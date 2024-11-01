Argentina's Most Breathtaking Road Is As Legendary And Thrilling As America's Route 66

The entirety of Argentina is walled to the west by the hulking Andes mountains. Cleaving between its snow-slicked peaks, Ruta 40 is a 3,227-mile highway that guides travelers through the rainbow-hued rocks of the alpine deserts and ramshackle villages long-since marked on the maps. Around vast lapis lakes, fire-frothing lava fields, and endless snaking passes through the Andes mountains. To the gigantic glaciers at the end of the world and the gateway to travels final frontier, Antarctica. Argentina, its incomparably diverse landscape and captivating culture, is best explored overland. It's best explored on Ruta 40.

Advertisement

La Cuarenta, or "the forty," is designed solely for insatiable adventurers. Its long desolated stretches, unpaved patches, and sparsely-mapped portions take preparation. Ensure you pay careful attention to the immense deserted stretches of Patagonia, where fuel, food, and mechanical repairs can be hard to come by and need to be stocked in advance. Rent or buy a 4x4 to be prepared for the dirt roads, hairpin bends, and gust-buffeted stretches of steppe that make up many of the most rewarding sections of the drive.

While it may seem antithetical, starting your trip in the antipodean winter is actually the better bet — in summer, rains accompany the warm weather in the north and the remoter stretches of road can get washed away. It's more challenging than the legendary Route 66, more epic. Don't let the research put you off. It's worth tracking down gas and supplies and mechanical parts if it means you get to set out to the wide-open horizons that stretch endlessly down one of the world's best road trip routes.

Advertisement