Uncover A Thriving Music Scene, Storied Streets, And Lush Parks At An Underrated German Town

Fans of the dense and comprehensive opera masterworks of composer Richard Wagner will find much to love in a city where he lived and built his own festival hall for patrons of the arts to enjoy his compositions. Bayreuth, with its 'Festspielhaus' (Festspielhügel 1-2) — built at the behest of Wagner — celebrates the composer's music annually with its summer opera festival from the last week of July through the end of August. But Wagner isn't the only reason music lovers and seekers of beautiful UNESCO World Heritage sites in Germany might want to set their sights on Bayreuth.

The stunning Margravial Opera House (Opernstraße 14), built for the Prussian princess Margravine Wilhelmine of Brandenburg-Bayreuth, has its own program of classical music (note: it's closed for renovations in 2024 – 2025), as well as a UNESCO status because of the grandeur of its preserved Baroque style. The stunning gardens outside the royal palace, called the Hermitage (Eremitage 1), are another contribution commissioned by Princess Wilhelmine, and remain a lush landscape enjoyed daily by visitors.

Bayreuth, a German town of almost 75,000 in northern Bavaria, is less than 60 miles from the Czech border and only an hour by train from Nuremberg, its closest city with an international airport. Yet many tourists overlook it, opting instead to visit Germany's "Venice of the North" or see the dance between French and German cultures on the other side of the country. But with its location at the midpoint between Berlin and Munich, Bayreuth offers a unique historical and cultural addition to any comprehensive tour of Germany.

