built by King Anco Marzio, in the 7th century B.C. Vercingetorix, who ruled the Gauls, was held here in 46 B.C., as was Jugurtha, the King of Numidia, in 104 B.C. The structure that's there now may look more impressive than it was because the church of San Giuseppe dei Falegnami is built on top of it. Today, you can see some of the facade and two cells with an upper and lower level. The upper portion contains an altar to Saint Peter, while the lower Tullianum is where prisoners were lowered down through a hole in the floor to be executed. It's around $11 for a ticket, and you can get them online or at the door.

If you want to skip this experience altogether, there are much better things to do in Rome. You can visit the most famous cat sanctuary at the Torre Argentina, which features several temple ruins and the site of Julius Caesar's murder, just a mile away from the Colosseum. If biblical history is what drew you to the Mamertine Prison, you can check out the Vatican, as well as some beautiful must-see Roman churches like St. Peter's, Santa Maria del Popolo, or the Pantheon. If you do visit religious sites, keep in mind that your knees and shoulders must be covered when visiting churches in Rome.