Climb To The Highest Peak In Kentucky On This Underrated, Panoramic Mountain Hike

When thinking about hikes to mountain summits, you might consider a trip to Colorado for a dangerous climb up one of the 14ers or Montana and Wyoming to see the Bighorn Mountains. Most people probably wouldn't imagine heading to Kentucky. However, the state's highest point, the peak of Black Mountain, is over 4,000 feet above sea level and relatively easy for hikers to reach. This walk through the woods is achievable for most visitors. From below, the rolling green mountains are an impressive sight. While the top of the mountain doesn't offer much of a view depending on the time of year, thanks to the trees at the top, for some, just saying that they've been to the highest point of the Bluegrass State and touching the marker for themselves is worth the simple journey.

Advertisement

If you're looking for a longer trek, you can begin your journey at the border between Kentucky and Virginia, near the sign for Black Mountain. There, you'll find not only the road you're going to take up the mountain, but a gorgeous overlook of the woodsy valley below. From there, you can simply hike up the Black Mountain Ridge Road. After about an hour and a half, you'll arrive at the top. Some may prefer to drive this route, but be aware that it's a windy gravel road that you'll often share with massive logging trucks.