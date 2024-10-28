16 Best Things To Do While On Vacation In Breathtaking Palm Springs
Just two or three hours east of sunny Los Angeles is a true oasis hidden in the desert: Palm Springs. Apart from relaxing poolside, there's plenty to do in this desert town, from outdoor excursions and gorgeous nature to checking out the town's abundant art and design scene, diving into the city's rich history, and more. This is the ultimate vacation destination for any type of traveler, whether you enjoy hiking, museums, shopping, and delicious food.
We've rounded up all the absolute best things to do during your next Palm Springs vacation, so you can spend less time planning and more time enjoying the town. We've relied on our personal experience to compile this list of curated recommendations. We've also used the experience of other travelers, to ensure we're offering the best selections for you.
Check out Palm Canyon Drive
No trip to Palm Springs is complete without a stop at Palm Canyon Drive. This street in the heart of the city is the ultimate shopping destination — it's filled with shops, art galleries, eateries, and more, with lots of historic buildings and picturesque views along the way. You can also find several museums such as the Palm Springs Art Museum and the Palm Springs Historical Society, plus iconic Palm Springs landmarks such as the Walk of Stars, which commemorates 400 celebrities including Elizabeth Taylor, Elvis Presley, and Shirley Temple.
Stop by on Thursday nights for VillageFest, a weekly street fair with food trucks and local artists. The area between Alejo and Ramon roads is closed to cars, so you can enjoy browsing more than 200 booths of pottery, jewelry, art, and more at your leisure. From October to May, the event runs from 6 to 10 p.m., while from June to September, it runs from 7 to 10 p.m.
Visit Palm Springs Art Museum
Since its initial founding in 1938, the Palm Springs Art Museum has grown to become the largest cultural institution in Coachella Valley. "This destination in Palm Springs is always very special," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "This museum is a treasure."
With 28 galleries, two sculpture gardens, a lecture hall, a theater, a store, and a bistro, you can plan to spend at least an hour or two here. There is even a separate location in Downtown Palm Springs for those interested in architecture and design rather than fine art. The main museum is open Thursdays through Sundays. Regular adult admission is $20, $18 for seniors, or $12 for students and teachers, and free on Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m.
Learn about the legends and icons of Palm Springs
While Los Angeles seems to get all the glory as California's celebrity hotspot including this beach which is one of the most filmed in the world, Palm Springs has a star-studded past of its own. Back in the Golden Age of Hollywood, movie stars were required to remain within two hours of the studio in case they were needed — as you can imagine, this means their vacation options were limited. The clear solution was Palm Springs, a desert oasis that became known as the vacation destination for celebrities such as Frank Sinatra, Clark Gable, Natalie Wood, Kirk Douglas, and many more. Over the years, Palm Springs has even gone on to serve as the backdrop for many movies, including "Don't Worry, Darling," "Ingrid Goes West," "A Star is Born," and "Palm Springs."
If you're interested in Palm Springs' history as a celebrity resort town, there's no better way to learn about it than by going on a Legends and Icons Tour. Check out some of the city's top photo locations, movie locations, historic spots, and the iconic Walk of Stars, Palm Springs' rendition of L.A.'s Walk of Fame.
Soar above Palm Springs on the Aerial Tramway
Palm Springs is distinguished by its unique landscapes and wilderness, and one of the best ways to experience it is from above. 5,783 feet above, to be exact. A ride on the iconic aerial tramway, the world's largest revolving car, lets you soar overhead the San Jacinto Mountains for an absolutely memorable experience. The car disembarks in Mountain Station, which has a cocktail lounge, an observation deck, and a restaurant, for even more surreal views. If you're up for more adventure, this is the gateway to some fantastic hiking, snowshoeing, or even cross-country skiing.
A round-trip ride comes out to $32.95. Just keep in mind that this does not include a $15 parking fee if you're driving. "Fabulous experience! Next time we're in Palm Springs we are doing it again," said one Viator reviewer. "It's a must."
Hike through Joshua Tree
About an hour or so outside of the gorgeous Palm Springs is Joshua Tree, a national park made up of unique desert landscapes and nearly endless hiking opportunities. With two unique desert ecosystems, the Mojave and the Colorado,there's plenty to see and do here, and it's absolutely worth the trip from Palm Springs. The Ryan Mountain trail has one of the world's best sunset-viewing spots while the Wonderland of Rocks and Lost Palms Oasis are also great choices for less crowds and stellar views, according to past visitors.
