Climb To The Highest Peak In Kentucky On This Underrated, Panoramic Mountain Hike
When thinking about hikes to mountain summits, you might consider a trip to Colorado for a dangerous climb up one of the 14ers or Montana and Wyoming to see the Bighorn Mountains. Most people probably wouldn't imagine heading to Kentucky. However, the state's highest point, the peak of Black Mountain, is over 4,000 feet above sea level and relatively easy for hikers to reach. This walk through the woods is achievable for most visitors. From below, the rolling green mountains are an impressive sight. While the top of the mountain doesn't offer much of a view depending on the time of year, thanks to the trees at the top, for some, just saying that they've been to the highest point of the Bluegrass State and touching the marker for themselves is worth the simple journey.
If you're looking for a longer trek, you can begin your journey at the border between Kentucky and Virginia, near the sign for Black Mountain. There, you'll find not only the road you're going to take up the mountain, but a gorgeous overlook of the woodsy valley below. From there, you can simply hike up the Black Mountain Ridge Road. After about an hour and a half, you'll arrive at the top. Some may prefer to drive this route, but be aware that it's a windy gravel road that you'll often share with massive logging trucks.
Hiking up Black Mountain
Kentucky nature lovers may love descending into Mammoth Cave, but Black Mountain proves that there's plenty of the state to see above ground, too. While the actual top of this mountain may feel underwhelming to some hikers, considering their view will be of old fire and radio towers, the Kentucky High Point Hike to it is beautiful. It's possible to see pretty far between the trees even in the warm weather when the leaves are out, making for a stunning journey through the woods. Make sure to keep your eyes out for a break in the trees to accommodate utility lines near the top of the mountain. This makeshift lookout provides a beautiful view of the rolling mountains below.
This hike is accessible all year round, though it may be dangerous to drive on the uneven, curvy road in the snow. You may read some outdated warnings online stating that you need a permit, or to sign a safety waiver to do this hike, but that hasn't been required since 2018. All you need to do to enjoy this hike is to make your way to the road, be sure not to wander off it during your hike, and then turn around and head back the exact same way.