Just keep in mind that past visitors caution hikers to plan their trips for the morning or evening time to avoid the heat, particularly in the summer, and to bring lots of water. For those looking to immerse themselves even more in nature, or take advantage of the solitude and stargazing, Joshua Tree is also a popular camping destination — or glamping, like these five best destinations you can glamp at right by Joshua Tree Park. "Awesome, amazing, beautiful," said one Tripadvisor reviewer, "a must even if you only drive through."
Check out the local food scene
Particularly in recent years, Palm Springs has undergone a dining boom and now has a vibrant restaurant scene of its own, complete with local institutions and trendy hotspots, plus a variety of cuisines enjoyed by locals and tourists alike. Lulu California Bistro is a popular spot serving up everything from salads, pizzas, burgers to even meatloaf, while Sherman's Deli and Bakery, which has been open since the 1950s, is the ultimate spot for casual deli-style food like pastrami sandwiches, bagels and lox, and other Jewish classics like matzo ball soup. If you're looking for a dose of Hollywood glamor, head to Melvyn's, which has served legends like Elizabeth Taylor, Salvador Dalí, and Howard Hughes over the years, and is known for its Steak Diane and chicken pot pie.
As a long-standing vacation destination, Palm Springs' cocktail scene is also robust. Head to High Bar, Palm Springs' sole rooftop bar at the top of Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel, for gorgeous views alongside your cocktail. Seymour's, full of plenty of old-school ambiance, is also a great choice.
Take a San Andreas Fault tour
In the heart of the desert lies the treacherous San Andreas Fault, which stretches across a large part of California. This is a destination in itself, and there's no better way to explore it than on a Jeep tour. Over the course of the tour, visitors can marvel at the desert oasis fed by an underground spring, admire the desert's steep canyons and rocky mountains, and learn about the local plants and wildlife.
Alongside a naturalist guide, visitors will even learn about the Native American Cahuilla tribe and how desert plants have been traditionally used. Of course, there will be some geology and discussion of California earthquakes, as well. The experience is truly "a great way to experience the desert up close and personal," said one Viator reviewer.
Explore Indian Canyons
Although Joshua Tree is undoubtedly amazing, there's no need to travel at all to enjoy amazing hiking. Right outside of Palm Springs, Indian Canyons is a beautiful area with a number of trails and fantastic nature steeped in history and culture. Explore the Palm Canyon, Andreas Canyon, and Murray Canyon areas — of the three, Palm Canyon is particularly special, thanks to its massive oasis of California Fan palm trees.
Home to several Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indian communities, and on the National Register of Historic Places, the area is well worth a visit. Within the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians Reservation, the Tahquitz Canyon hike is a popular two-mile trail, leading to a seasonal 60-foot waterfall. Adult admission is $15, and it's required that every visitor bring water with them. Past visitors also recommend going earlier in the morning to avoid the heat.
Visit the Palm Springs Air Museum
For the world's largest collection of static and flyable planes from World War II and onwards, head to the Palm Springs Air Museum. This museum houses over 75 aircraft and helicopters, plus exhibits and activities, offering visitors an up-close look at flight history. For an even more memorable experience, visitors can book a ride on a historic warbird — rides are roughly 20 to 30 minutes and begin at $195.
"This is really a wonderful museum," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "It's chock-full of planes, memorabilia and incredibly wonderful volunteers with stories to share." Regular adult admission is $24, and the museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Take an architecture and history bike tour
Palm Springs is lauded for its abundance of mid-century modern architecture — or desert modernist architecture, to be exact. In fact, it's home to one of the world's largest concentrations of this architectural style, many of which can be found in the historic neighborhoods in the south of the city: Deepwell Estates, Twin Palms, and Indian Canyons. There's no better way to explore it than on an architecture and history bike tour.
Over the course of three hours, explore each of the three distinct neighborhoods, and see numerous historic and luxurious homes built in the 1950s and '60s."The tour is perfectly planned with several stops making it easy for all types of riders," said one tour reviewer on Viator. "Easy pickup location, great value, and very educational. I now feel like an 'expert' with these incredible houses! A+++ tour."
Tour the historic Sunnylands
This gem in Rancho Mirage is the former winter home of the Annenberg family, former ambassadors who frequently hosted celebrities and presidents at their 200-acre ranch. Today, the historic home is a truly stunning place to visit, thanks to its mid-century modern design, numerous historic artifacts, original art, and picturesque gardens with over 70 species of plant life.
A visit to the center and gardens is free, (the center features a rotating art exhibition, a cafe, a gift shop, plus multimedia offerings covering the estate's history), while various private house and outdoor tours must be reserved ahead of time online. Tickets become available on the 15th of each month for the following month. Visitors should keep in mind that Sunnylands is only open to the public Wednesdays through Sundays, and it closes each summer from early June until September. "I would [rate] Sunnylands six stars out of five," said one enthusiastic Tripadvisor reviewer. "It is not to be missed if you're in the Palm Springs area."
Visit the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens
The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens has become a community fixture over the past 50 years, housing over 150 species and 600 animals. Notably, the zoo also participates in 80 conservation projects worldwide. The zoo also offers a number of exciting animal experiences to guests, from rhino encounters to giraffe feeding, or even a private safari tour.
Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is a "fabulous low-key zoo with lots to see," said a past visitor on Tripadvisor. "These animals are well taken care of. Feeding Kelly the giraffe will continue to be a memorable experience. Worth every penny!" From October through the end of May, the zoo is open daily from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., with the last admission at 4 p.m. From June 1 until Sept. 30, the zoo's hours shift from 7 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Relax in natural hot springs
It's not a vacation without some intentional relaxation, and if you're looking for one of the best destinations in the world for a stress-free wellness vacation, Palm Springs is it. It turns out that you don't need to travel to places like Iceland's Blue Lagoon, which is well-known as one of the most luxurious destinations to soak in hot springs with the best views. As the name suggests, the Palm Springs area is home to a number of natural hot mineral springs of its own, which are said to have healing properties. The Spa at Séc-he (which has water sacred to the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians and that's an estimated 12,000 years old), Azure Palm Hot Springs Resort and Day Spa Oasis, and The Spring Resort and Spa are all popular day spas with pools filled with water from hot springs.
But, there are a range of other choices as you venture more into the Greater Palm Springs area.In fact, neighboring Desert Hot Springs, which is just 20 minutes away from Palm Springs, has even been dubbed California's "spa city." Whether you enjoy a dip in ancient mineral water on its own or want to add it to an entire spa day, you're sure to leave your Palm Springs vacation relaxed and rejuvenated.
Go to Moorten Botanical Garden
This quaint arboretum was first established back in 1938 and has become recognized for its impressive array of desert plants. With over 3,000 types of plants and the world's first "cactarium," (a term coined by the Moortens to mean a garden focused on cacti), visitors will love exploring all this historic garden has to offer. Moorten Botanical Garden is "a jewel in the middle of town," as one Tripadvisor reviewer put it. "Don't rush it, as there is a lot to see."
Whether you opt to pick up a plant for yourself or just choose to wander throughout the garden and observe, plan to spend an hour or so exploring this peaceful gem. Also keep an eye out for Cactus Castle, the Moorten's Mediterranean-style home, that's so picturesque, it's even a wedding destination. Admission is $5 for adults, and the garden is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., (hours may be reduced during the summertime), and is closed on Wednesdays.
Pose with the Cabazon Dinosaurs
Palm Springs vacationers seeking kitsch and unique roadside attractions during the perfect road trip itinerary to explore every national park in California, should look no further than the Cabazon Dinosaurs. These are giant, colorful dinosaur sculptures about 20 minutes outside of Palm Springs. If they look familiar, it's because they've popped up in films like "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" and "The Wizard." "It is a weird one-of-a-kind place," to use the words of one past visitor on Tripadvisor.
Adult tickets are $15 to check out the full collection of more than 100 massive dinosaurs. But you can always park for free to check out the two dinosaurs guarding the entrance, without the admission fee. Just don't forget to pay a visit to the gift shop while you're there.
Shop at El Paseo Shopping District
Palm Springs certainly has no shortage of luxury, and one of its finest examples is situated in the El Paseo Shopping District. This glamorous shopping district known as "the Rodeo Drive of the desert," is actually made up of two separate shopping centers, so there's a whole mile of shopping opportunities here, with over 300 shops, restaurants, and businesses. While you can find high-end designer brands like Gucci, Tiffany & Co., and Louis Vuitton, you can also find stores like Anthropologie, Athleta, and Pottery Barn. Not to mention, there are plenty of dining options as well. "If you cannot find a restaurant to suit your taste, you are not looking hard enough," said one reviewer on Tripadvisor.
Apart from shopping and dining, popular events including the Palm Desert Food and Wine Festival to the Fashion Week El Paseo all happen here. From November through May, the first Friday of every month is a true community event, complete with an art walk, live music, a car show, a motorcade of classic cars, plus special receptions at the shopping center's art galleries.
Methodology
As California locals who have visited the area, we utilized personal experience to round up the best things to do in Palm Springs. In order to verify our claims, we also used the help of travel blogs, Tripadvisor reviews, Reddit threads, and destination-specific sites to ensure we were providing both factually accurate information as well as enjoyable activities for all types of travelers. We made sure to include a well-rounded list of activities, from outdoor-related activities to arts and culture museums and sightseeing, as well.